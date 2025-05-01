Powered by RND
Heavy Butter
TV & FilmFilm Reviews
Heavy Butter
  • Until Dawn (2025) / Resident Evil (2002) - Heavy Butter - Episode 2
    The people who brought you “the book is way better” are proud to present “have you even played the video game?"
    49:57
  • Sinners (2025) / Sin City (2005) - Heavy Butter - Episode 1
    A double feature of SIN! One’s about vampires and one has Mickey Rourke - which is scarier!
    53:57
  • Trailer: Heavy Butter
    Introducing: Heavy Butter! LA's first and only movie podcast.
Three best pals who love movies. Watching them, making them, talking about them. All opinions heard here are passionate, stupid, and (most importantly) covered in butter.  Hosted by Zach Noe Towers, Evan Williams, and Michael Strassner.
