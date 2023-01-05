Live: Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spotted Out Clubbing at 1 AM! Plus, My Night with Erika Jayne

Let's recap this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules! Also, a peek at my night with Erika Jayne and what we know so far about the RHONJ reunion filming! Get tickets to #NoFilter Night Out: www.nofilterlive.com Shop Merch: https://www.justplainzack.com/shopJoin the Zack Pack Community to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs3Zs51YaK-xw2U5ypi5eqg/joinGet access to our 'Reality TV Tea' Private Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3h0nykD Like the show? Subscribe at: https://apple.co/2DxTKe6 and listen every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. Don’t forget to leave us a nice review, because you love us! Keep up the latest show happenings at @nofilterwithzackCouldn't get enough of us? Follow Zack @justplainzack on Twitter and Instagram & justplainzack.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy