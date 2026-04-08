RABBITS NOVEL is coming June 8th!

Pre-order or order your copy today!

Visit terrymiles.com for more information.

ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL)

"An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."

-Publisher's Weekly STARRED

"A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."

-Norman Reedus

"A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."

-Kirkus (Starred)

"Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."

-Nicholas Eames

"Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."

-Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.