Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionVAST Horizon
Listen to VAST Horizon in the App
Listen to VAST Horizon in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

VAST Horizon

Podcast VAST Horizon
Fool and Scholar Productions
Nolira is an agronomist tasked with establishing agriculture in a new solar system, but when she wakes up on a now- empty colony ship, the whole of her plan dis...
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • Introducing - Shores of the Silver Thrum
    Join a ship of wayward travelers as they get lost within the frozen sea during the polar night…  This story is completely unrelated to previous seasons of Dark Dice. Even if you don’t like the concept of listening to people play a game or improvised horror, this show is unique – cutting out 4th-wall breaking elements to feel like you’re actually in the world, just like our scripted stories. Dark Dice: Season 3: Shores of the Silver Thrum - A new tale by Fool & Scholar Productions. ALSO: Even if you've never played Dungeons & Dragons before... Prepare to embark on a legendary adventure! We're thrilled to offer you the chance to win a seat at the renowned Dark Dice D&D table, set in the enchanting surroundings of historic Lumley Castle. This giveaway grants the winner an exclusive ticket to the "D&D in a Castle" event from November 10-14, 2023.  It takes seconds to enter. Details: https://dndinacastle.com/darkdicegiveaway Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:41
  • Introducing - The Boar Knight (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
    This week, we would like to introduce you to The Boar Knight, a new podcast from Fool & Scholar. Join Nathaniel the Boar Knight as he journeys across a fantasy world in search of adventure and friendship! The Boar Knight is a story suitable for All Ages. Please consider joining our Patreon team for early releases, bonus songs, and other goodies: http://Patreon.com/foolandscholar Free Transcripts are also available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/73732905?pr=true Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    18:54
  • Introducing - Don't Mind Cruxmont (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
    SUBSCRIBE TODAY ON YOUR FAVORITE APP: http://dontmindpodcast.com/subscribe/ Dr. Gwen Kingston's patient has a miraculous recovery while Neal travels to Cruxmont, England to search for his missing brother. Credits: Written and Created by K. A. Statz Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson Script Consulting by Gemma Amor Script Editing by W. K. Statz Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd Cast: Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin Adelaide Birch – Erika Sanderson Taylor Mallory – Heather McLellan Andrew – Andy Cresswell Phone Voice – Tanja Milojevic Lani – Penny Scott Andrews Brian – Daniel Matthews Abby – Robin Howell Rose – Sarah Golding Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff |  Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios | Steve Chase - ID Audio This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163 Check out our Merch: https://www.teepublic.com/user/thewhitevault Content Warnings: Car Crash, Memory Loss Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:10
  • Season 3 | Ep. 10 | What You Are
    Months later, the Technocracy makes final plans for Ally and the Emergence. What does the future look like? Please consider supporting our productions: https://patreon.com/Foolandscholar Credits: Written by K.A. Statz Produced with Sound Design, Editing, and Directed by Travis Vengroff Executive Producer Dennis Greenhill Senior Sound Designer Dayn Leonardson Mixing and Mastering by Brandon Strader Script Editing by W.K. Statz Mandarin Translations by Sophie Yang Cast: Dr. Nolira Eck – Siobhan Lumsden Ally – Tanja Milojevic Sergeant Lawrence – A.R. Olivieri Arn Feen Stonin – Tianyi Skarrxin Sanon Onroon – Daniel Demerin Auden Barrow – David Devereux Captain Sarpon – David Ault Commander Graan – Lani Minella Captain Park – L. Jeffrey Moore Kenpenin Trun – Peter Joseph Lewis Doctor Nyoto Jemisin Mametja – Binja Zihhalirwa Admiral Lau – Su Ling Chan Meinren Tonnon Renbenkan – Daniel Muñoz Shonron Banzan Tsenshein – Dario Oman General Han – Max Lando Dr. Imke Bohn – Naomi McMillan Dr. Shanrensinon Aan – Juliana Gutiérrez Arango Dr. Ellana Wagner – Diane Casanova Dr. Arif Ghanem – Garan Fitzgerald Dr. Nasha Okoro – Marisha Tapera Dr. Thessiri Regana – Angela Liu Dr. Antwi – Jordan Cobb Dr. Miriam Wu – Sophie Yang Dr. Jiang – Ewan Chung Constance – Sam Yeow Judge – Karim Kronfli Guard – Vic Ramirez Guard 2 – Dayn Leonardson Music: “Adrift (The VAST Horizon Theme)" Written and Performed by Brandon Boone with Choir Arrangement by Steven Melin, Performed by The Budapest Scoring Choir "New Skies" Written and Performed by Brandon Boone. "A Little Star" Written by Kaitlin Statz and Travis Vengroff, with arrangement and performance by Brandon Strader VAST Horizon art by Kessi Riliniki This is a Fool and Scholar Production.  For early episodes and bonus content join us at: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/vast-horizon-27244373 Check out our Merch:  https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Tovusound | Sophie Yang | Sean Daniel Francis CONTENT WARNINGS: Loss Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:23
  • Season 3 | Ep. 9 | Jiaan
    The Technocracy confronts the VAST entity as they near the point of no return. Please consider supporting our productions: https://patreon.com/Foolandscholar Credits: Written by K.A. Statz Produced with Sound Design, Editing, and Directed by Travis Vengroff Executive Producer Dennis Greenhill Senior Sound Designer Dayn Leonardson Mixing and Mastering by Brandon Strader Script Editing by W.K. Statz Mandarin Translations by Sophie Yang Cast: Dr. Nolira Eck - Siobhan Lumsden Ally – Tanja Milojevic Sergeant Lawrence – A.R. Olivieri Sanon Onroon – Daniel Demerin Auden Barrow – David Devereux Captain Sarpon – David Ault Captain Park –L. Jeffrey Moore Doctor Nyoto Jemisin Mametja – Binja Zihhalirwa Admiral Lau – Su Ling Chan Meinren Tonnon Renbenkan – Daniel Muñoz Dr. Levan Lomidze – Giorgi Pruidze Dr. Vacha Hope – Mikael Heidner Shonron Banzan Tsenshein – Dario Oman Dr. Shashi kau Castillo – Cheryl Kanekar Simek Officer 1 – Carolyn Saint-Pé Simek Officer 2 – Lex Ellett Simek Officer 3 – Graham Rowat Simek Officer 4 – Vic Ramirez Lieutenant Walsh – Russ D. More Construct 1 – Charlotte Norup Music: “Adrift (The VAST Horizon Theme)" Written and Performed by Brandon Boone with Choir Arrangement by Steven Melin, Performed by The Budapest Scoring Choir "Lark" Written and performed by Dayn Leonardson VAST Horizon art by Kessi Riliniki This is a Fool and Scholar Production.  For early episodes and bonus content join us at: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/vast-horizon-27244373 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Tovusound | Sophie Yang | Sean Daniel Francis CONTENT WARNINGS: Bullying, Death, References to Genocide, Threats of Violence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:13

More Fiction podcastsMore Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About VAST Horizon

Nolira is an agronomist tasked with establishing agriculture in a new solar system, but when she wakes up on a now- empty colony ship, the whole of her plan disappears. The ship has been set adrift, with numerous mission-critical problems requiring immediate attendance outside of her area of expertise. Nolira is aided by the ship’s malfunctioning AI, which acts as her confidant and companion during the fight for survival.
Podcast website

Listen to VAST Horizon, The Sleepy Bookshelf and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

VAST Horizon: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The White Vault
    The White Vault
    Drama, Fiction
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:44:07 AM