Zack Peter
Serving you the hottest reality TV and pop culture tea 3x a week! From the latest news on the Real Housewives, deep dives into celebrity legal scandals, and unf... More
  • LEAKED Pump Rules Trailer Prompts Internal Investigation at Bravo!
    A new trailer for the Vanderpump Rules finale leaked online, forcing Bravo to release their own trailer and launch an internal investigation. Get tickets to #NoFilter Night Out: www.nofilterlive.com Shop Merch: https://www.justplainzack.com/shopJoin the Zack Pack Community to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs3Zs51YaK-xw2U5ypi5eqg/joinGet access to our 'Reality TV Tea' Private Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3h0nykD Like the show? Subscribe at: https://apple.co/2DxTKe6 and listen every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. Don’t forget to leave us a nice review, because you love us! Keep up the latest show happenings at @nofilterwithzackCouldn't get enough of us? Follow Zack @justplainzack on Twitter and Instagram & justplainzack.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/3/2023
    38:04
  • Tom Sandoval Regrets Lying About Raquel Sleepover, Dorinda Medley Wants Tinsley on RHONY Legacy, & More
    Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Lisa Vanderpump steal the show at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Kim Kardashian WILL attend the Met Gala (Will Lisa Rinna?!) And Tom Sandoval opens up about lying about Raquel Leviss sleeping over while Ariana was away. Get tickets to #NoFilter Night Out: www.nofilterlive.comShop Merch: https://www.justplainzack.com/shopJoin the Zack Pack Community to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs3Zs51YaK-xw2U5ypi5eqg/joinGet access to our 'Reality TV Tea' Private Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3h0nykDLike the show? Subscribe at: https://apple.co/2DxTKe6 and listen every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. Don’t forget to leave us a nice review, because you love us! Keep up the latest show happenings at @nofilterwithzackCouldn't get enough of us? Follow Zack @justplainzack on Twitter and Instagram & justplainzack.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    33:26
  • Chef Stuart O'Keeffe Unfiltered: Dating Jeff Lewis, Talking Housewives, & Dishing on Heather McDonald's Feud with Megan Weaver
    Chef Stuart O'Keeffe (author of Cook It, Spill It, Throw It) joins the podcast to dish on the latest Bravo drama, talk about dating life with Jeff Lewis, weigh-in on the Heather McDonald vs. Megan Weaver beef, and more! Get tickets to #NoFilter Night Out: www.nofilterlive.comShop Merch: https://www.justplainzack.com/shopJoin the Zack Pack Community to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs3Zs51YaK-xw2U5ypi5eqg/joinGet access to our 'Reality TV Tea' Private Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3h0nykDLike the show? Subscribe at: https://apple.co/2DxTKe6 and listen every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. Don’t forget to leave us a nice review, because you love us! Keep up the latest show happenings at @nofilterwithzackCouldn't get enough of us? Follow Zack @justplainzack on Twitter and Instagram & justplainzack.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/26/2023
    46:20
  • RHONJ Reunion Scoop, Sandoval Caught at Raquel's Apartment, & Drama at Dorit's Charity Gala
    The Homeless Not Toothless charity gala for RHOBH did not disappoint! Apparently the ladies exchanged words with the Beverly Hills newbie. Brittany Cartwright is revealing what she saw at Raquel's apartment, pre-Scandoval. And did Joe Gorga have something to do with Teresa and Joe's indictment?! Get tickets to #NoFilter Night Out: www.nofilterlive.comShop Merch: https://www.justplainzack.com/shopJoin the Zack Pack Community to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs3Zs51YaK-xw2U5ypi5eqg/joinGet access to our 'Reality TV Tea' Private Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3h0nykDLike the show? Subscribe at: https://apple.co/2DxTKe6 and listen every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. Don’t forget to leave us a nice review, because you love us! Keep up the latest show happenings at @nofilterwithzackCouldn't get enough of us? Follow Zack @justplainzack on Twitter and Instagram & justplainzack.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/24/2023
    25:30
  • Live: Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spotted Out Clubbing at 1 AM! Plus, My Night with Erika Jayne
    Let's recap this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules! Also, a peek at my night with Erika Jayne and what we know so far about the RHONJ reunion filming! Get tickets to #NoFilter Night Out: www.nofilterlive.com Shop Merch: https://www.justplainzack.com/shopJoin the Zack Pack Community to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs3Zs51YaK-xw2U5ypi5eqg/joinGet access to our 'Reality TV Tea' Private Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3h0nykD Like the show? Subscribe at: https://apple.co/2DxTKe6 and listen every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. Don’t forget to leave us a nice review, because you love us! Keep up the latest show happenings at @nofilterwithzackCouldn't get enough of us? Follow Zack @justplainzack on Twitter and Instagram & justplainzack.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/21/2023
    43:55

About #NoFilter With Zack Peter

Serving you the hottest reality TV and pop culture tea 3x a week! From the latest news on the Real Housewives, deep dives into celebrity legal scandals, and unfiltered conversations with your favorite stars — Zack Peter has you covered. And he always keeps receipts 😉 For more, follow @nofilterwithzack @justplainzack
