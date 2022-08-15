Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Escaping Denver in the App
Listen to Escaping Denver in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Escaping Denver

Escaping Denver

Podcast Escaping Denver
Podcast Escaping Denver

Escaping Denver

Escaping Denver / Curiouscast
add
Sara and Noah wake up in complete darkness, trapped miles below the Denver International Airport (DIA) with no hope for escape.  Join their perilous journey as ... More
FictionScience Fiction
Sara and Noah wake up in complete darkness, trapped miles below the Denver International Airport (DIA) with no hope for escape.  Join their perilous journey as ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • Interview with Daniel Otis
    Continuing his research behind the scenes, the Narrator sits down with seasoned journalist, Daniel Otis to discuss UFOs and the history of how they’re officially reported.   CREDITS Narrator – Mike Howorun Daniel Otis - Himself Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston Written/Directed – Mike Howorun Produced by - Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts Contact: [email protected] Instagram: @escapingdenver Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/10/2022
    45:27
  • The Comedown | 2.14
    Deep below the Denver airport Noah and Sara struggle after narrowly escaping explosions, betrayal and murder. Their newly discovered powers leave them changed and in the aftermath their future remains uncertain. Where will their fortunes take them next? Can they recover from this and forge ahead? CREDITS Narrator – Mike Howorun Sara – Greta Carew-Johns Noah – Brady Roberts  Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston Written by – Mike Howorun Directed by Mike Howorun and Matthew Hall Produced by Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts Contact: [email protected] Instagram: @escapingdenver Reddit: r/escapingdenver Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    9/26/2022
    29:56
  • The Song | 2.13
    On their perilous mission to destroy the machine and gain freedom, Noah and Sara find themselves backed into a corner. Against all odds our heroes rely on their abilities only to find out that the outcome is bittersweet. CREDITS Narrator – Mike Howorun Sara – Greta Carew-Johns Noah – Brady Roberts Andres – Roland Ruiz Solider 8 – Matthew Hall  Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston Written by – Mike Howorun Directed by Mike Howorun and Matthew Hall Produced by Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts Contact: [email protected] Instagram: @escapingdenver Reddit: r/escapingdenver Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    9/12/2022
    27:03
  • The Pit | 2.12
    After learning mind blowing details about Ally (Camilla) and why she tried to rescue Noah, Sara turns over a new leaf and chooses to trust someone new people she encounters. That choice leads Sara to more than one unlikely reunion. CAST Narrator – Mike Howorun Sara – Greta Carew-Johns Noah – Brady Roberts The Sandhed – Chantal Perron Voice – Tina Jane Alan – Adam Kozlick Soldier 6 – Patrick Gerber Herald – Ali Karr Cult Members – Audience at Denver Fan Expo 2022 Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston Written by – Mike Howorun Directed by Mike Howorun and Matthew Hall Produced by Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts Contact: [email protected] Instagram: @escapingdenver Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/29/2022
    26:51
  • The Tapes | 2.11
    Sara works her way through the vents when she stumbles on an opportunity to find out key information from a past ally. Will the risk be worth it? Can she trust what she finds out? CAST Narrator – Mike Howorun Sara – Greta Carew-Johns Tim – John Hennigan Sinead – Kira Forster The Archivist – Lance Storm Camilla – Alejandra Chavarria Voice – Tina Jane  Editing and Sound Design – Matthew Hall & Mike Howorun Post Production Producer - Rob Johnston Written/Directed – Mike Howorun Produced by - Matthew Hall, Brady Roberts, Mike Howorun, Dila Velazquez Created by Mike Howorun & Brady Roberts Contact: [email protected] Instagram: @escapingdenver Reddit: r/escapingdenver Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/15/2022
    26:45

More Fiction podcasts

About Escaping Denver

Sara and Noah wake up in complete darkness, trapped miles below the Denver International Airport (DIA) with no hope for escape.  Join their perilous journey as they struggle for freedom from a mind-bending labyrinth filled with unimaginable horrors. Their only hope could come from the complete stranger they can send voice messages to. Escaping Denver dives straight into the deep end of conspiracy theories surrounding the Denver International Airport. New messages arrive every other Monday.
Podcast website

Listen to Escaping Denver, Spotty Dinosaur's Cake Shop丨Dinosaur and Friends Stories and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Escaping Denver

Escaping Denver

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store