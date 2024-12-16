Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsGeist
Listen to Geist in the App
Listen to Geist in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Geist

Podcast Geist
Danielle Matar & Beau Jensen
Geist invites you to the world beyond the veil. Join us in darkness as we bring you real stories told by people that have had firsthand encounters with the para...
ArtsPerforming ArtsSociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • Attached
    Happy Friday the 13th.  Dustin, an avid collector, thought he found the perfect home for his eclectic treasures when he purchased a stunning, historic house - he called Wade Manor. But soon after moving in, strange and unexplainable events began to unfold.Written and edited by Danielle MatarOriginal Music and FX by Beau JensenMixing and sound by Adam EskerGeist Logo by Jake CarruthersTo book a tour of Wade Manor message via instagram   - @wade_manor_woodstock  Send us a textSupport the show
    --------  
    33:08
  • Don't Turn Off The Ghost Light
    Welcome to All Hallow Eve. For years, Rhonda has worked in many theaters  around the city. With each production she learns more about them and their ghosts.Written and edited by Danielle Matar Original Music and FX by Beau Jensen Mixing and sound by Adam Esker Geist Logo by Jake Carruthers  Story submissions [email protected] us on TicTok @geistpodcastFollow us on Instagram @geist_podcastSend us a textSupport the show
    --------  
    34:57
  • The Ghosts Of The Manor
    SEASON 4 PREMIERE.  Join us in our as we revisit the Blumberg's home,  where the family has settled but the sprits have not. Written and directed by Danielle Matar Original Music and FX by Beau Jensen Mixing and sound by Adam Esker Geist Logo by Jake Carruthers  Story submissions [email protected] us on TicTok @geistpodcastFollow us on Instagram @geist_podcastSend us a textSupport the show
    --------  
    44:13
  • Living with the dead
    Corinne has moved many times over the years, but was never able to land in a home without a ghost.Written and directed by Danielle MatarOriginal Music and FX by Beau JensenMixing and sound by Adam EskerGeist Logo by Jake CarruthersWant to see Corinne's ghost picture? Follow us on Instagram @geist_podcastStory submissions [email protected] us on TicTok @geistpodcastSend us a textSupport the show
    --------  
    27:34
  • Awakening
    Renee walks us through the strange  experiences in her life and her journey of searching for answers with in. Written and directed by Danielle MatarOriginal Music and FX by Beau JensenMixing and sound    by Adam EskerGeist Logo by Jake CarruthersStory submissions [email protected] us on TicTok @geistpodcastfollow us on Instagram @geist_podcastSend us a textSupport the show
    --------  
    29:06

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Geist

Geist invites you to the world beyond the veil. Join us in darkness as we bring you real stories told by people that have had firsthand encounters with the paranormal, strange and unexplainable. Sleep tight.
Podcast website

Listen to Geist, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 3:59:59 AM