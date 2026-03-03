On this episode of Not From Concentrate, Catherine Smart interviews Georgia Freedman about her new cookbook, 'Snacking Dinners.' They discuss the evolution of cooking styles, the importance of pantry essentials, and the creative process behind developing recipes that cater to both personal and family needs. n this conversation, Georgia shares her insights on the evolving landscape of cooking and recipe creation, emphasizing the importance of personal connection to food. She discusses her approach to writing cookbooks that empower readers to make recipes their own, the challenges of maintaining a generalist career in a niche-focused industry, and the influence of California's diverse culinary landscape on her cooking.
