On today's episode we are joined by Connor Griffin from Mostly Sports. We get into how we got started at Barstool as a behind the scenes person, to becoming full time content. We also get into some behind the scenes talk of Barstool Beach House, Mostly Sports, Brandon Walker and more.



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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk