Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Writing Excuses in the App
Listen to Writing Excuses in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Writing Excuses

Writing Excuses

Podcast Writing Excuses
Podcast Writing Excuses

Writing Excuses

Mary Robinette Kowal, DongWan Song, Erin Roberts, Dan Wells, and Howard Tayler
add
Fifteen minutes long, because you&#39;re in a hurry, and we&#39;re not that smart. More
ArtsBooksBusinessCareers
Fifteen minutes long, because you&#39;re in a hurry, and we&#39;re not that smart. More

Available Episodes

5 of 827
  • 18.18: Launching an Author Newsletter
    It's 2023 and people still use email newsletters. For some reason they're more important than ever, so let's talk about building one.
    4/30/2023
    24:11
  • 18.17: Build Your Author Brand, 2023 Edition
    An exploration of author branding and the social media tools we use. "Figure out who you are, and then do it on purpose" - Dolly Parton.
    4/23/2023
    26:40
  • 18.16: Deep Dive: Publishing is Hard, by DongWon Song
    Publishing is hard. Also, Publishing is Hard is a newsletter from DongWon Song. In this episode we grill them about it.
    4/16/2023
    22:34
  • 18.15: Building a Mystery, Now With More Tools
    Back in February, with Episode 18.8, we began exploring the process of writing a mystery story. That episode led us into a series of six episodes about tension, and the tools we use to create and manage it. And now, with this episode (and a toolbox full of tension) we're ready (we hope!) to revisit the creation of mystery stories. Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, DongWon Song, Erin Roberts, Dan Wells, and Howard Tayler. It was recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    4/9/2023
    21:44
  • 18.14: Heavy Lifting with Microtension
    Let's take all our tension tools and apply them in tiny ways. A big application of tension might be an argument between two characters about a course of plot-important action. Microtension might be those characters arguing about how long to boil eggs. In this episode we'll explore some favorite applications of microtension, and the ways in which it can be layered to ramp up the larger, plot-focused tension. Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, DongWon Song, Erin Roberts, Dan Wells, and Howard Tayler. It was recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    4/2/2023
    17:15

More Arts podcasts

About Writing Excuses

Fifteen minutes long, because you&#39;re in a hurry, and we&#39;re not that smart.

Podcast website

Listen to Writing Excuses, The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Writing Excuses

Writing Excuses

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Writing Excuses: Podcasts in Family