6. The Scorned
1/08/2026 | 14 mins.
Bentley and Gwendolyn confront Doctor Nocturne only to find themselves unexpectedly facing off against a deadly new foe. Meanwhile, in the past, Professor Romulus and Bentley’s parents face the wrath of an unleashed Little Girl Death. CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains subject material that may be disturbing or upsetting to some viewers. Starring:Cory Michael Smith as Bentley Hawthorne and Grim Death And featuring:Merritt WeverŽeljko IvanekAndré de ShieldsWilliam FichtnerDanny WolohanMaria DizziaLuke SpeakmanJennifer Morris Directed by Anne KauffmanWritten by Thomas E. SniegoskiSeries created by Mike Mignola and Thomas E. Sniegoski based on their book “Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal”Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Cory Michael SmithProducers: Nick Garland, Peter J. Donaldson, Mike Mignola, and Thomas E. Sniegoski Produced by Best Case StudiosAdam Pincus, Executive ProducerIsabel Evans, ProducerBrent Katz, ProducerHannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate ProducerCharlotte Morlie, Associate ProducerEdited by Ryan Seaton, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha VenkatSound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will RosatiMixed by Dennis DembeckOriginal Music by Benjamin SturleyCasting By Paul Schnee and Kerry BardenSpecial Thanks to Jeannine AchesonFOR ECHOVERSE:Development Executive: Nick GarlandDevelopment Executive: Ben ChodoshDevelopment Coordinator: Madison EngleDevelopment Assistant: Sophie KellyProduction Consultant: Eleanor HydeBusiness and Legal Affairs: Laura Black DawsonFinance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy GeletkoKey Art Design By: Sophie Kelly Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal is an Echoverse Production. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
5. The Professor
12/25/2025 | 18 mins.
Bentley and Gwendolyn barely escape deadly confrontations with agents of chaos from Doctor Nocturne's circus and rush back to confront him once and for all. Meanwhile, in the past, Professor Romulus' unconventional experiment to save young Bentley from Death proceeds--with disastrous results. Starring:Cory Michael Smith as Bentley Hawthorne and Grim Death And featuring:Merritt WeverŽeljko IvanekWilliam FichtnerDanny WolohanMaria DizziaLuke SpeakmanCora CraverNick ThurstonGibson FrazierRobbie SublettJennifer Morris
4. The Reaper's Agent
12/11/2025 | 20 mins.
Bentley and Gwendolyn chase down a new lead, Charlie Huggston, who knows about Bill and Tianna, but when he refuses to give them any information, Bentley decides to secretly return alone to get answers in the form of his intimidating and formidable alter ego: Grim Death. Meanwhile, in the past, young Bentley tries to stop Professor Romulus' unnatural experiment before it's too late.Starring:Cory Michael Smith as Bentley Hawthorne and Grim Death And featuring:Merritt WeverŽeljko IvanekAndré de ShieldsWilliam FichtnerDanny WolohanMaria DizziaJeremy RatchfordLuke SpeakmanCora CraverRobbie SublettGibson Frazier
3. The Intrepid Reporter
11/27/2025 | 20 mins.
At a dead end, Bentley reluctantly engages the help of his old friend and tenacious journalist Gwendolyn Marks. Their path leads them to the strange traveling circus where Tianna was killed and the sinister ringmaster who runs it, Doctor Nocturne (André de Shields). Meanwhile, in the past, Bentley's relationship with Death (in the form of a little girl) strengthens as he gets weaker, while his parents push Professor Romulus to find a way to save him, even if it means defying the very laws of nature.Starring:Cory Michael Smith as Bentley Hawthorne and Grim Death And featuring:Merritt WeverŽeljko IvanekAndré de ShieldsWilliam FichtnerDanny WolohanNick ThurstonLuke SpeakmanCora CraverGibson FrazierJennifer Morris
2. The Roustabout
11/13/2025 | 18 mins.
Bentley tries to figure out why Death wants him to find the murderer of Tianna Hoops when her confessed-and-already-convicted killer, Bill Tuttle (Craig Tate), is already sitting on Death Row. Meanwhile, in the past, Bentley's parents Abraham and Edwina Hawthorne enlist the help of an unconventional scientist, Professor Romulus (William Fichtner), to try and help them save the life of their sick son, whatever the cost. Starring:Cory Michael Smith as Bentley Hawthorne and Grim Death And featuring:Željko IvanekWilliam FichtnerJohn Carroll LynchDanny WolohanMaria DizziaStephen TobolowskyCraig TateLuke SpeakmanRobbie SublettJennifer MorrisGibson Frazier
