Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa host the definitive Sopranos re-watch podcast. Michael and Steve follow the Sopranos series episode by e... More
Episode #91 "Made in America"
This is it folks the final episode of Talking Sopranos….and what better guest than David Chase to wrap it all up. Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa ask David a whole list of questions that have come up during the podcast….Is there really anything to the Rhiannon theory? Did Ralphie kill Pie-O-My? Is Tony alive or dead. It’s all in this final episode. Talking Sopranos #91 “Made in America” S7-E9. We would also like to thank all the fans who have followed us over the course of this podcast. It’s been incredible to take this journey with you and we love you all. We would also like to thank all our fantastic guests, the show just wouldn’t have been the same without you. We would like to thank all our amazing sponsors for supporting us and keeping the podcast going through a very difficult time for everyone. In closing a big thank you to everyone who has ever worked on the Sopranos and whose effort made this The Greatest Show in TV history! Cheers.Make sure to pick up Michael and Steve’s New York Times Best Seller WOKE UP THIS MORNING: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos. Click the link below or get your book wherever books are sold. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/woke-up-this-morning-michael-imperiolisteve-schirripa?variant=33092398710818Check out Michael and Steve’s live show Comedy and Conversations with the Sopranos. Saturday February 12th at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y. Check the link below for dates in your area.https://www.talkingsopranos.com/comedy-and-conversations-with-the-sopranoshttps://www.talkingsopranos.comhttps://www.betterhelp.com/talkinghttps://honehealth.com/talkingsopranos
12/20/2021
2:23:07
Episode #90 "Talking Sopranos Superfan Show"
This week it’s the second Talking Sopranos Superfan episode! Before Michael and Steve take on that final scene, they wanted to know what you..the fans think. Seven incredible Superfans join the podcast to talk about Tony’s fate, Sopranos conspiracies and much more. Don’t miss this one…..Make sure to pick up Michael and Steve’s New York Times Best Seller WOKE UP THIS MORNING: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos. Click the link below or get your book wherever books are sold. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/woke-up-this-morning-michael-imperiolisteve-schirripa?variant=33092398710818 Check out Michael and Steve’s live show Comedy and Conversations with the Sopranos. Saturday February 12th at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y. Check the link below for dates in your area.https://www.talkingsopranos.com/comedy-and-conversations-with-the-sopranos https://www.talkingsopranos.comhttps://www.betterhelp.com/talkinghttps://mackweldon.com/talkinghttps://quip.com/talkingsopranos
12/13/2021
2:01:10
Episode #89 "The Blue Comet"
Michael and Steve welcome Steven Van Zandt (Silvio Dante) back to the Talking Sopranos podcast. Steven shares his feelings about the final season and his thoughts about Tony’s ultimate fate. He also reveals the reason why Silvio ended up in a coma at the end of the series instead of getting whacked.Then by popular demand Michael and Steve welcome the Talking Sopranos producer Andy to the podcast. This is one interview that’s definitely going off the rails.After that Michael and Steve break down the second to last episode of the series. This is Steve’s last show and he has lots of inside info about that his final scene. Don’t miss Talking Sopranos #89 “The Blue Comet” S7 – E8. Go to Talkingsopranos.com for more info about the podcast and to buy official Talking Sopranos merchandise. Make sure to pick up Michael and Steve’s New York Times Best Seller WOKE UP THIS MORNING: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos. Click the link below or get your book wherever books are sold. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/woke-up-this-morning-michael-imperiolisteve-schirripa?variant=33092398710818Check out Michael and Steve’s live show Comedy and Conversations with the Sopranos. Saturday February 12th at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y. Check the link below for dates in your area.https://www.talkingsopranos.com/comedy-and-conversations-with-the-sopranoshttps://www.talkingsopranos.comhttps://www.betterhelp.com/talkinghttps://bluechew.comhttps://manlybands.com/sopranos
12/6/2021
1:54:27
Episode #88 "The Second Coming"
Aida joins Michael and Steve for this exciting episode of Talking Sopranos. She shares her best and worst memories about being on the show, as well as some intimate stories about working with James Gandolfini. She also talks about what it was like going into that final season and her thoughts about the finale. Then Michael and Steve breakdown this incredible episode. In this one AJ is going off the deep end…literally…and Robert Iler’s performance is absolutely spectacular. Tony and Phil have reached a breaking point and Melfi is questioning her ability to help Tony. Don’t miss Talking Sopranos #88 “The Second Coming”. Make sure to visit the Talking Sopranos website for more information about the podcast and to buy official merchandise. Make sure to pick up Michael and Steve’s New York Times Best Seller WOKE UP THIS MORNING: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos. Click the link below or get your book wherever books are sold. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/woke-up-this-morning-michael-imperiolisteve-schirripa?variant=33092398710818Check out Michael and Steve’s live show Comedy and Conversations with the Sopranos. Saturday February 12th at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y. Check the link below for dates in your area.https://www.talkingsopranos.com/comedy-and-conversations-with-the-sopranoshttps://www.talkingsopranos.comhttps://www.betterhelp.com/talkinghttps://www.xchairtalking.comhttps://www.wineenthusiast.comhttps://honehealth.com/talkingsopranos
11/29/2021
2:20:27
Episode #87 "Kennedy and Heidi"
This week Michael and Steve welcome Lorraine Bracco (Dr Melfi) back to the Talking Sopranos podcast. Lorraine was a huge part of the show and returns to discuss her thoughts about the ending. Michael and Steve were a bit surprised to hear how Lorraine found out about the final “cut to black”, and how she was not happy about the way Melfi ended the show. She also shares stories about David Chase and of course her thoughts on Tony’s fate. Then Michael and Steve get into this week's episode which is a big one. This is the last episode for Michael and one of the most shocking of the entire series. Lots to get into on Talking Sopranos #87 “Kennedy and Heidi” S7-Ep6. Make sure to visit the Talking Sopranos website for more information about the podcast and to buy official merchandise. Make sure to pick up Michael and Steve’s New York Times Best Seller WOKE UP THIS MORNING: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos. Click the link below or get your book wherever books are sold. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/woke-up-this-morning-michael-imperiolisteve-schirripa?variant=33092398710818 Check out Michael and Steve’s live show Comedy and Conversations with the Sopranos. Saturday February 12th at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y. Check the link below for dates in your area.https://www.talkingsopranos.com/comedy-and-conversations-with-the-sopranos https://www.talkingsopranos.comhttps://www.betterhelp.com/talkinghttps://www.xchairtalking.comhttps://www.wineenthusiast.comhttps://www.indochino.com
