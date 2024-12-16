Attached

Happy Friday the 13th. Dustin, an avid collector, thought he found the perfect home for his eclectic treasures when he purchased a stunning, historic house - he called Wade Manor. But soon after moving in, strange and unexplainable events began to unfold.Written and edited by Danielle MatarOriginal Music and FX by Beau JensenMixing and sound by Adam EskerGeist Logo by Jake CarruthersTo book a tour of Wade Manor message via instagram - @wade_manor_woodstock Send us a textSupport the show