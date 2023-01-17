The Leviathan Chronicles | The Rapscallion Agency

Lisette and Cluracan are on the run! The pair must evade Paris Police and someone in a white coat shooting at them, all while Cluracan races The Eclair bakery van through the narrow streets of Paris. Discover The Rapscallion Agency: https://rapscallionagency.com/ Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter To discover more podcasts set in the Leviathan universe go to www.leviathanaudioproductions.com Written, Directed & Created by Christof Laputka Executive Produced by Amish Jani Produced & Mixed by Robin Shore Editing & Sound Design by Luke Allen and Robin Shore Musical Composition by Luke Allen Produced by Claire Dodin & Kim Donovan Casting by Claire Dodin & Kim Donovan Recording Engineers Tim Friedlander, Patrick Fitzgerald & Charlie Shealy Recorded at Soundbox LA, Polarity Post SF, and Dubway Studios NYC Starring Claire Dodin as Lisette Mainsabiles Todd Haberkorn as Cluracan Gary Armagnac as Monsieur Merodach Caroline Guivarch as Dr. Terant Venesois William TN Hall as Harlequinn Benoit Monin as The Narrator David Duclos as Policeman Au Revoir! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Dr. Venesois and Merodach track Lisette and Cluracan to the garage in Grigny. They threaten to kill the young couple if they don't return the rat the stole from VeyTech. Cluracan uses The Eclair as a diversion and escapes with Lisette back to Paris where they find refuge in the catacombs underneath their city.

Cluracan and Lisette visit Raptor to try to decrypt the data they believe is stored in Cookie's cybernetic brain. Using Raptor's supercomputer, they discover evidence of the illegal experiments that VeyTech has conducted on human test subjects The pair must now race to an airport hangar outside of Paris to escape France before Veytech can catch up with them

With Victor dead, Merodach will do anything to take back Cookie the Rat for VeyTech. He turns his attention to Lisette and Cluracan who are both badly injured. Back at his Lair, Raptor decrypts more of the VeyTech data, and releases the damning evidence onto the internet. VeyTech's stock crashes forcing Dr. Venesois to hold an urgent press conference on the steps of the company's corporate headquarters in Paris.

Lisette and Cluracan can finally rest with VeyTech, Venesois and Merodach all destroyed. In a vulnerable moment, they each share the difficulty they've been facing in the relationship as well as their cultural differences.

About The Leviathan Chronicles | The Rapscallion Agency

Set shortly after the events of the award-winning podcast The Leviathan Chronicles, The Rapscallion Agency continues the adventures of its two youngest characters, Lisette Mainsabiles and Paul Lee (aka Cluracan) who moved to Paris and use their unique skills to start a business, navigate young love, and lovingly care for a cybernetic rat. After converting a bakery van into their mobile hi-tech headquarters, Lisette and Cluaracan explore Paris by calling upon old acquaintances to help them find work for their new agency, But during a professional ‘audition’, Lisette and Cluracan are double-crossed, managing to escape with a priceless research asset that makes them a target of a powerful international conglomerate, VeyTech Pharmaceutical. As they try to decode the mystery in their possession, they have to stay alive as they are ruthlessly hunted by an assassin with a metal arm while figuring out who they can really trust to help them escape France. The Leviathan Chronicles is a full cast audio drama about a race of immortals that have been secretly living in a hidden city called Leviathan, deep under the Pacific Ocean. For centuries, the utopian society has existed in peace, gently influencing world events on the surface. But soon, a civil war erupts between the immortals that wish to stay hidden, and those that want to integrate fully with the rest of mankind on the surface. A clandestine division of the CIA known as Blackdoor discovers the immortals’ existence and seeks to eliminate the perceived threat that they represent to U.S. sovereignty. Soon, a three-way war erupts across the globe as each faction fights for supremacy, leaving the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Discover more podcasts set in the Leviathan Universe at www.leviathanaudioproductions.com.