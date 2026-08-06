Perez Hilton has been hospitalized following what appears to have been a psychotic break on a disturbing TikTok livestream. Warning: The details are graphic. Plus, Brittany Cartwright is breaking her silence after ex Jax Taylor was spotted with their publicist Lori K. And Tom Sandoval's drama with his ex Victoria continues to unfold.



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