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Perez Hilton's Family, Co-Host & TikTok Issue Statements After His Hospitalization! feat Link Lauren08/06/2026 | 46 mins.Perez Hilton's family has issued a new statement about his latest condition, after being hospitalized. TikTok also addresses criticism over his disturbing livestream. Plus, Real Housewives Roaring 20th is coming. Ariana Grande ignores critics of her body. And Link Lauren is here to dish!
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/NOFILTER #rulapod
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Perez Hilton Hospitalized Following Disturbing Livestream! Plus, Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out08/05/2026 | 35 mins.Perez Hilton has been hospitalized following what appears to have been a psychotic break on a disturbing TikTok livestream. Warning: The details are graphic. Plus, Brittany Cartwright is breaking her silence after ex Jax Taylor was spotted with their publicist Lori K. And Tom Sandoval's drama with his ex Victoria continues to unfold.
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/NOFILTER #rulapod
Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://www.quince.com/nofilter
If you want to try Momentous Signature Spec Creatine, head to https://www.livemomentous.com/ and use code NOFILTER for up to 35% oﬀ your entire first order.
See if you could save when you switch to Progressive. You’ll feel good about making a savvy choice. Visit https://www.progressive.com/ and see if you can enjoy a little extra cash back.
Become a Member of No Filter: ALL ACCESS: https://allaccess.supercast.com/
Shop New Merch now: https://merchlabs.com/collections/zack-peter?srsltid=AfmBOoqqnV3kfsOYPubFFxCQdpCuGjVgssGIXZRXHcLPH9t4GjiKoaio
Watch Disaster Daters: https://open.spotify.com/show/3L4GLnKwz9Uy5dT8Ey1VPi
Book a personalized message on Cameo: https://v.cameo.com/e/QxWQhpd1TIb
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this video, on this YouTube Channel, and on No Filter with Zack Peter are for entertainment purposes only. All content is protected under Fair Use Rights.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Ariana Grande Speaks Out on Weigh Loss Critics, House of Stassi Review, & Bradley Marries Gigi?!08/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Ariana Grande is opening up about why she chose to take a step away from public life, after this week's statement from her team. Bradley Cooper is rumored to have secretly married Gigi Hadid. I finished House of Stassi. And the diarrhea epidemic is coming to an end!
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/NOFILTER #rulapod
Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://www.quince.com/nofilter
If you want to try Momentous Signature Spec Creatine, head to https://www.livemomentous.com/ and use code NOFILTER for up to 35% oﬀ your entire first order.
See if you could save when you switch to Progressive. You’ll feel good about making a savvy choice. Visit https://www.progressive.com/ and see if you can enjoy a little extra cash back.
Become a Member of No Filter: ALL ACCESS: https://allaccess.supercast.com/
Shop New Merch now: https://merchlabs.com/collections/zack-peter?srsltid=AfmBOoqqnV3kfsOYPubFFxCQdpCuGjVgssGIXZRXHcLPH9t4GjiKoaio
Watch Disaster Daters: https://open.spotify.com/show/3L4GLnKwz9Uy5dT8Ey1VPi
Book a personalized message on Cameo: https://v.cameo.com/e/QxWQhpd1TIb
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this video, on this YouTube Channel, and on No Filter with Zack Peter are for entertainment purposes only. All content is protected under Fair Use Rights.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Ariana Grande: Headed to Treatment? Plus, Sheriff Says Guthrie Case Could Take 50 Yrs!08/03/2026 | 52 mins.Ariana Grande announced she's leaving the public eye after scrutiny over her body. Sheriff Chris Nanos says finding Nancy Guthrie could take 50 years, as Savannah Guthrie scolds the public. Jax Taylor claps back at ex Brittany Cartwright. And Taylor Frankie Paul rejects custody deal with her kids.
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/NOFILTER #rulapod
Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://www.quince.com/nofilter
If you want to try Momentous Signature Spec Creatine, head to https://www.livemomentous.com/ and use code NOFILTER for up to 35% oﬀ your entire first order.
See if you could save when you switch to Progressive. You’ll feel good about making a savvy choice. Visit https://www.progressive.com/ and see if you can enjoy a little extra cash back.
Become a Member of No Filter: ALL ACCESS: https://allaccess.supercast.com/
Shop New Merch now: https://merchlabs.com/collections/zack-peter?srsltid=AfmBOoqqnV3kfsOYPubFFxCQdpCuGjVgssGIXZRXHcLPH9t4GjiKoaio
Watch Disaster Daters: https://open.spotify.com/show/3L4GLnKwz9Uy5dT8Ey1VPi
Book a personalized message on Cameo: https://v.cameo.com/e/QxWQhpd1TIb
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this video, on this YouTube Channel, and on No Filter with Zack Peter are for entertainment purposes only. All content is protected under Fair Use Rights.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Jared Leto Allegations, Shannon Beador Meltdown, Jax Taylor New Relationship, Stassi Marital Issues07/31/2026 | 1hJared Leto is under fire as a new documentary drops with shocking allegations. Shannon Beador loses her mind of not getting a free meal with Andy Cohen. Jax Taylor confirms he's in a relationship. And Stassi Schroeder's marital issues with Beau Clark are on full display on House of Stassi.
Shopify: Your landlord has a small business. Your ex has a small business. What are you waiting for? Start free at https://shopify.com/nofilter
Become a Member of No Filter: ALL ACCESS: https://allaccess.supercast.com/
Shop New Merch now: https://merchlabs.com/collections/zack-peter?srsltid=AfmBOoqqnV3kfsOYPubFFxCQdpCuGjVgssGIXZRXHcLPH9t4GjiKoaio
Watch Disaster Daters: https://open.spotify.com/show/3L4GLnKwz9Uy5dT8Ey1VPi
Book a personalized message on Cameo: https://v.cameo.com/e/QxWQhpd1TIb
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this video, on this YouTube Channel, and on No Filter with Zack Peter are for entertainment purposes only. All content is protected under Fair Use Rights.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About No Filter With Zack Peter
No PR spin. No sacred cows. No apologies. Welcome to the No Filter with Zack Peter podcast where celebrities get called out, cultural controversies get dissected, and the takes are hotter than the headlines. Hosted by Zack Peter, this is where pop culture collides with the culture wars—and nothing is too messy, too controversial, or too politically incorrect to discuss. From Hollywood scandals and celebrity feuds to reality TV chaos, cancel culture, true crime, and the internet's latest obsession, Zack brings fearless opinions, sharp wit, and zero interest in playing it safe. Think you know the story? Think again. Zack digs into the receipts, challenges the popular narrative, and says the things everyone else is thinking but won't say out loud. Expect hot takes. Expect controversy. Expect to disagree. Because if you're looking for safe, sanitized commentary, you're definitely in the wrong place. Press play. Let’s dish.Podcast website
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