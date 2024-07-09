Powered by RND
  • TOXIC AVENGER writer/director Macon Blair
    Writer/Director Macon Blair discusses a few of his favorite comfort food movies with Josh Olson and Joe Dante. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:51
  • THE UNIVERSAL THEORY filmmaker Timm Kröger
    The Universal Theory director Timm Kröger walks us through some of his most influential movies. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:03
  • Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson PART 2
    The conversation continues as Tony & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his favorite horror films with Josh Olson and Joe Dante featuring a deep dive into the work of John Carpenter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:27
  • Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson
    Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his favorite horror films with Josh Olson and Joe Dante featuring a deep dive into the work of John Carpenter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    48:25
  • IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE writer/director Greg Jardin
    IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE writer/director Greg Jardin discusses a few of his favorite films with hosts Josh Olson and Joe Dante. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:41

Filmmakers and entertainers discuss the movies that inspired them. Hosted by Oscar nominated screenwriter and TFH Guru Josh Olson and fearless leader himself, director Joe Dante. The Movies That Made Me is recorded live in Hollywood and engineered by film composer Don Barrett.
