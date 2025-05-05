She's Got the Chat | A Love Island Podcast

Love Island USA 7- Premier- This Is My Favorite Basket
Welcome to Season 7 of of Love Island USA and welcome back to SGTC!In this EMERGENCY episode, reality TV experts Maura and Ari deep dive into the Season 7 premier. They discuss the girls' master story telling, Chelley's confusion regarding baby animals, and delulu being the solulu.Are we really going back to this kind of feminism? Who is going to control the chaos, Austin?? Has Belle-A ever seen this show??? Tune in every Monday and Thursday and let's find out together!!Join us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Threads, Blue Sky and YouTube @shesgotthechat and LET'S CHAT!!!SOCIALShttps://www.instagram.com/shesgotthechat/https://www.tiktok.com/@shesgotthechathttps://twitter.com/shesgotthechathttps://youtube.com/@shesgotthechat?si=Y6XzieeKeSeMO8bJ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:13:10
Love Island USA 7- Cast Breakdown- You're Gonna Love Being an Influencer
Welcome to Season 7 of of Love Island USA and welcome to season 8 of SGTC!!!!! In this episode, reality TV experts Maura and Ari regale you with their tales of a failed beach trip and a signed wedding contract gone wrong. Then they dissect all 10 seasons of Southern Charm and the starting lineup of Love Island USA's 7th Season. They dissect Austin (better known at ScottDisickStan12)'s horrifying tattoos (and personality), formulate initial coupling predictions, and respond to online rumors regarding MANY of the OG islanders.Literally how did Paige ever date Craig? Is it important to have a cast representative of our country even if it means MAGA LI? Will this season live up to the hype?? Tune in every Monday and Thursday and let's find out together!!Join us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Threads, Blue Sky and YouTube @shesgotthechat and LET'S CHAT!!!Cast Breakdown starts around 1 hour SOCIALShttps://www.instagram.com/shesgotthechat/https://www.tiktok.com/@shesgotthechathttps://twitter.com/shesgotthechathttps://youtube.com/@shesgotthechat?si=Y6XzieeKeSeMO8bJ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:46:08
Love Island All Stars 2- Final- Farewell to His Love Island Career
Welcome back to season 2 of Love Island All Stars and welcome back to SGTC!In this episode, reality TV experts Maura and Ari talk all things Love Island All Stars Series 2 final! But mainly they discuss Ari's engagement, Traitors, and Summer House.Is Ari going to quit the podcast? Did Messy Mitch fabricate the Grace texts?? Will any of these couples stand the test of time? Is Luca going through something? Tune in every Tuesday and Friday and let's find out together!!Join us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Threads, Blue Sky and YouTube @shesgotthechat and LET'S CHAT!!!SOCIALShttps://www.instagram.com/shesgotthechat/https://www.tiktok.com/@shesgotthechathttps://twitter.com/shesgotthechathttps://youtube.com/@shesgotthechat?si=Y6XzieeKeSeMO8bJ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:20:28
Love Island All Stars 2- Week 5 Pt 2- Not My Cup of Lukewarm Piss
Welcome back to season 2 of Love Island All Stars and welcome back to SGTC!In this episode, reality TV expert Maura is joined by hosts Logan and Stacy of the Scaredy Brats podcast to break down episodes 31-33 from the South African villa. They discuss being two delulu besties, Housewives Protocol, and Salty the puppet getting away with roasting the islanders.What tea does Elma have on Curtis? Does Curtis dancing really make Ekin horny or does she secretly have the ick? Will this season's winners force Ari to quit the pod?? Tune in every Tuesday and Friday and let's find out together!!Join us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Threads, Blue Sky and YouTube @shesgotthechat and LET'S CHAT!!!SOCIALShttps://www.instagram.com/shesgotthechat/https://www.tiktok.com/@shesgotthechathttps://twitter.com/shesgotthechathttps://youtube.com/@shesgotthechat?si=Y6XzieeKeSeMO8bJ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:09:10
Love Island All Stars 2- Week 5 Pt 1- Anyways, That's My Trauma
Welcome back to season 2 of Love Island All Stars and welcome back to SGTC!In this episode, reality TV expert Maura is joined by hosts Logan and Stacy of the Scaredy Brats podcast to break down episodes 28-30 from the South African villa. They discuss rejecting Chuggs and Ron, the last two people Logan wants to see in the hideaway, Stacy's potential daily IFIs, and British people with vocal fry.Is Casey a cheater or just a fuckboy? What is the public's problem with Ekin Su and Curtis (theater kids)? Does the public want Luca to be with a brunette? Since when are Luca and Harriett childhood bffs? Tune in every Tuesday and Friday and let's find out together!!Join us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Threads, Blue Sky and YouTube @shesgotthechat and LET'S CHAT!!!SOCIALShttps://www.instagram.com/shesgotthechat/https://www.tiktok.com/@shesgotthechathttps://twitter.com/shesgotthechathttps://youtube.com/@shesgotthechat?si=Y6XzieeKeSeMO8bJ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
She's Got the Chat is a Love Island podcast dedicated to bi-weekly recaps of every exciting moment in the Love Island villa. We break down contestant strategies and couplings that lead them to potential love and the grand prize of 50K! New episodes every Tuesday and Friday! She's Got the Chat is hosted by Maura Cassidy and Arianna Marshank. Please rate and subscribe! Follow us on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Youtube and Twitter @shesgotthechat and we cannot wait to chat with you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.