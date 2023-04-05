Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Ringer
The Ringer Reality TV Podcast is the home for all things unscripted TV. Johnny Bananas recaps 'The Challenge,' Tyson Apostol recaps 'Survivor,' Rachel Lindsay r... More
The Ringer Reality TV Podcast is the home for all things unscripted TV. Johnny Bananas recaps 'The Challenge,' Tyson Apostol recaps 'Survivor,' Rachel Lindsay r... More

  • Pump Restaurant Closes, a Trailer Leak, Plus ‘Vanderpump Rules’ S10, E13
    It’s the end of an era. Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker are back with some sad news: Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump Restaurant Lounge is officially closing (9:00). The two react to the announcement and the leak of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 finale trailer (10:00), before recapping Episode 13. Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker Producer: Devon Renaldo Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:08:44
  • ‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 10 | The Pod Has Spoken
    In today’s episode, Tyson and Riley are joined by Alexis (Maxwell) Watkins, contestant from ‘Survivor: Cagayan — Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty,’ to recap Episode 10 of Season 44. They discuss new ideas for the show, the consequences of winning the reward challenge this episode, and Jeff’s “Full Tilt Boogie.” Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee Guest: Alexis (Maxwell) Watkins Producer: Ashleigh Smith Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:46:20
  • ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, Episode 12. Plus, ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 11.
    Season 7, Episode 11.Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker recap an explosive episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ that will leave viewers at a loss for words (0:00). They discuss the messy drink toss from James Kennedy (38:00), Lala Kent’s razor-sharp comments to Tom Schwartz (45:55), and Raquel confronting Katie at James’s outrageous beach day (50:27). Later on, they touch on ‘Summer House’ and the Danielle of it all (57:20). Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker Producer: Devon Renaldo Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:10:00
  • ‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 9 | The Pod Has Spoken
    ‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 9 In today’s episode, Tyson and Riley are back to recap the ninth episode from Season 44 of Survivor. First, they are joined by Drea Wheeler from Season 42 to talk about what she enjoys about this season, the rice challenge, and the strategies that she found interesting from the current contestants. Then, Tyson and Riley finish the recap and chat about this episode’s dramatic tribal council. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee Guest: Drea Wheeler Producer: Ashleigh Smith Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:31:30
  • ‘New Jersey’ Episode 11 and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 7
    Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s ‘Morally Corrupt’ by discussing the Bravo news of the week (1:00) before breaking down Season 13, Episode 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ (13:14). Then, Jodi Walker hops on the pod to discuss the ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 3 finale (32:37). Host: Rachel Lindsay Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker Producers: Devon Manze Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    56:23

About The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Ringer Reality TV Podcast is the home for all things unscripted TV. Johnny Bananas recaps 'The Challenge,' Tyson Apostol recaps 'Survivor,' Rachel Lindsay recaps all the shows over at Bravo, and Ringer favorites cover all manner of streaming shows across the reality spectrum, from 'The Great British Bake Off' to 'The Circle' to 'Selling Sunset.'
