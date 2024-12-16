Happy Friday the 13th. Dustin, an avid collector, thought he found the perfect home for his eclectic treasures when he purchased a stunning, historic house - he called Wade Manor. But soon after moving in, strange and unexplainable events began to unfold.Written and edited by Danielle MatarOriginal Music and FX by Beau JensenMixing and sound by Adam EskerGeist Logo by Jake CarruthersTo book a tour of Wade Manor message via instagram - @wade_manor_woodstock Send us a textSupport the show
Don't Turn Off The Ghost Light
Welcome to All Hallow Eve. For years, Rhonda has worked in many theaters around the city. With each production she learns more about them and their ghosts.
The Ghosts Of The Manor
SEASON 4 PREMIERE. Join us in our as we revisit the Blumberg's home, where the family has settled but the sprits have not.
Living with the dead
Corinne has moved many times over the years, but was never able to land in a home without a ghost.
Awakening
Renee walks us through the strange experiences in her life and her journey of searching for answers with in.
Geist invites you to the world beyond the veil. Join us in darkness as we bring you real stories told by people that have had firsthand encounters with the paranormal, strange and unexplainable. Sleep tight.