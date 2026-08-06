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The Dog Walk

Barstool Sports
Society & Culture
The Dog Walk
Latest episode

1090 episodes

  • The Dog Walk

    Thursday 8/6/2026 - Connor Griffin On Being Hired at Barstool & Becoming Full Time Content

    08/06/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    On today's episode we are joined by Connor Griffin from Mostly Sports. We get into how we got started at Barstool as a behind the scenes person, to becoming full time content. We also get into some behind the scenes talk of Barstool Beach House, Mostly Sports, Brandon Walker and more.

    SUPPORT THE SHOW:

    Reese's - Reese’s. The Official Candy Partner of Barstool Sports. Go Get Reese’s Wherever You Shop

    BlueChew - Visit https://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information.

    Stella Blue - Go to the store locator on https://stellabluecoffee.com to find a store near you.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
  • The Dog Walk

    Wednesday 8/5/2026 - Behind The Scenes Of Eddie's Block Party + A.I Might End Us ft. T-Bob Hebert & Spider (Free Swim)

    08/05/2026 | 53 mins.
    On today's Free Swim we are joined by T-Bob Hebert & Spider. We start the show by recapping stories from Eddie's block party. We then get into a talk of bidets, Chief never having tried a slushee, and T-Bob informs us on a potential of an A.I doomsday.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
  • The Dog Walk

    Tuesday 8/4/3036 - The Ice Cream Truck Draft (Ft. Clem & Marty Mush)

    08/04/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    On today's episode we are joined by Clem & Marty Mush for a draft of our favorite items from an Ice Cream Truck. We also start the show with absolute chaos, after Eddie messes up his order selection guess.

    SUPPORT THE SHOW:

    Rhoback - Go to https://Rhoback.com and use code CHICAGO for 20% off your first purchase.

    Chicagoland Chevy Dealers - Head to your local Chevy Dealer and learn more about what your next ride could be today.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
  • The Dog Walk

    Thursday 4/30/2026 - Brain Clash XII - Steven Cheah & White Sox Dave Debate Mind Clashing Topics

    07/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    On today's episode we are bringing you our monthly rendition of the brain clash. Where Steven Cheah & White Sox Dave face off in up to 5 brain clashing debate topics where they must argue opposing sides.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
  • The Dog Walk

    Wednesday 7/29/2026 - Eddie's Go Kart Disaster & Placing a Tattoo Bet (Free Swim)

    07/29/2026 | 50 mins.
    On today's Free Swim - we get into Dana's weekend boat party, plus Eddie and Dana's trip to Foxwoods - which lead us to discovering Eddie might be afraid of go karts. We then get into a on or off the leash debate on the validity of tattoo bets and hint at making one for ourselves.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
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About The Dog Walk
Welcome to The Dog Walk hosted by Eddie from Barstool Sports. This is a quick hitting 15-20 minute show that touches on all walks of life. From conspiracies to learning about different jobs or the everyday banter it's a perfect fit for the middle of your day. We got you covered on The Dog Walk.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
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