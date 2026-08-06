A lot of times people want to know what the "ideal length" is for a chapter. But chapters can range from one sentence, to a single scene, all the way up to Terry Pratchett who doesn't use chapters at all. Our hosts explore chapters as a pacing tool rather than a fixed unit of length, discussing how chapter breaks shape reader momentum, create natural pauses, and influence the experience of reading. Along the way, we look at how chapters have evolved throughout publishing history—and why they're still such a powerful storytelling tool. We also talk about genre expectations and how to avoid common pitfalls when moving from scenes to chapters.

Homework:

Look up Chapter: A Segmented History from Antiquity to the 21st Century by Nicholas Dames. You don't have to read the whole book—just explore its history of chapters and how they developed across different cultures and forms of storytelling.

Writing Excuses at Gen Con!

At GenCon this year, we’re hosting “Network the Gathering” along with the Ray Bradbury Center and Maurice Broaddus on Thursday, July 30th at 8pm at Ballroom 4 in the Marriot. You can get a ticket here!

WAITLIST for our Final WXR Cruise!

Our final WXR cruise is sold out, but you can join our waitlist here!

Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, DongWon Song, and Erin Roberts. It was produced by Emma Reynolds, recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.

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