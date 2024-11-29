Powered by RND
Disrespectfully

Katie Maloney, Dayna Kathan
Welcome to "Disrespectfully," hosted by Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan. These two besties have been through their fair share of life experiences. The good, the ...
  • WWDD/Heauxmetown Heroes - Party of Five Girl | Episode 64
    Hello to our lovely coven, happy Friday! Today we get knee deep in all of your crazy Heauxmetown Hero tales, and dive into the nitty gritty for WWDD. If you haven’t checked out our merch yet, please  support our show and show off your love for Disrespectfully by repping our official swag :) K Love ya bye! Thank you to our sponsors! OPOSITIV: Take proactive care of your vaginal health and head to https://opositiv.com/DRF or enter DRF at checkout for 25% off your first purchase HONEYLOVE: From now until December 4th, get up to 60% OFF @honeylove by going to https://honeylove.com/DISRESPECTFULLY! #honeylovepod ROCKET MONEY: Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to https://RocketMoney.com/DISRESPECTFULLY MACK WELDON: Get the perfect gifts for him from Mack Weldon. Go to https://MackWeldon.com/GIFTING and get 25% off your first order of $125 or more GREEN CHEF: Go to https://greenchef.com/disrespectfully50 and use code disrespectfully50 for 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next two months Need Advice? Have a Heauxmetown Hero Story? Send your questions/stories to [email protected] and we may answer your questions on the show! Connect with the Coven! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1930451457469874 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/disrespectfullypod/ Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/disrespectfully/id1516710301 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0J6DW1KeDX6SpoVEuQpl7z?si=c35995a56b8d4038 Follow us on Social! Disrespectfully Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disrespectfullypod/?hl=en Disrespectfully Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disrespectfullypod?_t=8icuQMhG3jz&_r=1 Katie Maloney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musickillskate/?hl=en Dayna Kathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daynakathan/?hl=en Buy our merch! https://disrespectfullypod.com/ Disrespectfully is an Envy Media Production.
    --------  
    1:10:18
  • Recreational Outrage | Episode 63
    Hello to our lovely coven, happy Wednesday! Did you notice Dayna’s new hair? We love the new blonde girlieeee. The girls also share their takes on Sabrina Carpenter, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, and pubic hair (do whatever makes you happy! Complainers go to the basement!) If you haven’t checked out our merch yet, please support our show and show off your love for Disrespectfully by repping our official swag :) K Love ya bye! Thank you to our sponsors! COOK UNITY: Give the gift of delivering mouthwatering meals crafted by local ingredients and award-winning chefs, with Cookunity. Go to https://cookunity.com/disrespectfully or enter code disrespectfully before checkout for 50% off your first weekOUAI: There are so many OUAIs to save this holiday, thanks to the Cyber Week Sale at OUAI from November 26 to December 2. Go to https://theouai.com for 20% off sitewide when you enter promo code DISRESPECTFULLY DIME: Head over to https://dimebeautyco.com for 30% off Dime’s best-selling skincare. Happy shopping! JENNI KAYNE: From now through the end of November, shop the @JenniKayne sale and get 25% off at https://jennikayne.com/DISRESPECTFULLY15! #jennikaynepartner Need Advice? Have a Heauxmetown Hero Story? Send your questions/stories to [email protected] and we may answer your questions on the show! Connect with the Coven! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1930451457469874 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/disrespectfullypod/ Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/disrespectfully/id1516710301 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0J6DW1KeDX6SpoVEuQpl7z?si=c35995a56b8d4038 Follow us on Social! Disrespectfully Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disrespectfullypod/?hl=en Disrespectfully Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disrespectfullypod?_t=8icuQMhG3jz&_r=1 Katie Maloney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musickillskate/?hl=en Dayna Kathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daynakathan/?hl=en  Buy our merch! https://disrespectfullypod.com/ Disrespectfully is an Envy Media Production.
    --------  
    1:12:30
  • WWDD/Heauxmetown Heroes - You’re Disgusting I love It | Episode 62
    Hello to our lovely coven, happy Friday! Today we get knee deep in all of your crazy Heauxmetown Hero tales, and dive into the nitty gritty for WWDD. If you haven’t checked out our merch yet, please  support our show and show off your love for Disrespectfully by repping our official swag :) K Love ya bye! Thank you to our sponsors! JENNI KAYNE: From now through the end of November, shop the @JenniKayne sale and get 25% off at https://jennikayne.com/DISRESPECTFULLY15! #jennikaynepartner OUR PLACE: Save up to 40% on your order now through December 3rd. Head to https://fromourplace.com/DISRESPECTFULLY to see why more than a million people have made the switch to Our Place kitchenware STORYWORTH: Go to https://StoryWorth.com/DISRESPECTFULLY and save $10 on your first purchase! TUSHY: Over 2 Million Butts Love TUSHY. Save BIG at https://hellotushy.com/DISRESPECTFULLY ZIPPIX: Get 10% off your first order by using the code Disrespectfully at https://zippixtoothpicks.com. Zip more, smoke less with Zippix! Must be 21 or older to purchase. Warning, nicotine is an addictive chemical. Need Advice? Have a Heauxmetown Hero Story? Send your questions/stories to [email protected] and we may answer your questions on the show! Connect with the Coven! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1930451457469874 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/disrespectfullypod/ Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/disrespectfully/id1516710301 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0J6DW1KeDX6SpoVEuQpl7z?si=c35995a56b8d4038 Follow us on Social! Disrespectfully Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disrespectfullypod/?hl=en Disrespectfully Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disrespectfullypod?_t=8icuQMhG3jz&_r=1 Katie Maloney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musickillskate/?hl=en Dayna Kathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daynakathan/?hl=en Buy our merch! https://disrespectfullypod.com/ Disrespectfully is an Envy Media Production.
