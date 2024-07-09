Writer/Director Macon Blair discusses a few of his favorite comfort food movies with Josh Olson and Joe Dante.
1:08:51
THE UNIVERSAL THEORY filmmaker Timm Kröger
The Universal Theory director Timm Kröger walks us through some of his most influential movies.
1:23:03
Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson PART 2
The conversation continues as Tony & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his favorite horror films with Josh Olson and Joe Dante featuring a deep dive into the work of John Carpenter.
55:27
Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson
Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his favorite horror films with Josh Olson and Joe Dante featuring a deep dive into the work of John Carpenter.
48:25
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE writer/director Greg Jardin
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE writer/director Greg Jardin discusses a few of his favorite films with hosts Josh Olson and Joe Dante.
Filmmakers and entertainers discuss the movies that inspired them. Hosted by Oscar nominated screenwriter and TFH Guru Josh Olson and fearless leader himself, director Joe Dante. The Movies That Made Me is recorded live in Hollywood and engineered by film composer Don Barrett.