Episode #91 "Made in America"

This is it folks the final episode of Talking Sopranos….and what better guest than David Chase to wrap it all up. Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa ask David a whole list of questions that have come up during the podcast….Is there really anything to the Rhiannon theory? Did Ralphie kill Pie-O-My? Is Tony alive or dead. It's all in this final episode. Talking Sopranos #91 "Made in America" S7-E9. We would also like to thank all the fans who have followed us over the course of this podcast. It's been incredible to take this journey with you and we love you all. We would also like to thank all our fantastic guests, the show just wouldn't have been the same without you. We would like to thank all our amazing sponsors for supporting us and keeping the podcast going through a very difficult time for everyone. In closing a big thank you to everyone who has ever worked on the Sopranos and whose effort made this The Greatest Show in TV history! Cheers.