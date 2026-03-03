Open app
Not From Concentrate

Catherine Smart
ArtsHealth & Wellness
Not From Concentrate
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Not From Concentrate

    Bake Better Cookies with Mallory Oniki of The Palatable Life/Cookie Club Cookbook

    03/03/2026 | 37 mins.
    Mallory Oniki of @thepalatablelife joins us to talk cookies, recipe testing, the ups and downs of creator life, and her first cook book, Cookie Club!
    Not From Concentrate team:
    Catherine Smart, Host/Executive Producer
    Kevin O’Connell, Audio and Video Production
    Allie Miller, Associate Producer
  • Not From Concentrate

    Zoë Komarin Wants You to Get Loose in the Kitchen

    02/24/2026 | 45 mins.
    On this episode of Not From Concentrate, Catherine Smart interviews Zoë Komarin, who shares her culinary journey from the fashion industry to the world of food. She discusses her passion project “MouthBrain” '— the connection between food memories and experiences— and emphasizes the importance of personal connections in cooking. Zoë explains her approach as a food curator, focusing on personalization and simplification in the kitchen to inspire creativity. She discusses her unique approach to teaching cooking through her MouthBrain sessions, where participants are encouraged to be creative and adventurous in the kitchen. Zoë also offers thoughtful insights on how to start cooking with your kids, and the joy and messiness that comes with it. 
    Connect with Zoë Komarin:
    Zoë’s Substack MouthBrain
    Zoë’s Instagram
    ZoëFoodParty
  • Not From Concentrate

    Aaron Cohen of Gracie's Ice Cream: Community, Creativity & Small Business Marketing

    02/17/2026 | 40 mins.
    On this episode of Not From Concentrate, Catherine Smart interviews Aaron Cohen, who shares his multifaceted journey in the culinary world, highlighting his role as a community builder and the owner of Gracie's Ice Cream.
    Connect with Aaron Cohen:
    Instagram @icecreamgracies
    Gracie’s Ice Cream
  • Not From Concentrate

    How a Private Chef and Culinary Creator Preps, Hosts, and Stays Organized in the Kitchen

    02/10/2026 | 51 mins.
    On this episode of Not From Concentrate, Catherine Smart interviews Clare Langan. Clare shares her journey through the culinary world, highlighting her experiences as a private chef/and culinary producer  and what it looks like behind the scenes. Clare offers valuable insights into hosting dinner parties at home, including tips on prep & organization. Clare and Catherine discuss the intersection of aesthetics and functionality in cooking, the importance of investing in quality kitchen tools, and the essentials every home cook should have. Clare shares her experiences in collaborating on a cookbook, the challenges and joys of finding her voice in food media, and practical tips for sparking creativity and maintaining organization in the kitchen.
    Connect with :
  • Not From Concentrate

    Snacking Dinners with Georgia Freedman

    02/03/2026 | 43 mins.
    On this episode of Not From Concentrate, Catherine Smart interviews Georgia Freedman about her new cookbook, 'Snacking Dinners.' They discuss the evolution of cooking styles, the importance of pantry essentials, and the creative process behind developing recipes that cater to both personal and family needs. n this conversation, Georgia shares her insights on the evolving landscape of cooking and recipe creation, emphasizing the importance of personal connection to food. She discusses her approach to writing cookbooks that empower readers to make recipes their own, the challenges of maintaining a generalist career in a niche-focused industry, and the influence of California's diverse culinary landscape on her cooking. 
    Connect with Georgia Freedman:
    Snacking Dinners Substack
    “Snacking Dinners” cookbook
    Georgia’s website
    Georgia’s Instagram
About Not From Concentrate

A lot of food, a little bit all over the place. A food podcast for busy brains from cook/writer/ADHDer Catherine Smart.Tune in for conversations with chefs, authors, creators, and neurodivergent food lovers. We talk personal and professional journeys, sparking creativity, and calming chaos to find joy in (and out) of the kitchen.
ArtsHealth & WellnessFoodMental Health

