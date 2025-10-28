S2E10 - Necessary Evil: 4 - The Greater Good
10/28/2025 | 22 mins.
In which Sibella has a change of heart. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Serene Sorceress Adelaide is Roberta Jackson. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.
S2E9 - Necessary Evil: 3 - The Lesser Evil
10/21/2025 | 17 mins.
In which Sibella shows school spirit. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Persephone is Emily Zwiefel. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.
S2E8 - Necessary Evil: 2 - Better to Have Hated and Lost
10/14/2025 | 18 mins.
In which Castle Blackthorn has an unwelcome visitor. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Felicity is Michelle Kelly. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.
S2E7 - Necessary Evil: 1 - The Liar, the Witch, and the Warning
10/07/2025 | 18 mins.
In which old curses are relitigated. Season 3 of ANA is now crowdfunding: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/absolutely-no-adventures-season-3/x/23915260#/ Support us on Kofi! Queen Sibella is Blythe Renay. Prince Casimir is Connor Bushoven. Xander is Justin Nelson. Serene Sorceress Adelaide is Roberta Jackson. Sound Design by Tal Minear. Theme music by Jakub Żerański. Transcript: https://anatranscripts.carrd.co/ Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.
ANA Season 3 Crowdfunding!
10/01/2025 | 0 mins.
Use the link below to check out the Indiegogo for Season 3 which features perks such as a TTRPG one-shot set in Hexwell, the ability to name a character, and early access to a brand new ANA special which has been exclusively announced on the campaign page! http://igg.me/at/anas3 Support us on Kofi! Learn more at https://noadventurespod.com or on our Bluesky, @noadventurespod.
Absolutely No Adventures