CW: Violence and serial murder. For the season five finale, a special LIVE episode recorded during Strange Escapes at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, NH. Nestled in America's Heartland, Fox Hollow Farm is the former home of serial killer Herb Baumeister. It's unclear how many people fell victim to Baumeister, but 10,000 bone fragments were found on this property alone. It's no surprise, the farmhouse is very, very haunted. Special Guest: Richard Estep, with an introduction by Aaron Mahnke. If you want to join the waiting list for the Paranormal Circle, head to amybruni.com and submit your information today