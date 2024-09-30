Goshawk | Ep. 12

The conference begins in Cairo, while Adele uncovers more about the lake. Credits: Written & Created by K. A. Statz Co-Created, Produced, & Directed, with Editing & Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, AJ Punk'n, Carol Vengroff, & Maico Villegas Associate Producer Shion Francois Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Translations in Icelandic by Eyþór Viðarsson Cast: Iffy Talno – Lauren Tucker Dís Eldrúnsdóttir – Hildur Magnusdottir Tryggvi Rúnusson – Kristján Atli Heimisson Adele Fathers Tsįą – Marcy Edwards Lewis Moulin – Michael DelGaudio Jason Uchida – Shion Francois Mahmoud – Amr Ammourazz Miho Iwai – Hinako Matsumoto Kōsuke Iwai – Daisuke Tsuji Bǎo Ruì-Gāo – Sam Yeow Eloise Kavberg – EJ Lavery "Goshawk" (Main Theme) & "Old Goshawk" – Written and Performed by Dayn Leonardson, based on "Unsealed" by Brandon Boone Cover Art by Adam Tubak Lettering by K.A. Statz This is a Fool and Scholar Production.