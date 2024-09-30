Powered by RND
Bridgewater

Podcast Bridgewater
iHeartPodcasts and Grim & Mild
When a relic from his past is rediscovered, folklore professor Jeremy Bradshaw puts his life on hold to solve the mystery. Along the way, he's helped by people ...
  • Chapter 22: The Deal
    It will all happen again. Wrongs will be set right, souls will return to their proper place, and bargains will be made. Everything will change forever in the Bridgewater Triangle, even as things happen exactly as they are supposed to.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    38:05
  • Chapter 21: Changeling
    Jeremy makes a startling discovery about the newest member of his small inner circle and learns something about himself in the process. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    32:25
  • Chapter 20: Yokai
    Trapped inside, Jeremy and Vipin fight against enemies visible and invisible, as their friends do everything they can to get them out. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    33:27
  • Chapter 19: Birch & Pine
    Jeremy gains useful advice from a new friendship, but applying that advice has disastrous consequences. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    31:54
  • Chapter 18: The Right Medium
    As the mysteries in the Bridgewater Triangle continue to change shape, Jeremy and Thomas seek out answers in the past. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    30:59

About Bridgewater

When a relic from his past is rediscovered, folklore professor Jeremy Bradshaw puts his life on hold to solve the mystery. Along the way, he’s helped by people who challenge everything he believes in, and ultimately tries to answer the question: can the past be rewritten? A supernatural thriller for your ears, starring Misha Collins, Melissa Ponzio, and Alan Tudyk. Created by Aaron Mahnke and written by Lauren Shippen.
