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51 episodes
- RABBITS NOVEL is coming June 8th!
Pre-order or order your copy today!
Visit terrymiles.com for more information.
ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL)
"An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."
-Publisher's Weekly STARRED
"A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."
-Norman Reedus
"A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."
-Kirkus (Starred)
"Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."
-Nicholas Eames
"Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."
-Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.
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About The Black Tapes
The Black Tapes is a weekly podcast from the creators of Pacific Northwest Stories, and is hosted by Alex Reagan. The Black Tapes Podcast is a serialized docudrama about one journalist's search for truth, her subject's mysterious past, and the literal and figurative ghosts that haunt them both. Do you believe?Podcast website
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The Black Tapes
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