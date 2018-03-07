Episode One

No one believes in Ben Casper. Not his long-suffering wife, who has watched him fail at dozens of expensive would-be inventions, and not his long-suffering employee, who always tries to warn Ben away from his risky schemes. But a miracle happens - Ben comes up with a stellar invention! There's only one problem... he's flat broke, and has no way to get it to a big trade show in Nevada... until he finds a way, that might get him killed. Recovering Idiot is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Ben Casper. Based on Ben's book of the same name, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Recovering-Idiot-Ben-Casper/dp/099703310X Written and directed by Dan Benamor, based on Ben's novel and the screenplay by Michael Stagliano. Story by Ben Casper. Starring Kia Joon as Ben, Ray Carsillo as Daryl, Meg Hensley as Michele, Veronica Warner as Nikki, Khalil LeSaldo as Dennison and Moses Sun as Minato. Edited, sound designed and mixed by James Scully. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.