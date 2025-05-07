Coming Soon: A Northern Exposure Re-Watch

Get ready to journey back to Cicely, Alaska, with the Northern Disclosure podcast—a heartfelt, behind-the-scenes exploration of the beloved series Northern Exposure. Hosted by Rob Morrow (Dr. Joel Fleischman) and Janine Turner (Maggie O’Connell), this podcast takes fans episode by episode through all six seasons, offering fresh insights, untold stories, and candid reflections from the stars themselves. Expect appearances from fellow castmates like John Corbett (Chris Stevens) and Barry Corbin (Maurice Minnifield), as well as show creator Joshua Brand, who will share the creative vision that made the show a cultural touchstone. Whether you’re revisiting the series or discovering it anew, Northern Disclosure is your invitation to relive the magic of Cicely through the eyes of those who brought it to life. North to the Future!