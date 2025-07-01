Girl Stop Playin | #1 Podcast for Black Women

213: A Baby For My Birthday?!

Sis. When I tell you God's timing is perfect?! Baby, I couldn't have planned this if I tried! In this special episode of the Girl Stop Playin Podcast, I'm sharing the divine surprise that rocked my world — your girl is pregnant and having a baby for her 40th birthday! 😭💗👶🏽 Yep, a little Libra just like me, and I'm still in awe of how it all came together.I know so many of y'all are out here praying for your next chapter — whether that's love, marriage, motherhood, or all three — and I want you to know it's not too late and you're not behind. 👏🏾 At 30, I was single AF. Now here I am, almost 40, married, raising two babies, and expecting my third — all from a man I met in the club at 31. 👀 God been showing out, and this episode is my testimony.I'm talking about: 💫 Manifesting the motherhood journey — naturally, joyfully, and without fear 💫 Why I walked away from my first engagement (and why you might need to do the same) 💫 How I aligned with God's divine assignment instead of forcing my own deadline 💫 The truth about getting pregnant after 35 — minus the fear and the fertility panic 💫 Protecting your peace during pregnancy + keeping your sacred season sacredPlus, for my ambitious babes ready to make money moves: I'm giving you the details on how to become a licensed real estate agent in Georgia FOR FREE and how to get certified as a travel agent on your own time — because we're building legacy and income over here, okay?!Get Real Estate School Info HereGet Travel Agent Certification Info HereListen… whether you're waiting on the husband, the baby, the breakthrough or the bag — I want you to know: it's not too late, and you're not too old. God hasn't forgotten about you, sis. The story is already written — you just have to get in alignment with the assignment.So grab your journal, pour your tea, and press play — because this one is straight from the heart. 💕