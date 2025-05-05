She's Got the Chat | A Love Island Podcast

Love Island USA 7- Cast Breakdown- You're Gonna Love Being an Influencer

Welcome to Season 7 of of Love Island USA and welcome to season 8 of SGTC!!!!! In this episode, reality TV experts Maura and Ari regale you with their tales of a failed beach trip and a signed wedding contract gone wrong. Then they dissect all 10 seasons of Southern Charm and the starting lineup of Love Island USA's 7th Season. They dissect Austin (better known at ScottDisickStan12)'s horrifying tattoos (and personality), formulate initial coupling predictions, and respond to online rumors regarding MANY of the OG islanders.Literally how did Paige ever date Craig? Is it important to have a cast representative of our country even if it means MAGA LI? Will this season live up to the hype?? Tune in every Monday and Thursday and let's find out together!!