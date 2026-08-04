Rachel and Chelsea start this week with a look at the Rumor Report, where ‘RHOSLC’ star Angie K. and Shawn have confirmed their split after 27 years. Then, they get into Bravo picking the cameras back up for ‘The Valley’ Season 3 amid the Jax drama before getting into the Shannon Storms Beador shade from both Heather McDonald’s video and producer Patrick McDonald’s comments. They close out with another look at the Rumor Report, where TJ of 'Southern Hospitality' posted a very pointed Instagram caption that has him and Leva no longer following each other.



00:00 - Welcome!



07:57 - Angie K. and Shawn broke up



20:11 - 'The Valley' Season 3 filming



28:32 - 'The Golden Life' additional episodes



33:08 - Jeana Keough’s cancer fight



35:12 - The Shannon Storms Beador shade



40:55 - The Rumor Report



53:28 - Thanks for watching!



Host: Rachel Lindsay



Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones



Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Richard Tinoco



Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

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