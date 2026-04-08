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King Falls AM

King Falls AM
Fiction
King Falls AM
Latest episode

121 episodes

  • King Falls AM

    King Falls AM Update

    03/19/2020 | 10 mins.
    Kyle, Eric, Noah and Trent give a King Falls AM, Make Believe Show & Patreon update in light of COVID-19.
  • King Falls AM

    Beyond The Falls: Celebrating 100 Episodes

    12/18/2019 | 1h 2 mins.
    FULL SPOILERS!!!
    Join Trent, Noah, Eric & Kyle for a Beyond The Falls examining Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),  Phase Two & the much-needed hiatus.
  • King Falls AM

    Episode One Hundred: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

    12/15/2019 | 40 mins.
    The Sammy & Ben Show's 4th Christmas Special. Please stay tuned after the credits.
  • King Falls AM

    Episode Ninety-Nine: Problems, Tim Is Definitely One

    12/01/2019 | 40 mins.
    Sheriff Troy gets some much needed help from a new batch of deputies and a certain passage from Death By Damnation has our heroes up in arms.
  • King Falls AM

    Beyond The Falls Live: 2

    11/20/2019 | 2 mins.
    Come watch Beyond The Falls Live: 2 at PodUK 2020, in Birmingham, UK on February, 1st 2020.

    Additional events include a Meet 'n Greet with Kyle, Eric Noah & Trent, PodUK panels, workshops, and Q&As from King Falls AM, as well as the other esteemed podcasts and speakers.
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About King Falls AM
King Falls AM centers on a lonely little mountain town's late-night AM talk radio show and its paranormal, peculiar happenings and inhabitants. New shows available the 1st and 15th of every month! Be sure to start from Sammy's first show (May 1st, 2015) to stay up to date with all your King Falls favorites.
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