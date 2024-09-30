Vigilance | Ep. 3 | Lost and Found

The team learns more about Claerhaut's past and uncovers a connection between the missing Citizens. Vigilance is an Actual Play of the Liberty: AFTER roleplaying game. Play the game today! Credits: Story by Travis Vengroff (The Game Master) Editing and Writing Assistance by K.A. Statz Produced, Edited, with Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Mixing & Mastering by Brandon Strader With in-world television script by Steve Schneider Cast: Narrator / Game Master :: Wayne June Cassius Tsogot :: Caitlin Buckley Sylvanus Claerhaut :: Peter Lewis Diana Azad :: Kaitlin Statz Horatius McBride :: Sean Francis Cashier :: Christy Luse Longs West :: Charlie Barnette Citizen Ng :: Jon Grilz Newscaster :: Travis Vengroff Janus Dobbson ::- Jeff Clement Hadrian Baker :: Max Lando Antia Azad :: Sarah Rhea Werner The Fringer :: Paul Mella Enforcer Sgt. Muler :: Dave Fennoy Diana's Father :: William Statz Vigilance art by Kaitlin Statz Music: "Vigilance Theme" – Arranged and Performed by Ryan McQuinn "Missing Persons" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Surrender" – Written and Performed by Brandon Strader "Swamp Witch Swing" – Written and Performed by Careless Juja This is a Fool and Scholar Production.