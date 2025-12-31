Hungry Dogs with James Patterson

Matthew McConaughey joins James Patterson for a wide-ranging conversation about writing, belief, and living with intention. McConaughey discusses his books Greenlights and Poems and Prayers, why he thinks of writing as music, and how finding the right rhythm can unlock both storytelling and life. They talk about skepticism versus cynicism, faith and responsibility, and why belief is different from hope. McConaughey reflects on resisting labels like the “rom-com guy,” choosing disruption with values, and why education, reading, and practical experience matter more than rigid systems. They also touch on college sports, leadership, and what it means to stand for something without preaching. Try Novelium today and get your first month free at https://novelium.so/ with code PATTERSON Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices