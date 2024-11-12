1941-12-23 - Burns & Allen - Santa And The Wicked Witch
1941-12-23 - Burns & Allen - Santa And The Wicked Witch

Transport yourself back to the golden age of radio with these enchanting old-time Christmas radio shows. From heartwarming comedies to captivating dramas, these shows will transport you to a bygone era and fill your heart with the spirit of the season.

Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today's politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio
--------
30:30
1946-12-25 - Henry Morgan - Christmas Story
--------
29:27
1946-12-17 - Colegate's Mel Blanc Show - Christmas Shopping
--------
23:22
1944-12-22 - GI Journal - Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour
--------
31:03
1946-12-24 - Raleigh-Kool Radio Program - Christmas Stories
Old Time Radio Christmas Shows offer a delightful journey back in time to the golden age of radio. These enchanting old-time Christmas radio shows include heartwarming comedies and captivating dramas that transport listeners to a bygone era, filling their hearts with the spirit of the season.

Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today's politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio