Sara and Noah wake up in complete darkness, trapped miles below the Denver International Airport (DIA) with no hope for escape. Join their perilous journey as ... More
Interview with Daniel Otis
Continuing his research behind the scenes, the Narrator sits down with seasoned journalist, Daniel Otis to discuss UFOs and the history of how they’re officially reported.
CREDITS
Narrator – Mike Howorun
Daniel Otis - Himself
Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun
Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston
Written/Directed – Mike Howorun
Produced by - Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez
Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts
Contact: [email protected]
Instagram: @escapingdenver
10/10/2022
45:27
The Comedown | 2.14
Deep below the Denver airport Noah and Sara struggle after narrowly escaping explosions, betrayal and murder. Their newly discovered powers leave them changed and in the aftermath their future remains uncertain. Where will their fortunes take them next? Can they recover from this and forge ahead?
CREDITS
Narrator – Mike Howorun
Sara – Greta Carew-Johns
Noah – Brady Roberts
Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun
Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston
Written by – Mike Howorun
Directed by Mike Howorun and Matthew Hall
Produced by Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez
Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts
Contact: [email protected]
Instagram: @escapingdenver
Reddit: r/escapingdenver
9/26/2022
29:56
The Song | 2.13
On their perilous mission to destroy the machine and gain freedom, Noah and Sara find themselves backed into a corner. Against all odds our heroes rely on their abilities only to find out that the outcome is bittersweet.
CREDITS
Narrator – Mike Howorun
Sara – Greta Carew-Johns
Noah – Brady Roberts
Andres – Roland Ruiz
Solider 8 – Matthew Hall
Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun
Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston
Written by – Mike Howorun
Directed by Mike Howorun and Matthew Hall
Produced by Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez
Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts
Contact: [email protected]
Instagram: @escapingdenver
Reddit: r/escapingdenver
9/12/2022
27:03
The Pit | 2.12
After learning mind blowing details about Ally (Camilla) and why she tried to rescue Noah, Sara turns over a new leaf and chooses to trust someone new people she encounters. That choice leads Sara to more than one unlikely reunion.
CAST
Narrator – Mike Howorun
Sara – Greta Carew-Johns
Noah – Brady Roberts
The Sandhed – Chantal Perron
Voice – Tina Jane
Alan – Adam Kozlick
Soldier 6 – Patrick Gerber
Herald – Ali Karr
Cult Members – Audience at Denver Fan Expo 2022
Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun
Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston
Written by – Mike Howorun
Directed by Mike Howorun and Matthew Hall
Produced by Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez
Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts
Contact: [email protected]
Instagram: @escapingdenver
8/29/2022
26:51
The Tapes | 2.11
Sara works her way through the vents when she stumbles on an opportunity to find out key information from a past ally. Will the risk be worth it? Can she trust what she finds out?
CAST
Narrator – Mike Howorun
Sara – Greta Carew-Johns
Tim – John Hennigan
Sinead – Kira Forster
The Archivist – Lance Storm
Camilla – Alejandra Chavarria
Voice – Tina Jane
Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun
Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston
Written/Directed – Mike Howorun
Produced by - Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez
Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts
Contact: [email protected]
Instagram: @escapingdenver
Reddit: r/escapingdenver
