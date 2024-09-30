Take home your very own artifact on our Patreon:
While tensions rise in Cairo, Iffy rushes back to the church.
Goshawk | Ep. 12
The conference begins in Cairo, while Adele uncovers more about the lake.
Goshawk | Ep. 11
Dís departs for Cairo, while Adele and Lewis receive a visitor.
Your Very Own Artifact
The White Vault: Goshawk will return soon, this October...
Meet Our Friends: Derelict
The horror podcasting community is vast and wondrous. Today we are proud to introduce you to a show we like called Derelict!
Learn more about Derelict here: https://pod.link/1473460202
Explore the far reaches of the world’s horrors in the audio drama podcast The White Vault. Follow the collected records of a repair team sent to Outpost Fristed in the vast white wastes of Svalbard and unravel what lies waiting in the ice below. This Fool and Scholar production is intended for mature audiences.