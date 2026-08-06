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465 episodes
- Watch this week's Look At This Photograph on YouTube
Zach, Amin and Mayes are headed to Ireland because they always did love a Guinness on tap.
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Cinephobe is now on Youtube! Subscribe and check out CT5s and Look At This Photograph on Video.
Subscribe to Cinephobe! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Cinephobe on Twitter, Instagram & Threads:
CTD @countthedings IG: @cinephobepod Threads: @cinephobepod
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops Threads: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin Threads: @darthamin
Anthony Mayes @cornpuzzle IG: @cornpuzzle Threads: @cornpuzzle
Email: cinephobepodcast@gmail.com
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- Watch this episode on YouTube
Give Zach, Amin and Mayes a podcast, they'll listen for a day. But TEACH Zach, Amin and Mayes to podcast and you will be stuck listening to Cinephobe for the rest of your life.
CINEPHOBE MERCH STORE - Check it out here: https://bit.ly/CTDMERCH
Join the Count The Dings Patreon for Rewatchingtons, Ad-Free Episodes, Extended Cold Opens and more at www.patreon.com/CountTheDings
Cinephobe is now on Youtube! Subscribe and check out CT5s and Look At This Photograph on Video.
Subscribe to Cinephobe! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Cinephobe on Twitter, Instagram & Threads:
CTD @countthedings IG: @cinephobepod Threads: @cinephobepod
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops Threads: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin Threads: @darthamin
Anthony Mayes @cornpuzzle IG: @cornpuzzle Threads: @cornpuzzle
Email: cinephobepodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Watch this week's Look At This Photograph on YouTube
It's a triple red alert as Zach, Amin and Mayes are dispatched to stop the sadistic Scarf Mulgrew from blowing up NYC.
Hopefully this podcast won't be a king size failure.
CINEPHOBE MERCH STORE - Check it out here: https://bit.ly/CTDMERCH
Join the Count The Dings Patreon for Rewatchingtons, Ad-Free Episodes, Extended Cold Opens and more at www.patreon.com/CountTheDings
Cinephobe is now on Youtube! Subscribe and check out CT5s and Look At This Photograph on Video.
Subscribe to Cinephobe! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Cinephobe on Twitter, Instagram & Threads:
CTD @countthedings IG: @cinephobepod Threads: @cinephobepod
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops Threads: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin Threads: @darthamin
Anthony Mayes @cornpuzzle IG: @cornpuzzle Threads: @cornpuzzle
Email: cinephobepodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Watch this week's Look At This Photograph on YouTube
Zach, Amin and Mayes may not look like podcasters, but don't get it twisted, they're no tourists. They're your worst nightmare.
CINEPHOBE MERCH STORE - Check it out here: https://bit.ly/CTDMERCH
Join the Count The Dings Patreon for Rewatchingtons, Ad-Free Episodes, Extended Cold Opens and more at www.patreon.com/CountTheDings
Cinephobe is now on Youtube! Subscribe and check out CT5s and Look At This Photograph on Video.
Subscribe to Cinephobe! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Cinephobe on Twitter, Instagram & Threads:
CTD @countthedings IG: @cinephobepod Threads: @cinephobepod
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops Threads: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin Threads: @darthamin
Anthony Mayes @cornpuzzle IG: @cornpuzzle Threads: @cornpuzzle
Email: cinephobepodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Watch this episode on YouTube
The hotly contested spin-off to the 2022 class has arrived, with only five movies to choose from (Over The Top, Rocky IV, Cobra, Rhinestone & Zookeeper). Will Zach, Amin and Mayes come to agreement peacefully, or will someone have to throw the damn tile?
CINEPHOBE MERCH STORE - Check it out here: https://bit.ly/CTDMERCH
Join the Count The Dings Patreon for Rewatchingtons, Ad-Free Episodes, Extended Cold Opens and more at www.patreon.com/CountTheDings
Cinephobe is now on Youtube! Subscribe and check out CT5s and Look At This Photograph on Video.
Subscribe to Cinephobe! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Cinephobe on Twitter, Instagram & Threads:
CTD @countthedings IG: @cinephobepod Threads: @cinephobepod
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops Threads: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin Threads: @darthamin
Anthony Mayes @cornpuzzle IG: @cornpuzzle Threads: @cornpuzzle
Email: cinephobepodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Cinephobe
Welcome to Cinephobe: The Podcast where Zach Harper, Amin Elhassan and Anthony Mayes review movies that are poorly rated on Rotten Tomatoes, and try to ascertain whether or not those movies are accurately poorly rated, or maybe just didn’t get a fair shake. Cinephobe! Wherever you get Podcasts!
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