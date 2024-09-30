Join a ship of wayward travelers as they get lost within the frozen sea during the polar night…
This story is completely unrelated to previous seasons of Dark Dice. Even if you don’t like the concept of listening to people play a game or improvised horror, this show is unique – cutting out 4th-wall breaking elements to feel like you’re actually in the world, just like our scripted stories.
Dark Dice: Season 3: Shores of the Silver Thrum - A new tale by Fool & Scholar Productions.
ALSO: Even if you've never played Dungeons & Dragons before... Prepare to embark on a legendary adventure! We're thrilled to offer you the chance to win a seat at the renowned Dark Dice D&D table, set in the enchanting surroundings of historic Lumley Castle. This giveaway grants the winner an exclusive ticket to the "D&D in a Castle" event from November 10-14, 2023.
Introducing - The Boar Knight (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
This week, we would like to introduce you to The Boar Knight, a new podcast from Fool & Scholar.
Join Nathaniel the Boar Knight as he journeys across a fantasy world in search of adventure and friendship! The Boar Knight is a story suitable for All Ages.
Introducing - Don't Mind Cruxmont (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
Dr. Gwen Kingston's patient has a miraculous recovery while Neal travels to Cruxmont, England to search for his missing brother.
Season 3 | Ep. 10 | What You Are
Months later, the Technocracy makes final plans for Ally and the Emergence.
What does the future look like?
Season 3 | Ep. 9 | Jiaan
The Technocracy confronts the VAST entity as they near the point of no return.
Nolira is an agronomist tasked with establishing agriculture in a new solar system, but when she wakes up on a now- empty colony ship, the whole of her plan disappears. The ship has been set adrift, with numerous mission-critical problems requiring immediate attendance outside of her area of expertise. Nolira is aided by the ship’s malfunctioning AI, which acts as her confidant and companion during the fight for survival.