At a dead end, Bentley reluctantly engages the help of his old friend and tenacious journalist Gwendolyn Marks. Their path leads them to the strange traveling circus where Tianna was killed and the sinister ringmaster who runs it, Doctor Nocturne (André de Shields). Meanwhile, in the past, Bentley's relationship with Death (in the form of a little girl) strengthens as he gets weaker, while his parents push Professor Romulus to find a way to save him, even if it means defying the very laws of nature.Starring:Cory Michael Smith as Bentley Hawthorne and Grim Death And featuring:Merritt WeverŽeljko IvanekAndré de ShieldsWilliam FichtnerDanny WolohanNick ThurstonLuke SpeakmanCora CraverGibson FrazierJennifer Morris Directed by Anne KauffmanWritten by Thomas E. SniegoskiSeries created by Mike Mignola and Thomas E. Sniegoski based on their book "Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal"Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Cory Michael SmithProducers: Nick Garland, Peter J. Donaldson, Mike Mignola, and Thomas E. Sniegoski Produced by Best Case StudiosAdam Pincus, Executive ProducerIsabel Evans, ProducerBrent Katz, ProducerHannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate ProducerCharlotte Morlie, Associate ProducerEdited by Ryan Seaton, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha VenkatSound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will RosatiMixed by Dennis DembeckOriginal Music by Benjamin SturleyCasting By Paul Schnee and Kerry BardenSpecial Thanks to Jeannine AchesonFOR ECHOVERSE:Development Executive: Nick GarlandDevelopment Executive: Ben ChodoshDevelopment Coordinator: Madison EngleDevelopment Assistant: Sophie KellyProduction Consultant: Eleanor HydeBusiness and Legal Affairs: Laura Black DawsonFinance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy GeletkoKey Art Design By: Sophie Kelly Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal is an Echoverse Production.