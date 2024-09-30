Powered by RND
The White Vault

Podcast The White Vault
Fool and Scholar Productions
Explore the far reaches of the world's horrors in the audio drama podcast The White Vault. Follow the collected records of a repair team sent to Outpost Fristed
  • Goshawk | Ep. 13
    Take home your very own artifact on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/guardian-tier-112736560 While tensions rise in Cairo, Iffy rushes back to the church. Credits: Written & Created by K. A. Statz Co-Created, Produced, & Directed, with Editing & Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, AJ Punk'n, Carol Vengroff, & Maico Villegas Associate Producer Shion Francois Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Translations in Icelandic by Eyþór Viðarsson Cast: Iffy Talno – Lauren Tucker Jean Pelletier-Clarke – Mike Cuellar Dís Eldrúnsdóttir – Hildur Magnusdottir Tryggvi Rúnusson – Kristján Atli Heimisson Adele Fathers Tsįą – Marcy Edwards Lewis Moulin – Michael DelGaudio Miho Iwai – Hinako Matsumoto Bǎo Ruì-Gāo – Sam Yeow Eloise Kavberg – EJ Lavery Tashi Wangmo – Kanglha Tamar Guledani – Viktoria Jimsheleishvili Franziska Fordaro – Sabine Novaković-Wagner Italo Serafim – Roxxy Sant'Anna Linnea Wällsigna – Hem Brewster Sam ‘Es’ Gallo – Dayn Leonardson Mika Fathers Tsįą – Denise Halfyard ﻿ “Goshawk" (Main Theme) & "The Bitter Moon" – Written and Performed by Dayn Leonardson, based on "Unsealed" by Brandon Boone Cover Art by Adam Tubak Lettering by K.A. Statz This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/91167855 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | David Cummings | Halfyard Studios | Kristján Atli Heimisson | Wouter van Herwerden Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:50
  • Goshawk | Ep. 12
    Check out the exclusive patch this year on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/white-vault-2024-111290023 The conference begins in Cairo, while Adele uncovers more about the lake. Credits: Written & Created by K. A. Statz Co-Created, Produced, & Directed, with Editing & Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, AJ Punk'n, Carol Vengroff, & Maico Villegas Associate Producer Shion Francois Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Translations in Icelandic by Eyþór Viðarsson Cast: Iffy Talno – Lauren Tucker Dís Eldrúnsdóttir – Hildur Magnusdottir Tryggvi Rúnusson – Kristján Atli Heimisson Adele Fathers Tsįą – Marcy Edwards Lewis Moulin – Michael DelGaudio Jason Uchida – Shion Francois Mahmoud – Amr Ammourazz Miho Iwai – Hinako Matsumoto Kōsuke Iwai – Daisuke Tsuji Bǎo Ruì-Gāo – Sam Yeow Eloise Kavberg – EJ Lavery “Goshawk" (Main Theme) & "Old Goshawk" – Written and Performed by Dayn Leonardson, based on "Unsealed" by Brandon Boone Cover Art by Adam Tubak Lettering by K.A. Statz This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/91167855 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | David Cummings | Halfyard Studios | Kristján Atli Heimisson | Wouter van Herwerden Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:43
  • Goshawk | Ep. 11
    Check out the exclusive patch this year on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/white-vault-2024-111290023 Dís departs for Cairo, while Adele and Lewis receive a visitor. Credits: Written & Created by K. A. Statz Co-Created, Produced, & Directed, with Editing & Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, AJ Punk'n, Carol Vengroff, & Maico Villegas Associate Producer Shion Francois Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Translations in Icelandic by Eyþór Viðarsson, Arabic by Nelly Nashwa Nasser Cast: Iffy Talno – Lauren Tucker Dragana Vuković – Tanja Milojevic Dís Eldrúnsdóttir – Hildur Magnusdottir Tryggvi Rúnusson – Kristján Atli Heimisson Hvítmyst – Travis Vengroff Adele Fathers Tsįą – Marcy Edwards Lewis Moulin – Michael DelGaudio Jason Uchida – Shion Francois Voice – Uncredited Chauffeur – Shadi Ismail Mahmoud – Amr Ammourazz Desk Agent – Nelly Nashwa Nasser Matteo – Robert Neumayr “Goshawk" (Main Theme) & "Bird Under the Lake" – Written and Performed by Dayn Leonardson, based on "Unsealed" by Brandon Boone "Lost Memories" by Steven Melin Cover Art by Adam Tubak Lettering by K.A. Statz This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/91167855 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | David Cummings | Halfyard Studios | Kristján Atli Heimisson | Wouter van Herwerden Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    36:29
  • Your Very Own Artifact
    The White Vault: Goshawk will return soon, this October... Our Patreon: Patreon.com/foolandscholar Join today for an exclusive patch, and join before December 1st to get your your very own artifact: Þrúðrys, the guardian of the Sidja Group's active matriarch, Hulda. There are still a few days left to back the Kickstarter for our very first horror D&D book: Unnatural Horrors! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:48
  • Meet Our Friends: Derelict
    The horror podcasting community is vast and wondrous. Today we are proud to introduce you to a show we like called Derelict! Learn more about Derelict here: https://pod.link/1473460202 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    50:43

About The White Vault

Explore the far reaches of the world’s horrors in the audio drama podcast The White Vault. Follow the collected records of a repair team sent to Outpost Fristed in the vast white wastes of Svalbard and unravel what lies waiting in the ice below. This Fool and Scholar production is intended for mature audiences.
