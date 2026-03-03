On this episode of Not From Concentrate, Catherine Smart interviews Zoë Komarin, who shares her culinary journey from the fashion industry to the world of food. She discusses her passion project “MouthBrain” '— the connection between food memories and experiences— and emphasizes the importance of personal connections in cooking. Zoë explains her approach as a food curator, focusing on personalization and simplification in the kitchen to inspire creativity. She discusses her unique approach to teaching cooking through her MouthBrain sessions, where participants are encouraged to be creative and adventurous in the kitchen. Zoë also offers thoughtful insights on how to start cooking with your kids, and the joy and messiness that comes with it.

