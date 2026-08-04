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712 episodes
Seth Rogen Drags Danny Booko, Jax's Fake Brand Deal, and Kelli Claims That She "Set the Standard" for ‘RHOA’08/04/2026 | 56 mins.Rachel and Chelsea start this week’s Bravo news with ‘The Valley’ drama, including Jax’s fake Smart Water deal and Seth Rogen entering the chat with some opinions on Danny. Then, they get into Kelli Potter’s delusional but confident Carlos King interview, before closing out analyzing Salley Carson's Sex Unlocked podcast bombshells on Kyle’s morning habits and the revelation that she finds Ciara intimidating.
00:00 - Welcome!
03:32 - Jax’s fake partnership
12:36 - Seth Rogen and ‘The Valley’
27:04 - Dr. Dre spotted with another woman
28:57 - Kelli and Carlos King interview
36:28 - 'RHOA' casting rumors
41:55 - Salley Carson talks Kyle and Ciara
52:48 - Thanks for watching!
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Richard Tinoco
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
All photos sourced from Getty.
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The Pink Dress Fatigue on the ‘In the City’ Reunion Part 2. Plus, a Rum Bum Drama on ‘RHOA’ and ‘The Valley’ Finale’s Viral Cup Throw.07/31/2026 | 49 mins.Rachel and Callie start this episode with the ‘In the City’ reunion Part 2, where they talk about their fatigue over the pink dress and Amanda’s lack of accountability, and give their predictions for Season 2. Then they jump into a ‘RHOA’ episode featuring Shamea’s Rum Bum, K. Michelle's unfiltered commentary, and Angela's devastating one-liner against Kelli. They close out with 'The Valley' Season 3's uneventful finale, where they react to the drink AND cup thrown into Danny's face at Brittany's Halloween party.
00:00 - Welcome!
00:41 - ‘In the City’ reunion part 2 recap
18:53 - ‘RHOA’ recap
36:05 - ’The Valley’ recap
46:26 - Thanks for watching!
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Callie Curry
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Richard Tinoco
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
All photos sourced from Getty.
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West's Shady Posts, Whitney Rose Confirms Split, and ‘RHONY’ Season 16's Wild Trailer. Plus, the ‘Valley’ Reunion Looks.07/28/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Rachel and Chelsea kick off this week's Bravo news with their reactions to the ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer before getting into the confirmation that Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin, are breaking up, plus the shady online reactions to the news. Then, they touch on West Wilson's very cryptic Instagram carousel and the news that Joe Bradley has officially joined a rival hospitality group. They end the show with a look into the best and worst dressed for the upcoming ‘The Valley’ reunion.
00:00 - Welcome!
13:45 - ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer
19:41 - ‘RHOSLC’ drama: Whitney and Justin break up
29:03 - West Wilson’s attention-seeking posts
40:29 - Joe Bradley joins Charleston’s other hospitality group
48:07 - The ‘Valley’ reunion looks
59:18 - Thanks for watching!
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Richard Tinoco
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
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‘In the City’ Reunion Part 1, a Rocky Disaster on ‘Next Gen NYC,’ and the Chili's Incident on 'The Valley'07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Rachel and Callie start this jam-packed episode with the ‘In the City’ Season 1 Reunion Part 1, where they go over the Lindsay and Whitney feud and try to determine whether Lindsay is a true “girl's girl.” Then they do a quick look into 'Next Gen NYC’ as Charlie's 'Rocky Horror' party goes so off the rails that Emira breaks the fourth wall. They close out with ‘The Valley’ Season 3, where they get sentimental over Jesse and Michelle before reacting to Zack's unfortunate Chili’s accident.
00:00 - Welcome!
00:47 - ‘In the City’ Reunion Part 1 recap
42:16 - ‘Next Gen NYC’ recap
50:39 - ’The Valley’ recap
57:49 - Thanks for watching!
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Callie Curry
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Richard Tinoco
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
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Angie K.'s 27-Year Marriage Is Over, the ‘Southern Hospitality’ Leva vs. TJ Feud, and Jax Taylor's Scandal Revives ‘The Valley’07/21/2026 | 56 mins.Rachel and Chelsea start this week with a look at the Rumor Report, where ‘RHOSLC’ star Angie K. and Shawn have confirmed their split after 27 years. Then, they get into Bravo picking the cameras back up for ‘The Valley’ Season 3 amid the Jax drama before getting into the Shannon Storms Beador shade from both Heather McDonald’s video and producer Patrick McDonald’s comments. They close out with another look at the Rumor Report, where TJ of 'Southern Hospitality' posted a very pointed Instagram caption that has him and Leva no longer following each other.
00:00 - Welcome!
07:57 - Angie K. and Shawn broke up
20:11 - 'The Valley' Season 3 filming
28:32 - 'The Golden Life' additional episodes
33:08 - Jeana Keough’s cancer fight
35:12 - The Shannon Storms Beador shade
40:55 - The Rumor Report
53:28 - Thanks for watching!
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Richard Tinoco
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Morally Corrupt
Every Tuesday and Friday, Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark Jones and more of your favorite pop culture insiders break down Bravo’s juiciest moments. Expect piping-hot tea and unfiltered recaps of the shows you can’t stop watching. If it’s happening in the Bravo-verse, we’re talking about it, right here on the Morally Corrupt feed.Podcast website
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