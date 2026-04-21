The Leviathan Chronicles | The Rapscallion Agency

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The Leviathan Chronicles

Leviathan Audio Productions
FictionScience Fiction
The Leviathan Chronicles
Latest episode

125 episodes

  • The Leviathan Chronicles

    A Quick Update from the Leviathan Team

    04/14/2026 | 2 mins.
    This is a brief update from the Leviathan Audio team.

    After a full year of weekly releases, the feed will be a little quieter as we begin work on our next major story, The Soraxian Cataclysm, a sweeping new chapter exploring the origins of immortality.

    We’re planning to release the first episodes later this summer. In the meantime, join us on Patreon for live writing sessions, updates, and behind-the-scenes content:patreon.com/leviathanchronicles

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Leviathan Chronicles

    Don't Push The Moose | Eavesdropping

    04/01/2026 | 10 mins.
    This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. Join us at ⁠⁠⁠patreon.com/leviathanchronicles⁠⁠⁠ to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.

    While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. 

    In this week’s skit a woman’s first day at her new job is interrupted by a family emergency

    For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media 

    Created by Claudio Santos

    Executive Produced by Amish Jani

    Sound Design by Claudio Santos & Robin Shore

    Theme Music by Luke Allen

    Starring

    Leslie Collins as Laura        

    Richard Bumper as Patrick and Mr. Davis

    Constance Cooper as Mrs. Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Leviathan Chronicles

    Don't Push The Moose | Downton Dog Park

    03/24/2026 | 22 mins.
    This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. Join us at ⁠⁠⁠patreon.com/leviathanchronicles⁠⁠⁠ to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.

    While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the next month.  

    If you've listened to our first Don't Push The Moose episode, The Slightly Sleazy Speakeasy, then you may have asked the question of how a romantic couple like Peter & Susan might have met.

    Well, they met at a dog park in NYC...

    For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media 

    Written & Directed by Christof Laputka

    Executive Produced by Amish Jani

    Produced by Christof Laputka and Luke Allen

    Editing & Sound Design by Luke Allen and Lindsey Jones

    Musical by Lindsey Jones

    Theme Music by Luke Allen

    Starring

    Kim Donovan as Susan        

    Erin Gould as Peter
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Leviathan Chronicles

    Don't Push The Moose | Oberlin's Emergency

    03/17/2026 | 10 mins.
    Content Warning: Bathroom Humor

    This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. Join us at ⁠⁠⁠patreon.com/leviathanchronicles⁠⁠⁠ to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.

    While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the month of March.  

    This week’s very short skit takes us back aboard the Invenios! A quiet moment below decks takes a turn when Oberlin rushes in with an urgent problem, and an unexpected stowaway finds himself trapped in the worst possible hiding spot.

    Written & Directed by Christof Laputka

    Executive Produced by Amish Jani

    Produced by Robin Shore

    Sound Design by Jonathon Stevens

    Edited & Mixed by Robin Shore

    Theme Music by Luke Allen

    Starring

    John Patrick Higgins as Oberlin St. Claire   

    Matt Shale as Captain Jeffery Tulley

    Justice Slocum as Gibson Donahue

    The Gremlin as Himself

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Leviathan Chronicles

    Don't Push The Moose | The Slightly Sleazy Speakeasy

    03/10/2026 | 18 mins.
    This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. Join us at ⁠⁠⁠patreon.com/leviathanchronicles⁠⁠⁠ to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.

    While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the next month.  

    In our first sketch Peter takes Susan to a “secret” underground cocktail bar he swears is the hottest spot in town, the perfect place to celebrate their two-and three-quarter month anniversary.

    For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media 

    Written & Directed by Christof Laputka

    Executive Produced by Amish Jani

    Produced by Robin Shore, Christof Laputke, and Kim Donovan

    Editing & Sound Design by Luke Allen and Robin Shore

    Musical Composition by Luke Allen

    Starring

    Kim Donovan as Susan        

    Erin Gould as Peter

    John Crosthwatie as Laundromat Owner

    Ethan Carson as Guy in Bathroom

    Craig Goode as Creepy Guy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Leviathan Chronicles
Welcome to Leviathan Audio Productions, home of The Leviathan Chronicles, The Rapscallion Agency, The Invenios Expeditions, and more! At the heart of our studio is The Leviathan Chronicles, our flagship series that launched a sweeping universe of interconnected audio dramas. From the deepest trenches of Earth’s oceans to the farthest reaches of outer space, the Leviathan Universe blends epic science fiction, covert espionage, and secret histories into one immersive, evolving saga. With some of the highest production values in audio drama, our show features full-cast performances, original scores, and Hollywood-level sound design to create a truly cinematic listening experience. Leviathan Audio Productions pushes the boundaries of what fiction podcasting can be. Discover more podcasts set in the Leviathan Universe at www.leviathanaudioproductions.com.
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