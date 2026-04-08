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The Black Tapes

Pacific Northwest Stories
DramaFiction
The Black Tapes
Latest episode

51 episodes

  • The Black Tapes

    RABBITS is coming

    05/26/2021 | 7 mins.
    RABBITS NOVEL is coming June 8th!
    Pre-order or order your copy today!
    Visit terrymiles.com for more information.
    ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL)
    "An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."
    -Publisher's Weekly STARRED
    "A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."
    -Norman Reedus
    "A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."
    -Kirkus (Starred)
    "Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."
    -Nicholas Eames
    "Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."
    -Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.
  • The Black Tapes

    Episode 306 - Into the Black

    01/12/2020 | 27 mins.
    In the Season Three Mid-Season finale of The Black Tapes Podcast, Alex and Strand arrive at a crossroads where everything meets and a decision has to be made.
  • The Black Tapes

    Episode 305 - Worlds Collide

    01/12/2020 | 45 mins.
    Alex draws nearer to the Axis Mundi while Strand reveals something surprising about his past.
  • The Black Tapes

    Episode 304 - Songs and Signs

    01/12/2020 | 32 mins.
    Alex digs into the occult history of the Oneida community, and Strand helps her connect some threads through his Black Tapes.
  • The Black Tapes

    Episode 303 - A Family Gathering

    01/12/2020 | 38 mins.
    Alex runs into the unexpected in Turkey, and Strand discovers his connection to the Black Tapes might be deeper than originally thought.
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About The Black Tapes
The Black Tapes is a weekly podcast from the creators of Pacific Northwest Stories, and is hosted by Alex Reagan. The Black Tapes Podcast is a serialized docudrama about one journalist's search for truth, her subject's mysterious past, and the literal and figurative ghosts that haunt them both. Do you believe?
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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