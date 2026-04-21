The Leviathan Chronicles | The Rapscallion Agency

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125 episodes
- This is a brief update from the Leviathan Audio team.
After a full year of weekly releases, the feed will be a little quieter as we begin work on our next major story, The Soraxian Cataclysm, a sweeping new chapter exploring the origins of immortality.
We’re planning to release the first episodes later this summer. In the meantime, join us on Patreon for live writing sessions, updates, and behind-the-scenes content:patreon.com/leviathanchronicles
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- This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on Patreon. Join us at patreon.com/leviathanchronicles to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.
While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team.
In this week’s skit a woman’s first day at her new job is interrupted by a family emergency
For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media
Created by Claudio Santos
Executive Produced by Amish Jani
Sound Design by Claudio Santos & Robin Shore
Theme Music by Luke Allen
Starring
Leslie Collins as Laura
Richard Bumper as Patrick and Mr. Davis
Constance Cooper as Mrs. Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on Patreon. Join us at patreon.com/leviathanchronicles to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.
While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the next month.
If you've listened to our first Don't Push The Moose episode, The Slightly Sleazy Speakeasy, then you may have asked the question of how a romantic couple like Peter & Susan might have met.
Well, they met at a dog park in NYC...
For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media
Written & Directed by Christof Laputka
Executive Produced by Amish Jani
Produced by Christof Laputka and Luke Allen
Editing & Sound Design by Luke Allen and Lindsey Jones
Musical by Lindsey Jones
Theme Music by Luke Allen
Starring
Kim Donovan as Susan
Erin Gould as Peter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Content Warning: Bathroom Humor
This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on Patreon. Join us at patreon.com/leviathanchronicles to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.
While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the month of March.
This week’s very short skit takes us back aboard the Invenios! A quiet moment below decks takes a turn when Oberlin rushes in with an urgent problem, and an unexpected stowaway finds himself trapped in the worst possible hiding spot.
Written & Directed by Christof Laputka
Executive Produced by Amish Jani
Produced by Robin Shore
Sound Design by Jonathon Stevens
Edited & Mixed by Robin Shore
Theme Music by Luke Allen
Starring
John Patrick Higgins as Oberlin St. Claire
Matt Shale as Captain Jeffery Tulley
Justice Slocum as Gibson Donahue
The Gremlin as Himself
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This episode is made possible by the generous support of our subscribers on Patreon. Join us at patreon.com/leviathanchronicles to hear episodes ad free and unlock exclusive content.
While we get the next Leviathan story ready, we’re having a little fun in the feed! Welcome to Don’t Push The Moose, a sketch comedy series from the Leviathan Audio Team. We’ll be releasing a new comedy short each week throughout the next month.
In our first sketch Peter takes Susan to a “secret” underground cocktail bar he swears is the hottest spot in town, the perfect place to celebrate their two-and three-quarter month anniversary.
For more podcasts from Leviathan Audio Productions go to leviathanaudioproductions.com or follow us social on media
Written & Directed by Christof Laputka
Executive Produced by Amish Jani
Produced by Robin Shore, Christof Laputke, and Kim Donovan
Editing & Sound Design by Luke Allen and Robin Shore
Musical Composition by Luke Allen
Starring
Kim Donovan as Susan
Erin Gould as Peter
John Crosthwatie as Laundromat Owner
Ethan Carson as Guy in Bathroom
Craig Goode as Creepy Guy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Leviathan Chronicles
Welcome to Leviathan Audio Productions, home of The Leviathan Chronicles, The Rapscallion Agency, The Invenios Expeditions, and more! At the heart of our studio is The Leviathan Chronicles, our flagship series that launched a sweeping universe of interconnected audio dramas. From the deepest trenches of Earth’s oceans to the farthest reaches of outer space, the Leviathan Universe blends epic science fiction, covert espionage, and secret histories into one immersive, evolving saga. With some of the highest production values in audio drama, our show features full-cast performances, original scores, and Hollywood-level sound design to create a truly cinematic listening experience. Leviathan Audio Productions pushes the boundaries of what fiction podcasting can be. Discover more podcasts set in the Leviathan Universe at www.leviathanaudioproductions.com.Podcast website
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