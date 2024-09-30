The party embarks on a daring rescue operation.
Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game.
This episode features many of our friends from The Lucky Die Podcast!
Credits:
Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master)
Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz
Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader
Cast:
Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June
Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley
Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis
Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz
Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis
Flik :: Daniel Thoreson
Corners :: Eyþór Viðarsson
Pep :: Sarah Golding
Hauk :: Heather McLellan
Lucky 8 :: Travis Vengroff
Vomiting Lucky 8 :: Kessi Riliniki
Estro :: Neil Martin
Teal :: Hem Cleveland
Lizzy :: Tanja Milojevic
Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz & KC Bailey
Music:
“Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn
“Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin
“Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:12:11
Vigilance | Ep. 5 | Close Enemies
The party ventures to the Fringe and joins the Blood Skulls!
Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today!
Credits:
Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master)
Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz
Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader
Cast:
Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June
Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley
Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis
Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz
Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis
Flik :: Daniel Thoreson
Corners :: Eyþór Viðarsson
Pep :: Sarah Golding
Byard :: Stephanie Lando
Hauk :: Heather McLellan
Vliss :: Russ D. More
Rotrig - Frank Carino
Silver :: Abbey Kindler
Stucky :: Paul Mella
Doc :: Sean St. Pierre
Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz & KC Bailey
Music:
“Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn
“Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin
“Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
58:16
Vigilance | Ep. 4 | The Room
The party ventures to the Fringe and joins the Blood Skulls!
Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today!
Credits:
Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master)
Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz
Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader
Cast:
Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June
Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley
Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis
Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz
Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis
Agent Tongs :: Mike Hall
Documentarian :: Richard O Jones
Officer Oneil :: Chad Ellis
Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff
Janus Dobbson :: Jeff Clement
Hadrian Baker :: Max Lando
Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner
Diana's Father :: Dr. William Statz
Fringer :: Austin Beach
Needles :: Russell Gold
Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz & KC Bailey
Music:
“Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn
“Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin
“Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:53
Vigilance | Ep. 3 | Lost and Found
The team learns more about Claerhaut's past and uncovers a connection between the missing Citizens.
Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today!
Credits:
Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master)
Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz
Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader
With in-world television script by Steve Schneider
Cast:
Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June
Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley
Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis
Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz
Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis
Cashier :: Christy Luse
Longs West :: Charlie Barnette
Citizen Ng :: Jon Grilz
Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff
Janus Dobbson ::- Jeff Clement
Hadrian Baker :: Max Lando
Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner
The Fringer :: Paul Mella
Enforcer Sgt. Muler :: Dave Fennoy
Diana's Father :: William Statz
Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz
Music:
“Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn
“Missing Persons” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin
“Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader
"Swamp Witch Swing” – Written and Performed by Careless Juja
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
46:53
Vigilance | Ep. 2 | The Imaginary Child
The team plays a text-based RPG, uncovers some illicit cult activity, and solves the mysterious case of the imaginary child.
Credits:
Story by Travis Vengroff (Game Master)
Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz
Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader
Cast:
Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June
Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley
Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis
Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz
Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis
Aurillian Deckena :: Shannon Bladow
Marenikis Deckena :: Holly Golding
Officer Boondt :: Tanja Milojevic
Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff
Deecia Deckena :: Zoe Von Embler
Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner
Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz
Music:
“Vigilance Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn
“Missing Persons” & "Cave Exploration 8-Bit"– Written and Performed by Steven Melin
“Surrender” – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Tovusound | David Cummings
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices