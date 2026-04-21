The Leviathan Chronicles | The Rapscallion Agency

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While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the next month.



If you've listened to our first Don't Push The Moose episode, The Slightly Sleazy Speakeasy, then you may have asked the question of how a romantic couple like Peter & Susan might have met.



Well, they met at a dog park in NYC...



For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media



Written & Directed by Christof Laputka



Executive Produced by Amish Jani



Produced by Christof Laputka and Luke Allen



Editing & Sound Design by Luke Allen and Lindsey Jones



Musical by Lindsey Jones



Theme Music by Luke Allen



Starring



Kim Donovan as Susan



Erin Gould as Peter

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