Welcome to Cinephobe: The Podcast where Zach Harper, Amin Elhassan and Anthony Mayes review movies that are poorly rated on Rotten Tomatoes, and try to ascertai... More
Available Episodes
5 of 206
Cinephobe Ep 179: The Invention of Lying
Zach, Amin and Mayes are the first people to say a thing that wasn't, and the ramifications from this discovery are gonna change mankind forever. It’s the most important podcast episode the world has ever heard.
Subscribe to Cinephobe! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Cinephobe on Twitter & Instagram:
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin
Anthony Mayes @cornpuzzle IG: @cornpuzzle
The show page @CinephobePod
Email: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
1:53:08
Top 5 Jobs
They say if you love what you do, you never have to work a day in your life, so Zach, Amin and Mayes apply for their dream jobs from Cinephobe's bountiful buffet of options.
5/1/2023
35:34
Cinephobe Ep 178: Almost Heroes
Zach, Amin and Mayes are determined to beat Lewis and Clark to the Pacific Ocean in this ribaldrous romp across the American West at the turn the 19th century, wench.
4/27/2023
1:47:26
Cinephobe Ep 177: Bringing Down The House - Part 2 (with JuJu Gotti)
Zach, Amin, Mayes and JuJu Gotti like their jello to jiggle and their cell phones made out of Titanium as the house finally gets brought down.
4/20/2023
1:26:59
Top 5 Vehicles
Zach, Amin and Mayes are back behind the wheel to determine the greatest vehicles in Cinephobe history. Buckle up for safety, it's gonna be a bumpy ride.
Cinephobe
