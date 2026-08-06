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Writing Excuses

Mary Robinette Kowal, DongWon Song, Erin Roberts, Dan Wells, and Howard Tayler
BusinessCareers
Writing Excuses
Latest episode

1000 episodes

  • Writing Excuses

    21.31: Deconstructing Save the Cat

    08/02/2026 | 27 mins.
    Save the Cat! The Last Book on Screenwriting You'll Ever Need by Blake Snyder was published in 2005 and is widely popular because it offers a reliable, repeatable storytelling framework. Today we are joined by guest Margaret Dunlap as we attempt to answer: why Save the Cat is such an influential story structure and why so many writers have strong opinions about it. Our hosts break down Blake Snyder's 15-beat framework, exploring where it overlaps with the Hero's Journey, Three-Act Structure, and Seven-Point Plot Structure. We also highlight why tools like Save the Cat can help diagnose problems in a draft instead of dictating every story beat. 
    Homework:
    Take a classic fairy tale (ideally the same one you used for the Three-Act Structure exercise, which was assigned at the end of 21.18) and map it onto the Save the Cat beat sheet. Identify where each major beat falls, including moments like the catalyst, midpoint, dark night of the soul, and finale.
    Show Notes
    Save the Cat beat sheet
    Spreadsheet of Different Story/ Plot Structures (created by Christina Boekeloo and Michael Roth with contributions from SiWC/WRX attendees and members of the Potted Plant) 

    WAITLIST for our Final WXR Cruise! 
    Our final WXR cruise is sold out, but you can join our waitlist here!
    Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, DongWon Song, and Erin Roberts. Our guest was Margaret Dunlap. It was produced by Emma Reynolds, recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    Join Our Writing Community! 
    Writing Retreats
    Newsletter
    Patreon
    Instagram
    Threads
    Bluesky
    TikTok
    YouTube
    Facebook

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out MasterClass and use my code masterclass.com/EXCUSES for a great deal: https://MasterClass.com
    * Check out Talkiatry and use my code talkiatry.com/WX for a great deal: https://www.talkiatry.com
    * Check out Talkiatry: https://www.talkiatry.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/writing-excuses2130/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Writing Excuses

    21.30: Chapter Breaks Soon

    07/26/2026 | 27 mins.
    A lot of times people want to know what the "ideal length" is for a chapter. But chapters can range from one sentence, to a single scene, all the way up to Terry Pratchett who doesn't use chapters at all. Our hosts explore chapters as a pacing tool rather than a fixed unit of length, discussing how chapter breaks shape reader momentum, create natural pauses, and influence the experience of reading. Along the way, we look at how chapters have evolved throughout publishing history—and why they're still such a powerful storytelling tool. We also talk about genre expectations and how to avoid common pitfalls when moving from scenes to chapters. 
    Homework:
    Look up Chapter: A Segmented History from Antiquity to the 21st Century by Nicholas Dames. You don't have to read the whole book—just explore its history of chapters and how they developed across different cultures and forms of storytelling.
    Writing Excuses at Gen Con! 
    At GenCon this year, we’re hosting “Network the Gathering” along with the Ray Bradbury Center and Maurice Broaddus on Thursday, July 30th at 8pm at Ballroom 4 in the Marriot. You can get a ticket here!
    WAITLIST for our Final WXR Cruise! 
    Our final WXR cruise is sold out, but you can join our waitlist here!
    Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, DongWon Song, and Erin Roberts. It was produced by Emma Reynolds, recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    Join Our Writing Community! 
    Writing Retreats
    Newsletter
    Patreon
    Instagram
    Threads
    Bluesky
    TikTok
    YouTube
    Facebook

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out MasterClass and use my code masterclass.com/EXCUSES for a great deal: https://MasterClass.com
    * Check out Talkiatry and use my code talkiatry.com/WX for a great deal: https://www.talkiatry.com
    * Check out Talkiatry: https://www.talkiatry.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/writing-excuses2130/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Writing Excuses

    21.29: How to Make a Scene

    07/19/2026 | 28 mins.
    What makes a scene feel like a scene? This week, we unpack one of storytelling's most basic building blocks. Our hosts explore where scenes begin and end, how they differ from beats, and why framing and narrative purpose matter more than rigid definitions. We also explore practical prompts for troubleshooting scenes that aren't working and discuss how structure and instinct can work together. 
    Homework:
    Take one or two scenes from something you've written. Using whatever scene framework works for you, identify the who, what, where, when, why, how, and the vibe of each scene. Then change one element and rewrite the scene to see how that change affects it.

