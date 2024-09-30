When a relic from his past is rediscovered, folklore professor Jeremy Bradshaw puts his life on hold to solve the mystery. Along the way, he’s helped by people ...

As the mysteries in the Bridgewater Triangle continue to change shape, Jeremy and Thomas seek out answers in the past.

Trapped inside, Jeremy and Vipin fight against enemies visible and invisible, as their friends do everything they can to get them out.

Jeremy makes a startling discovery about the newest member of his small inner circle and learns something about himself in the process.

It will all happen again. Wrongs will be set right, souls will return to their proper place, and bargains will be made. Everything will change forever in the Bridgewater Triangle, even as things happen exactly as they are supposed to.

About Bridgewater

When a relic from his past is rediscovered, folklore professor Jeremy Bradshaw puts his life on hold to solve the mystery. Along the way, he's helped by people who challenge everything he believes in, and ultimately tries to answer the question: can the past be rewritten? A supernatural thriller for your ears, starring Misha Collins, Melissa Ponzio, and Alan Tudyk. Created by Aaron Mahnke and written by Lauren Shippen.