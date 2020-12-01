Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Black Tapes

Pacific Northwest Stories
The Black Tapes is a weekly podcast from the creators of Pacific Northwest Stories, and is hosted by Alex Reagan. The Black Tapes Podcast is a serialized docudr... More
  • RABBITS is coming
    RABBITS NOVEL is coming June 8th! Pre-order or order your copy today! Visit terrymiles.com for more information. ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL) “An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down.” -Publisher’s Weekly STARRED “A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it.” -Norman Reedus “A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room.” -Kirkus (Starred) “Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One.” -Nicholas Eames "Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down." -Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.  
    5/26/2021
    7:08
  • Episode 306 - Into the Black
    In the Season Three Mid-Season finale of The Black Tapes Podcast, Alex and Strand arrive at a crossroads where everything meets and a decision has to be made.
    1/12/2020
    27:16
  • Episode 305 - Worlds Collide
    Alex draws nearer to the Axis Mundi while Strand reveals something surprising about his past. 
    1/12/2020
    45:23
  • Episode 304 - Songs and Signs
    Alex digs into the occult history of the Oneida community, and Strand helps her connect some threads through his Black Tapes.
    1/12/2020
    32:59
  • Episode 303 - A Family Gathering
    Alex runs into the unexpected in Turkey, and Strand discovers his connection to the Black Tapes might be deeper than originally thought. 
    1/12/2020
    38:44

About The Black Tapes

The Black Tapes is a weekly podcast from the creators of Pacific Northwest Stories, and is hosted by Alex Reagan. The Black Tapes Podcast is a serialized docudrama about one journalist's search for truth, her subject's mysterious past, and the literal and figurative ghosts that haunt them both. Do you believe?