    WAITLIST for our Final WXR Cruise! 
    Our final WXR cruise is sold out, but you can join our waitlist here!
    Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, DongWon Song, and Erin Roberts. It was produced by Emma Reynolds, recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    Join Our Writing Community! 
    Writing Retreats
    Newsletter
    Patreon
    Instagram
    Threads
    Bluesky
    TikTok
    YouTube
    Facebook

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out MasterClass and use my code masterclass.com/EXCUSES for a great deal: https://MasterClass.com
    * Check out Talkiatry and use my code talkiatry.com/WX for a great deal: https://www.talkiatry.com
    * Check out Talkiatry: https://www.talkiatry.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/writing-excuses2130/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Writing Excuses

    21.28: Narrative Transitions

    07/12/2026 | 26 mins.
    How do you move readers from one scene to the next without losing momentum? Our hosts dig into different types of transitions—from scene breaks and interruptions to brief “through scenes” that bridge time and space. Along the way, we compare prose techniques to music, film editing, and game design, exploring how transitions can carry emotion, maintain tension, and signal intention. We also discuss why transitions are often easier to solve during revision than during drafting. Sometimes all you need is a placeholder and permission to keep writing.
    Homework:
    Take two scenes from a work in progress and connect them three different ways: with a through scene, a scene break, and an interruption. Compare the results and note how each version changes pacing, tension, and reader experience.
    Writing Excuses at Gen Con! 
    At GenCon this year, we’re hosting “Network the Gathering” along with the Ray Bradbury Center and Maurice Broaddus on Thursday, July 30th at 8pm at Ballroom 4 in the Marriot. You can get a ticket here!
    WAITLIST for our Final WXR Cruise! 
    Our final WXR cruise is sold out, but you can join our waitlist here!
    Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, DongWon Song, and Erin Roberts. It was produced by Emma Reynolds, recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    Join Our Writing Community! 
    Writing Retreats
    Newsletter
    Patreon
    Instagram
    Threads
    Bluesky
    TikTok
    YouTube
    Facebook

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out MasterClass and use my code masterclass.com/EXCUSES for a great deal: https://MasterClass.com
    * Check out Talkiatry and use my code talkiatry.com/WX for a great deal: https://www.talkiatry.com
    * Check out Talkiatry: https://www.talkiatry.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/writing-excuses2130/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Writing Excuses

    21.27: The Expository Throttle

    07/05/2026 | 20 mins.
    How can exposition be used as a pacing tool, and not just a way to convey information? We attempt to answer this question on today’s episode! Our hosts discuss how exposition naturally slows a story down, creating space for readers to process events, build tension, and deepen their understanding of the world. We give specific examples for successful exposition (i.e. that won’t bore your reader). We also give you practical tools to add to your exposition toolkit– such as emotional context and POV—which can help your expository writing feel engaging instead of interruptive. 

    Homework:
    Find a complicated recipe and write an expository description of preparing it. Use the exposition deliberately to frustrate or annoy the reader, paying attention to how pacing and information delivery create that emotional effect.

    WAITLIST for our Final WXR Cruise! 
    Our final WXR cruise is sold out, but you can join our waitlist here!

    Credits: Your hosts for this episode were Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, and Erin Roberts. It was produced by Emma Reynolds, recorded by Marshall Carr, Jr., and mastered by Alex Jackson.
    Join Our Writing Community! 
    Writing Retreats
    Newsletter
    Patreon
    Instagram
    Threads
    Bluesky
    TikTok
    YouTube
    Facebook

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out MasterClass and use my code masterclass.com/EXCUSES for a great deal: https://MasterClass.com
    * Check out Talkiatry and use my code talkiatry.com/WX for a great deal: https://www.talkiatry.com
    * Check out Talkiatry: https://www.talkiatry.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/writing-excuses2130/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Writing Excuses
Fifteen minutes long, because you're in a hurry, and we're not that smart.
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