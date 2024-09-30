If you love history, true crime and ghosts, join host Amy Bruni for a few stops on Haunted Road. Haunted Road returns with season six Wednesday, February 5th, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Coming Soon - Haunted Road Season 6
Stay tuned, we're working hard on season 6 of Haunted Road!
They Uncovered Roughly 10,000 Human Bone Fragments
CW: Violence and serial murder. For the season five finale, a special LIVE episode recorded during Strange Escapes at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, NH. Nestled in America's Heartland, Fox Hollow Farm is the former home of serial killer Herb Baumeister. It's unclear how many people fell victim to Baumeister, but 10,000 bone fragments were found on this property alone. It's no surprise, the farmhouse is very, very haunted. Special Guest: Richard Estep, with an introduction by Aaron Mahnke.
It's Said Numerous People Froze to Death There
The iconic Buffalo Central Terminal is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Western New York. In addition to shadow figures, apparitions and voices - there have also been reports of a ghost dog and a ghost cat. Special Guest: Tim Shaw
The Devil's Coming to Get Me
Known as one of the most haunted locations in Iowa, Malvern Manor has been the location of over 100 deaths. With a potential link to the Villisca Axe murder house, it's no wonder legends of hauntings here go back decades. Special Guest: Josh Heard
Amy Bruni, star of the hit TV shows Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters, takes listeners on a guided tour of America's most haunted locations, with the help of expert paranormal investigators who have actually been there.