Dark Dice

THE horror actual play podcast. (Dnd) Each season, travelers embark on a journey into the dark corners of a fantasy world with dragons & monsters. They will nev...
  • Vigilance | Ep. 6 | Getting Lucky
    The party embarks on a daring rescue operation. Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. This episode features many of our friends from The Lucky Die Podcast! Credits: Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master) Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader Cast: Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis Flik :: Daniel Thoreson Corners :: Eyþór Viðarsson Pep :: Sarah Golding Hauk :: Heather McLellan Lucky 8 :: Travis Vengroff Vomiting Lucky 8 :: Kessi Riliniki  Estro :: Neil Martin Teal :: Hem Cleveland Lizzy :: Tanja Milojevic Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz & KC Bailey Music: “Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn “Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin “Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:11
  • Vigilance | Ep. 5 | Close Enemies
    The party ventures to the Fringe and joins the Blood Skulls! Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today! Credits: Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master) Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader Cast: Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis Flik :: Daniel Thoreson Corners :: Eyþór Viðarsson Pep :: Sarah Golding Byard :: Stephanie Lando Hauk :: Heather McLellan Vliss :: Russ D. More Rotrig - Frank Carino  Silver :: Abbey Kindler Stucky :: Paul Mella Doc :: Sean St. Pierre Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz & KC Bailey Music: “Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn “Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin “Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    58:16
  • Vigilance | Ep. 4 | The Room
    The party ventures to the Fringe and joins the Blood Skulls! Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today! Credits: Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master) Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader Cast: Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis Agent Tongs :: Mike Hall Documentarian :: Richard O Jones Officer Oneil :: Chad Ellis Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff Janus Dobbson :: Jeff Clement Hadrian Baker :: Max Lando Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner  Diana's Father :: Dr. William Statz Fringer :: Austin Beach Needles :: Russell Gold Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz & KC Bailey Music: “Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn “Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin “Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    52:53
  • Vigilance | Ep. 3 | Lost and Found
    The team learns more about Claerhaut's past and uncovers a connection between the missing Citizens. Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today! Credits: Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master) Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader With in-world television script by Steve Schneider Cast: Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis Cashier :: Christy Luse Longs West :: Charlie Barnette Citizen Ng :: Jon Grilz Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff Janus Dobbson ::- Jeff Clement Hadrian Baker :: Max Lando Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner  The Fringer :: Paul Mella Enforcer Sgt. Muler :: Dave Fennoy Diana's Father :: William Statz Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz Music: “Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn “Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin “Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader "Swamp Witch Swing” – Written and Performed by Careless Juja This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    46:53
  • Vigilance | Ep. 2 | The Imaginary Child
    The team plays a text-based RPG, uncovers some illicit cult activity, and solves the mysterious case of the imaginary child. Credits: Story by Travis Vengroff (Game Master) Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader Cast: Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis Aurillian Deckena :: Shannon Bladow Marenikis Deckena :: Holly Golding Officer Boondt :: Tanja Milojevic Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff Deecia Deckena :: Zoe Von Embler Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz Music: “Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn “Missing Persons” & "Cave Exploration 8-Bit"– Written and Performed by Steven Melin “Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:53

About Dark Dice

THE horror actual play podcast. (Dnd) Each season, travelers embark on a journey into the dark corners of a fantasy world with dragons & monsters. They will never be the same again.
