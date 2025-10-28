Open app
Absolutely No Adventures
Destiny Howell
Fiction
Latest episode

31 episodes

    S2E10 - Necessary Evil: 4 - The Greater Good

    10/28/2025 | 22 mins.

    In which Sibella has a change of heart. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Serene Sorceress Adelaide is Roberta Jackson. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.

    S2E9 - Necessary Evil: 3 - The Lesser Evil

    10/21/2025 | 17 mins.

    In which Sibella shows school spirit. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Persephone is Emily Zwiefel. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.

    S2E8 - Necessary Evil: 2 - Better to Have Hated and Lost

    10/14/2025 | 18 mins.

    In which Castle Blackthorn has an unwelcome visitor. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Felicity is Michelle Kelly. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.

    S2E7 - Necessary Evil: 1 - The Liar, the Witch, and the Warning

    10/07/2025 | 18 mins.

    In which old curses are relitigated. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Serene Sorceress Adelaide is Roberta Jackson. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.

    ANA Season 3 Crowdfunding!

    10/01/2025 | 0 mins.

    Use the link below to check out the Indiegogo for Season 3 which features perks such as a TTRPG one-shot set in Hexwell, the ability to name a character, and early access to a brand new ANA special which has been exclusively announced on the campaign page! http://igg.me/at/anas3 Support us on Kofi! Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.

About Absolutely No Adventures

Absolutely No Adventures is a fantasy (un)adventure podcast that follows Sig, the owner of Signature Eats bakery, as he aggressively avoids becoming embroiled in any daring quests or chosen one shenanigans even though the universe really seems to want him to do just that. Follow Sig as he chills with his friends and stays far, far away from the slightest whiff of adventure. And bakes. He also bakes.
Fiction Comedy Fiction

