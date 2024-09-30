Into the mailbag we go, to find stories of shadow people, English video games Brennan is still not convinced are real, a throwback to "Ghosts Along the Mississippi", and a whole lot more!
Our musical guest on this episode is HOT POT with their single, "IOU (The Hot Mix)"
For full shownotes to go www.ghoststoryguys.com
57:16
Haunting in Lock Up: Part 2
We continue plumbing the darkness one tends to find in stories of haunted prisons, but fear not, for on that dark sea floats a thousand shining Garfield telephones. Don't worry, it'll make sense once you listen to the show. More or less
For full shownotes, head to www.ghoststoryguys.com
1:53:41
Spooky Bitches | Talk Spooky to Me
Who's the best resource for stories about flying monsters in Pennsylvania? Did A.I. actually get something right for a change? How did someone's loved one reach from beyond the grave? All that and more, plus heaps of spooky movie and nerd talk, on this week's mailbag show.
Our musical guests on this episode are The Silent Era, with their single, "Oscillations"
Mentioned On This Episode:
"Big Bird! Modern Sightings of Flying Monsters", by Ken Gerhard [Barnes & Noble]
Stan Gordon's UFO Anomalies Zone [stangordon.info]
Full shownotes @ www.ghoststoryguys.com
55:58
The Road Goes On Forever
Stop, hey, what's that sound? Everybody look, because episode 200 of The Ghost Story Guys is coming down! That's right - two double-zero is here and to help us celebrate both our past and bright future is a new friend of ours, Seriah Azkath, host of "Where Did the Road Go?" We tell stories of strange roads, wolf men, forest spirits, and then the really weird stuff starts.
Thank you for your continued support!
Full shownotes @ www.ghoststoryguys.com
2:06:46
Introducing: Truly, Darkly, Creeply
On this episode: an accidental murder. Quinlan recounts the story of a haunted Roadhouse Saloon. Kerry plays telephone with Alaska who told her all about Cynthia Hoffman.
Kerry Ipema and Quinlan swap jokes, wisdom, and true spooky stories. New episodes every week!
Join hosts Brennan Storr and Paul Bestall as they unravel spine-chilling tales of the supernatural, exploring haunted locations, eerie encounters, and the unexplained mysteries lurking in the shadows around the world.