Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women

211: Millionaire Dreams, Humble Seasons
In this unfiltered episode of Girl Stop Playin, I'm pulling back the curtain and keeping it all the way 💯 with y'all. I'm talkin' about the hard truths, the heartfelt moments, and the not-so-pretty parts of this purpose-driven journey. If you've been feeling stuck, stressed, or straight up over it, this one's for you. Whether you're dealing with financial pressure, struggling with imposter syndrome, or trying to stay grounded in your healing journey, I'm here to remind you: you are not alone, and you are exactly where you're meant to be.I'm sharing some mindset motivation and dropping the kind of daily affirmations and tough love that'll help you shift your energy and walk in faith, not fear. Because sometimes, the assignment is to be present, right where your feet are—even when life is "life-ing."Here's what I'm talkin' about in this episode:How I'm navigating emotional burnout while staying rooted in faithWhy fear and self-doubt can't sit at your table anymoreBeing your best self by learning to just beNew career moves and real estate opportunities worth exploringPrioritizing mental health and protecting your peaceBuilding your brand even when the bag feels funnyWalking in confidence, with grace and gritWhy your story matters—and how to use it to inspire othersThis episode is packed with real talk, healing energy, and the kind of encouragement that feeds your soul. If you're on your grind, trying to stay aligned, and still want to feel divine—this conversation was made with you in mind.🎧 Perfect for my girls who love:Women empowerment podcasts, self-growth conversations, faith-filled guidance, boss woman energy, Black girl healing, and podcasts that speak life into you.So go ahead and press play, then send it to your group chat—because healing, growing, and making money? Yeah… that's the new holy trinity. 💁🏾♀️💸❤️IMPORTANT LINKS:Click here for info on the FREE Real Estate Course for aspiring GA RealtorsClick here to sign up for my Teacher Appreciation Workshop on 6/20 in ATLClick here to sign up for my FREE Delusional Dreams Challenge