RABBITS is coming
5/26/2021
7:08
Episode 306 - Into the Black
In the Season Three Mid-Season finale of The Black Tapes Podcast, Alex and Strand arrive at a crossroads where everything meets and a decision has to be made.
1/12/2020
27:16
Episode 305 - Worlds Collide
Alex draws nearer to the Axis Mundi while Strand reveals something surprising about his past.
1/12/2020
45:23
Episode 304 - Songs and Signs
Alex digs into the occult history of the Oneida community, and Strand helps her connect some threads through his Black Tapes.
1/12/2020
32:59
Episode 303 - A Family Gathering
Alex runs into the unexpected in Turkey, and Strand discovers his connection to the Black Tapes might be deeper than originally thought.
