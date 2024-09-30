Introducing - Shores of the Silver Thrum

Join a ship of wayward travelers as they get lost within the frozen sea during the polar night… This story is completely unrelated to previous seasons of Dark Dice. Even if you don’t like the concept of listening to people play a game or improvised horror, this show is unique – cutting out 4th-wall breaking elements to feel like you’re actually in the world, just like our scripted stories. Dark Dice: Season 3: Shores of the Silver Thrum - A new tale by Fool & Scholar Productions. ALSO: Even if you've never played Dungeons & Dragons before... Prepare to embark on a legendary adventure! We're thrilled to offer you the chance to win a seat at the renowned Dark Dice D&D table, set in the enchanting surroundings of historic Lumley Castle. This giveaway grants the winner an exclusive ticket to the "D&D in a Castle" event from November 10-14, 2023. It takes seconds to enter. Details: https://dndinacastle.com/darkdicegiveaway Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices