The Movies That Made Me

The Movies That Made Me

Download for free in the Play Store

Download for free in the App Store

Listen to The Movies That Made Me in the App

Filmmakers and entertainers discuss the movies that inspired them. Hosted by Oscar nominated screenwriter and TFH Guru Josh Olson and fearless leader himself, d...

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE writer/director Greg Jardin discusses a few of his favorite films with hosts Josh Olson and Joe Dante. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his favorite horror films with Josh Olson and Joe Dante featuring a deep dive into the work of John Carpenter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The conversation continues as Tony & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his favorite horror films with Josh Olson and Joe Dante featuring a deep dive into the work of John Carpenter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The Universal Theory director Timm Kröger walks us through some of his most influential movies. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Writer/Director Macon Blair discusses a few of his favorite comfort food movies with Josh Olson and Joe Dante. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner

Catching up with the Camdens

The Movies That Made Me

That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast

Love to See It with Emma and Claire

About The Movies That Made Me

Filmmakers and entertainers discuss the movies that inspired them. Hosted by Oscar nominated screenwriter and TFH Guru Josh Olson and fearless leader himself, director Joe Dante. The Movies That Made Me is recorded live in Hollywood and engineered by film composer Don Barrett.