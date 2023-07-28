Noone, a timid young girl, is committed to The Counties Psychiatric Institute due to her ever-worsening nightmare disorder. She is placed under the care of The ...

As Noone recounts her dream of a tainted Bathhouse, the Counsellor tries to unearth details about the mysterious figure from her nightmares. The one Noone calls, "The Candleman".----Production by Bandai Namco Europe and Louie Media.Directed by Thomas Rozès.Music by Tobias Lilja and Thomas Rozès.This episode is written by Mike Bambridge aka SuperHorrorBro and Lonnie Nadler.Our showrunner is Lonnie Nadler.With Amy Purshouse as Noone and Kester Lovelace as Otto.Based on Little Nightmares from Bandai Namco EuropeLittle Nightmares™ & © Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Sounds of Nightmares

Noone, a timid young girl, is committed to The Counties Psychiatric Institute due to her ever-worsening nightmare disorder. She is placed under the care of The Counsellor who has dedicated his life to helping kids overcome their ailments, himself a product of childhood trauma. As Noone recounts her nightly torments during their sessions together, it becomes clear that her dreams unfold with a sinister life of their own. When The Counsellor realizes that her nightmares bear uncanny similarities to those of someone he loved dearly in his past, it unlocks a dangerous obsession inside him, and he grows desperate to find out what secrets hide inside Noone’s head.----Available in other languages: FR - Le Bruit des Cauchemars, ES - El Murmullo de las Pesadillas, DE - Der Klang der Albträume, IT - Il Suono Degli Incubi----Production by Bandai Namco Europe and Louie MediaDirected by Thomas RozèsMusic by Tobias Lilja and Thomas Rozès.Written by Lonnie Nadler, Mike Bambridge aka SuperHorrorBro, Supermassive Games, It's Just Jord and Eugene Myers.Our showrunner is Lonnie Nadler.With Amy Purshouse as Noone and Kester Lovelace as Otto.Based on Little Nightmares from Bandai Namco EuropeLittle Nightmares™ & © Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.