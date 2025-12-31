Hungry Dogs with James Patterson

Tara Westover on Educated and the Challenge of Telling the Truth
12/31/2025 | 42 mins.
James Patterson talks with author Tara Westover, known for her bestselling memoir Educated, about memory, self-education, and learning how to write truthfully about your own life. Westover reflects on growing up in a radical, isolated household in rural Idaho and how education became both her escape and her reckoning. They discuss the challenge of writing about family when memories conflict, how she moved from academic writing to storytelling, and why short stories helped her find her voice. She also shares how her understanding of learning has changed over time and offers a glimpse into what she is exploring in her next book.
Matthew McConaughey on Looking Back to See the Future (Part Two)
12/24/2025 | 33 mins.
Matthew McConaughey returns for Part Two of his conversation with James Patterson on Hungry Dogs. He reflects on how looking back while writing Greenlights helped him better envision the future he wanted. They also discuss the beauty of college sports, possible paths forward for higher education, and why investing in people and communities matters far beyond immediate results. 00:00 Intro 02:49 Exploring Poetry and Literature 08:29 What Does Faith Mean to You? 10:47 The Beauty of College Sports 14:59 The Importance of Public Service 22:28 Would Matthew McConaughey Ever Write a Novel?
Matthew McConaughey on Writing, Belief, and Finding the Right Rhythm (Part One)
12/17/2025 | 45 mins.
Matthew McConaughey joins James Patterson for a wide-ranging conversation about writing, belief, and living with intention. McConaughey discusses his books Greenlights and Poems and Prayers, why he thinks of writing as music, and how finding the right rhythm can unlock both storytelling and life. They talk about skepticism versus cynicism, faith and responsibility, and why belief is different from hope. McConaughey reflects on resisting labels like the "rom-com guy," choosing disruption with values, and why education, reading, and practical experience matter more than rigid systems. They also touch on college sports, leadership, and what it means to stand for something without preaching.
Josh Gad on Olaf, Robin Williams, and Learning to Live with Anxiety
12/10/2025 | 44 mins.
James Patterson talks with actor and comedian Josh Gad about comedy, anxiety, and finding warmth in the cold. Best known as the voice of Olaf in Disney's Frozen, Gad opens up about living with anxiety, using humor to cope, and how performing helped him support his family and himself through hard times. He reflects on his friendship with Robin Williams, what he learned from working with legends like Mel Brooks, and the deeply personal stories in his new memoir In Gad We Trust. Gad shares how writing the book helped him rethink fear, grief, and identity, and why vulnerability has become his greatest strength.
Patricia Cornwell on the Upcoming Kay Scarpetta TV Series, Grief, and the Truth in Fairytales
12/03/2025 | 33 mins.
James Patterson talks with bestselling author Patricia Cornwell about grief, storytelling, and the upcoming Kay Scarpetta TV series inspired by her groundbreaking forensic novels. Cornwell reflects on how loss, solitude, and faith have shaped her writing, and why she believes every mystery is really a fairytale in disguise. They discuss her new book Sharp Force, the decades-long evolution of Scarpetta, and how real science, compassion, and curiosity keep her searching for truth on and beyond the page. The Scarpetta universe will soon come to life as an Amazon Original Series starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, but Cornwell's focus remains on the stories that connect us through loss, resilience, and imagination.
