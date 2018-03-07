In the aftermath of the race, Ben and Daryl and Michele and Nikki, redefine their relationships with each other.
Recovering Idiot is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Ben Casper. Based on Ben's book of the same name, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Recovering-Idiot-Ben-Casper/dp/099703310X
Written and directed by Dan Benamor, based on Ben's novel and the screenplay by Michael Stagliano. Story by Ben Casper. Starring Kia Joon as Ben, Ray Carsillo as Daryl, Meg Hensley as Michele, Veronica Warner as Nikki, Khalil LeSaldo as Dennison and Moses Sun as Minato. Edited, sound designed and mixed by James Scully. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
14:39
Episode Four
Ben finds himself in an absurd literal race with his arch-enemy, the boom truck operator Dennison, for his financial life.
18:56
Episode Three
The officer-involved-shooting of a Yank-A-Tank kicks off a rough stretch for Ben and Daryl, who barely make it to the trade show, only to discover they need to spirit ten grand out of thin air or else their trip will be for nothing.
20:11
Episode Two
Ben and Daryl barely survive the daredevil flight to win Orson's money, but now they've got a bigger problem... Ben's long-suffering wife, Michele. If she finds out the real reason they're going on a road trip, Ben might lose the only thing he's got left... his marriage.
27:34
Episode One
No one believes in Ben Casper. Not his long-suffering wife, who has watched him fail at dozens of expensive would-be inventions, and not his long-suffering employee, who always tries to warn Ben away from his risky schemes. But a miracle happens - Ben comes up with a stellar invention! There's only one problem... he's flat broke, and has no way to get it to a big trade show in Nevada... until he finds a way, that might get him killed.
Based on a true story. Ben Casper has tried and failed for years to invent a life-changing product and now, he's finally done it. But it can only change his life if he can get his invention to a big trade show in Reno in time. To do it, he'll have to overcome being flat broke, nearly getting himself killed multiple times along the journey, and sneaking past his long-suffering wife.
This comedy fiction podcast is based on Ben's memoir of the same name, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Recovering-Idiot-Ben-Casper/dp/099703310X