Welcome to The Dog Walk hosted by Eddie from Barstool Sports. This is a quick hitting 15-20 minute show that touches on all walks of life. From conspiracies to
Wednesday 5/3/23 - What REALLY Went Down on Noah's Ark (Free Swim)
(00:00) Intro
(1:35) Table tennis in Chicago
(4:59) Algorithm talk
(6:20) Best time period?
(9:45) Frontal lobe talk
(21:11) First date stories
(26:48) Knocking down sky scrapers
(33:24) Noah's ark
(42:06) Outro
Chief and Danny join the show for a free swim. We get into trying to understand the algorithm, the greatest time period to be alive, our perspective on Noah's ark, and more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
5/3/2023
43:01
Tuesday 5/2/23 - How Drugs, Alcohol & Kidnapping Tore Apart One of America's Wealthiest Families
(00:00) Intro
(3:36) Getty Family overview
(6:18) Oil money
(9:07) The downfall
(13:09) Tragedies
(31:51) Vanderbilt family comparison
(32:28) Outro
Chief joins the show to talk about the Getty family. We get into how the family made their money, how one of their sons was kidnapped for ransom, the endless tragedies that came to follow, and more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
(00:00) Intro
(7:03) Round 1
(24:42) Round 2
(35:36) Round 3
(54:42) Round 4
(1:07:42) Round 5
(1:22:42) Honorable Mentions
(1:30:42) 'The Kill Box'
Clem and Uncle Chaps join the boys for a Fictional Bars & Restaurants Draft. We get into Chaps' ideal camera angle, our favorite fictional locations from movies and TV shows, how awesome it is going to hibachi restaurants, and more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
5/1/2023
1:35:50
Thursday 4/27/23 - Barstool Employee Hangs With Papa John for a Weekend (Free Swim)
(00:00) Intro
(0:27) Public school vs private school
(3:36) Danny's job as social media
(6:18) Eddie's best moment on social media
(7:19) Monday night weddings?
(8:54) Coupon people
(14:08) Weekend at Papa Johns
(38:14) Outro
Danny and Lantz join the show for a free swim. We get into the intricacies of Danny's job as a social media producer, people who love coupons, Lantz's weekend at Papa John's estate, and more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
4/27/2023
39:50
Wednesday 4/26/23 - Classic Movie Watch: 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'
(00:00) Intro
(1:08) Overview
(4:51) Personal reviews
(7:45) Evolution of comedies
(14:37) Funniest parts
(21:32) Non-traditional movie
(31:07) Ratings
(34:23) Outro
Clem and Chief join the show to talk about 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'. We get into our first impressions of the film, how comedies have changed over time, how Rotten Tomatoes determines their movie scores, and more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thedogwalk
