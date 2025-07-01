Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessGirl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women

KOEREYELLE, Personal Development Coach
BusinessEducation
Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 397
  • 214: Girl, Freeze Those Eggs w/ Amanda Spann
    On this powerful and personal episode of Girl Stop Playin, we’re diving into a topic that doesn’t get talked about enough — fertility freedom and taking control of your future 💪🏾 I’m sitting down with my sis Amanda Spann, a tech powerhouse, who opens up and gets real real about her journey freezing her eggs overseas in Spain!Yep — not Miami, not LA, not Atlanta… Spain. Amanda shares exactly how she navigated the egg-freezing process abroad, why she chose medical tourism, how she saved thousands in the process, and what the emotional + physical experience was really like (spoiler: she was out here injecting herself in a hotel room in Madrid, okay?!)If you’ve ever felt pressure around your biological clock, or you’re curious about options outside the U.S. medical system, this episode will educate, empower, and inspire you to take control of your fertility on your terms.🎧 In this convo, we explore: ✅ Amanda’s step-by-step egg freezing process in Spain 🇪🇸 ✅ Why she chose medical tourism — and how much it actually cost 💸 ✅ What to expect emotionally and physically (she’s breaking it all down!) ✅ How to plan ahead without panicking about the “right time” to become a mom ✅ Why reproductive options = power for women in business, relationships, and LIFEAmanda’s story isn’t just about freezing eggs — it’s about freezing fear, reclaiming options, and giving yourself permission to plan your life your way. Whether you’re dating, building, or just not ready yet, sis, this episode is your sign to explore all your options without shame.👑 Your body, your timeline, your power. Tune in now and tag a girlfriend who needs to hear this!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-stop-playin-1-podcast-for-black-women/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    39:34
  • 213: A Baby For My Birthday?!
    Sis. When I tell you God’s timing is perfect?! Baby, I couldn’t have planned this if I tried! In this special episode of the Girl Stop Playin Podcast, I’m sharing the divine surprise that rocked my world — your girl is pregnant and having a baby for her 40th birthday! 😭💗👶🏽 Yep, a little Libra just like me, and I’m still in awe of how it all came together.I know so many of y’all are out here praying for your next chapter — whether that’s love, marriage, motherhood, or all three — and I want you to know it’s not too late and you’re not behind. 👏🏾 At 30, I was single AF. Now here I am, almost 40, married, raising two babies, and expecting my third — all from a man I met in the club at 31. 👀 God been showing out, and this episode is my testimony.I’m talking about: 💫 Manifesting the motherhood journey — naturally, joyfully, and without fear 💫 Why I walked away from my first engagement (and why you might need to do the same) 💫 How I aligned with God’s divine assignment instead of forcing my own deadline 💫 The truth about getting pregnant after 35 — minus the fear and the fertility panic 💫 Protecting your peace during pregnancy + keeping your sacred season sacredPlus, for my ambitious babes ready to make money moves: I’m giving you the details on how to become a licensed real estate agent in Georgia FOR FREE and how to get certified as a travel agent on your own time — because we’re building legacy and income over here, okay?!Get Real Estate School Info HereGet Travel Agent Certification Info HereListen… whether you’re waiting on the husband, the baby, the breakthrough or the bag — I want you to know: it’s not too late, and you’re not too old. God hasn’t forgotten about you, sis. The story is already written — you just have to get in alignment with the assignment.So grab your journal, pour your tea, and press play — because this one is straight from the heart. 💕+ Here's the Link to the Baby Registry 🍼Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-stop-playin-1-podcast-for-black-women/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    16:28
  • 212: Your Dreams Need a Destination
    Sis… if you’ve been feeling a little lost in the sauce lately — bills piling up, goals collecting dust, and your “why” feeling more like a “meh” — this episode is your divine wake-up call! 🙌🏾In this quick but powerful chat, Koereyelle reminds us that without vision, we’re just vibin’ in circles. Inspired by Coco Gauff’s manifestation magic and her French Open win, this is your sign to get serious about what you really want. Not what your mama wants. Not what looks good on IG. What YOU want. For your life. For your legacy.Tap in for:💭 Real talk on resetting your internal GPS (Godly Protection System)👑 Permission to dream big — and delusional📲 A sneak peek at the 5-Day Manifestation & Meditation Challenge💌 A loving reminder that God hasn’t forgotten about you (but have you?)It’s time to stop winging it and start winning it. Press play and let’s get that clarity, Queen! 💼💖To join me for the 5-Day Manifestation & Meditation challgene Juen 16-20th, click here.If your dreams include Real Estate and you're located in GA, click here to learn more about my brokerage's free Real Estate School.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-stop-playin-1-podcast-for-black-women/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    7:58
