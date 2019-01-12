King Falls AM centers on a lonely little mountain town's late-night AM talk radio show and its paranormal, peculiar happenings and inhabitants.
Beyond The Falls: Live 2!
Hitting your feeds now is a little something from the not-so-distant past (but feels like forever-ago) in FEBRUARY. Come hang out and hopefully forget about these strange days for an hour or so.
Recorded February 1st at the wonderful PodUK 2020 in Birmingham, UK, come join Noah, Trent, Eric & Kyle as they take live listener questions, get their cardio for the month during a rambunctious Lipton Lightning Round and write Episode 101 with a little help from their friends.
Stay safe, wash those hands, sending love wherever you are!
3/27/2020
1:20:17
King Falls AM Update
Kyle, Eric, Noah and Trent give a King Falls AM, Make Believe Show & Patreon update in light of COVID-19.
3/19/2020
10:09
Beyond The Falls: Celebrating 100 Episodes
FULL SPOILERS!!!
Join Trent, Noah, Eric & Kyle for a Beyond The Falls examining Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Phase Two & the much-needed hiatus.
12/18/2019
1:02:17
Episode One Hundred: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
The Sammy & Ben Show’s 4th Christmas Special. Please stay tuned after the credits.
12/15/2019
40:39
Episode Ninety-Nine: Problems, Tim Is Definitely One
Sheriff Troy gets some much needed help from a new batch of deputies and a certain passage from Death By Damnation has our heroes up in arms.
New shows available the 1st and 15th of every month! Be sure to start from Sammy's first show (May 1st, 2015) to stay up to date with all your King Falls favorites.