In this episode of Turning the Tables, Teresa Giudice and Crystal Minkoff open up about the challenges of balancing personal and professional lives within the high-stakes world of reality TV. Crystal and Teresa reflect on the ways Real Housewives has impacted their relationships, the importance of setting boundaries, and the value of open communication. They dive into life lessons from managing public opinions to navigating family dynamics. Teresa also shares how she handles misconceptions about her life, while Crystal discusses her personal journey and the show's profound effect on her perspective.

Teresa wants to help YOU 'Turning the Table' in your life! She took your stories on the Turning The Tables Instagram and wants to talk you through situations and personal challenges such as planning weddings, dealing with difficult in-laws, coping with breast cancer recovery, breaking up with loved ones, and reconnecting with faith after losing a parent. Teresa offers heartfelt advice and emphasizes the importance of communication, self-care, and support networks in overcoming life's hurdles.

This week on Turning the Tables, Gia Giudice sits down with her mom to talk about some recent big life decisions. Gia talks about her upcoming show on Bravo! She shares why she chose to put law school on hold, her favorite beauty tips, her daily skincare routine, and what was the most recent argument she and her mom got into. Teresa and Gia's conversation is full of love, laughter, and real advice for anyone navigating young adulthood and big choices.

This week on Turning the Tables, Teresa is joined by Jackie Goldschneider! The two discuss their growing friendship, Jackie's thoughts on Teddi Mellencamp's affair and divorce drama, and the buzz around casting developments for the next season of RHONJ. Plus, Jackie weighs in on Teresa's recent text exchange with Tamra Judge.

About Turning The Tables By Teresa Giudice

Welcome to "Turning The Tables By Teresa Giudice!" Join Teresa as she takes you on a deeply personal journey, sharing her stories of turning adversity into triumph. From her experiences with the legal system to being on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa reveals the raw and real aspects of her life that you haven't seen on TV. In each episode, Teresa opens up about how she transformed difficult situations into opportunities for growth and success. She'll share insights from her time in prison, the inspiration behind her New York Times bestselling memoir "Turning The Tables," and her ongoing ventures in the world of business and entertainment. "Turning The Tables" is more than just a podcast—it's a community. Teresa will bring on special guests, including family members, close friends, and fans with their own stories on how they turned the tables in their own lives. Together, they'll explore themes of resilience, strength, and positivity, offering motivation and encouragement to anyone facing their own challenges. Teresa and her guests will also talk about the latest in pop culture, society, and current events in entertainment. Get ready to connect with Teresa on a deeper level as she invites you into her life, her home, and her heart. Whether you're looking for inspiration, a dose of reality, or just a fun conversation, "Turning The Tables" is the podcast for you. Discover how to turn your tables and find the silver lining in every situation.