  • 211: Millionaire Dreams, Humble Seasons
    In this unfiltered episode of Girl Stop Playin, I’m pulling back the curtain and keeping it all the way 💯 with y’all. I’m talkin’ about the hard truths, the heartfelt moments, and the not-so-pretty parts of this purpose-driven journey. If you’ve been feeling stuck, stressed, or straight up over it, this one’s for you. Whether you’re dealing with financial pressure, struggling with imposter syndrome, or trying to stay grounded in your healing journey, I’m here to remind you: you are not alone, and you are exactly where you’re meant to be.I’m sharing some mindset motivation and dropping the kind of daily affirmations and tough love that’ll help you shift your energy and walk in faith, not fear. Because sometimes, the assignment is to be present, right where your feet are—even when life is “life-ing.”Here’s what I’m talkin’ about in this episode:How I’m navigating emotional burnout while staying rooted in faithWhy fear and self-doubt can’t sit at your table anymoreBeing your best self by learning to just beNew career moves and real estate opportunities worth exploringPrioritizing mental health and protecting your peaceBuilding your brand even when the bag feels funnyWalking in confidence, with grace and gritWhy your story matters—and how to use it to inspire othersThis episode is packed with real talk, healing energy, and the kind of encouragement that feeds your soul. If you're on your grind, trying to stay aligned, and still want to feel divine—this conversation was made with you in mind.🎧 Perfect for my girls who love:Women empowerment podcasts, self-growth conversations, faith-filled guidance, boss woman energy, Black girl healing, and podcasts that speak life into you.So go ahead and press play, then send it to your group chat—because healing, growing, and making money? Yeah… that’s the new holy trinity. 💁🏾‍♀️💸❤️IMPORTANT LINKS:Click here for info on the FREE Real Estate Course for aspiring GA RealtorsClick here to sign up for my Teacher Appreciation Workshop on 6/20 in ATLClick here to sign up for my FREE Delusional Dreams ChallengeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-stop-playin-1-podcast-for-black-women/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    32:16
  • 210: Ask Aunty
    Sis… this one right here is not just a podcast, it’s a healing session. In this soul-stirring part two with the divine LaTonia Taylor, we went full Aunty Realness Mode. I hosted an “Ask Aunty” convo for the ladies who came to our Well-Kept Woman event and babyyyy—the spirit came through! 🕊️We’re talkin’ the kind of wisdom you wish somebody had whispered in your ear years ago. LaTonia breaks down perimenopause, menopause, and why so many of us feel blindsided—because ain’t nobody talkin’ about it! From hormonal hell to hot (and cold!) flashes, from relationship sabotage to spiritual upgrades, this episode is a whole rite of passage in your earbuds.We also get deep on:✨ How to care for your mind and body during life’s transitions💃🏾 Why pleasure, play, and polyester-free clothes are part of your healing🧘🏽‍♀️ What meditation really looks like (hint: it might be dancing!)👀 And yes girl—we even talk about losing a good man and what it taught usIf you’ve ever wished for that wise, loving Auntie who keeps it cute and keeps it real… this is the one. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!Connect with Dr. LaTonia:On InstagramOnlineSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-stop-playin-1-podcast-for-black-women/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    40:48

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women

Girl Stop Playin' is the go-to personal and spiritual development podcast designed to help ambitious Black women step into their power! Each week, Best-Selling Author and Empowerment Educator Koereyelle delivers real, raw, and relatable conversations on topics like marriage, motherhood, mental health, entrepreneurship, money, and mindset—all with that signature tough love that encourages you to stop playing with your potential and start taking action! Whether it's guest interviews with inspiring women or solo episodes with just Koe on the mic, this podcast is your weekly dose of inspiration, motivation, and empowerment to elevate your life and level up in love and business.Empowering Black women to thrive in every area of life, this podcast delivers actionable personal development strategies, mindset shifts, and self-care tips tailored for women ready to level up. Join us for inspiring conversations and expert advice designed to help you achieve your goals and embrace your power.Tune in for edge-snatching advice that speaks to the heart of millennial black women ready to take control of their future.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationHealth & WellnessReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureMental HealthNon-ProfitPersonal JournalsSelf-Improvement

Listen to Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women, I am Charles Schwartz Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 4:13:58 AM