Rob and Janine welcome “Northern Exposure” co-star John Corbett to the show! John shares the emotional bonds formed on set, keepsakes he cherishes, and the lasting impact of the show on all of their lives. They discuss the evolution of their characters, the relationships formed on set, and how their personal insights influenced their performances.
You can also watch full video episodes on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernDisclosurePodcast
Northern Disclosure is a production with Evergreen Podcasts – executive produced by Paul Anderson and Scott McCarthy for Workhouse Media.
--------
1:13:47
S1E2: “Brains, Know-How & Native Intelligence” with Josh Brand
Rob and Janine reunite with Josh Brand, one of the creative masterminds behind Northern Exposure! They unpack the magic behind the show’s captivating storytelling, the complexities of flawed characters, and look at the enduring themes that continue to resonate with audiences today.
--------
1:10:31
S1E1: “Pilot” with Rob Morrow and Janine Turner
Rob Morrow and Janine Turner kick off their rewatch of Northern Exposure with the pilot episode that started it all! Hear their personal stories from the audition process, the on-set atmosphere, and how their characters began to take shape. Plus, they’ll share reflections on acceptance, the power of music and editing, and the stunning scenery of the Pacific Northwest.
--------
1:05:13
Coming Soon: A Northern Exposure Re-Watch
Get ready to journey back to Cicely, Alaska, with the Northern Disclosure podcast—a heartfelt, behind-the-scenes exploration of the beloved series Northern Exposure. Hosted by Rob Morrow (Dr. Joel Fleischman) and Janine Turner (Maggie O’Connell), this podcast takes fans episode by episode through all six seasons, offering fresh insights, untold stories, and candid reflections from the stars themselves. Expect appearances from fellow castmates like John Corbett (Chris Stevens) and Barry Corbin (Maurice Minnifield), as well as show creator Joshua Brand, who will share the creative vision that made the show a cultural touchstone. Whether you’re revisiting the series or discovering it anew, Northern Disclosure is your invitation to relive the magic of Cicely through the eyes of those who brought it to life. North to the Future!
The Northern Exposure rewatch podcast you didn’t know you needed: co-stars Rob Morrow and Janine Turner return with Northern Disclosure, revisiting all 110 episodes of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated ‘90s series. As one of TV’s most beloved on-screen couples, Morrow and Turner are back with the same chemistry and frank, quirky banter that captivated audiences. Along the way, they’re joined by co-stars and original creators to share never-before-heard behind-the-scenes stories and rediscover the magic of Northern Exposure. It’s honest, fun, and full of the same quirky charm that made Cicely, Alaska a classic.