    --------  
    1:08:10
  • Love a Tray Pass | Episode 61
    Hello to our lovely coven, happy Wednesday! Katie is looking out of this world today, and recounts her evening at the Sports Illustrated 60 event (and everyone there was so sexy), our love for tray passers and techniques to keep em coming, Dayna confesses her love for Bo Burnham, Pesto the Penguin is in the basement (#freepesto), and their takes on singing in the theater. If you haven’t checked out our merch yet, please support our show and show off your love for Disrespectfully by repping our official swag :) K Love ya bye! Thank you to our sponsors! LOLAVIE: Get 15% off LolaVie with the code DISRESPECTFULLY15 at https://www.lolavie.com #lolaviepod LUME: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code DISRESPECTFULLY at https://LumeDeodorant.com! #lumepod HONEYLOVE: Get Up to 50% off @honeylove by going to https://honeylove.com/DISRESPECTFULLY! #honeylovepod  GOOD AMERICAN: Shop now at https://GoodAmerican.com/disrespectfully. Use Promo Code DISRESPECTFULLY for $50 OFF your first pair. Don’t forget to select “podcast” at checkout and choose our show to let them know we sent you!  DIME: Go to https://dimebeautyco.com for 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY25, but hurry, it's only for a limited time!   UNCOMMON GOODS: To get 15% off your next gift, go to https://uncommongoods.com/disrespectfully  Need Advice? Have a Heauxmetown Hero Story? Send your questions/stories to [email protected] and we may answer your questions on the show! Connect with the Coven! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1930451457469874 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/disrespectfullypod/  Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/disrespectfully/id1516710301 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0J6DW1KeDX6SpoVEuQpl7z?si=c35995a56b8d4038 Follow us on Social! Disrespectfully Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disrespectfullypod/?hl=en Disrespectfully Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disrespectfullypod?_t=8icuQMhG3jz&_r=1 Katie Maloney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musickillskate/?hl=en Dayna Kathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daynakathan/?hl=en   Buy our merch! https://disrespectfullypod.com/   Disrespectfully is an Envy Media Production.
    --------  
    1:06:03
  • WWDD/Heauxmetown Heroes - Lock the Door | Episode 60
    Hello to our lovely coven, happy Friday! Today we get knee deep in all of your crazy Heauxmetown Hero tales, and dive into the nitty gritty for WWDD. If you haven’t checked out our merch yet, please  support our show and show off your love for Disrespectfully by repping our official swag :) K Love ya bye! Thank you to our sponsors! OSEA: Give the gift of glow this holiday season with clean, clinically tested skincare from Osea. Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code DISRESPECTFULLY at https://OSEAMalibu.com TRUE CLASSIC: Upgrade your wardrobe and save on @trueclassic at https://trueclassic.com/DISRESPECTFULLY! #trueclassicpod MACK WELDON: Get the perfect gifts for him from Mack Weldon. Go to https://mackweldon.com/GIFTING and get 25% off your first order of $125 or more QUINCE: Get cozy in Quince's high-quality wardrobe essentials. Go to https://quince.com/disrespectfully for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns IBOTTA: Download the Ibotta app now and use code DISRESPECTFULLY to get 100% cash back on your Thanksgiving feast starting November first! Need Advice? Have a Heauxmetown Hero Story? Send your questions/stories to [email protected] and we may answer your questions on the show! Connect with the Coven! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1930451457469874 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/disrespectfullypod/ Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/disrespectfully/id1516710301 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0J6DW1KeDX6SpoVEuQpl7z?si=c35995a56b8d4038   Follow us on Social! Disrespectfully Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disrespectfullypod/?hl=en Disrespectfully Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@disrespectfullypod?_t=8icuQMhG3jz&_r=1 Katie Maloney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musickillskate/?hl=en Dayna Kathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daynakathan/?hl=en Buy our merch! https://disrespectfullypod.com/ Disrespectfully is an Envy Media Production.
    --------  
    52:44

About Disrespectfully

Welcome to "Disrespectfully," hosted by Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan. These two besties have been through their fair share of life experiences. The good, the bad, and the unhinged. In Disrespectfully, they build off those lessons to discuss being unapologetically yourself, getting it wrong, career, mental health, relationships, sex, and whatever else they feel like. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll probably crack a bottle of wine- join Katie and Dayna as they share new episodes Wednesday’s wherever you get your podcasts. Make sure to email us problems, questions, or anything you need advice on at [email protected] and we shall answer them on the pod!
