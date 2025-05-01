Open app
Heavy Butter
Heavy Butter
Heavy Butter
TV & Film
Film Reviews
Until Dawn (2025) / Resident Evil (2002) - Heavy Butter - Episode 2
The people who brought you “the book is way better” are proud to present “have you even played the video game?"
--------
49:57
Sinners (2025) / Sin City (2005) - Heavy Butter - Episode 1
A double feature of SIN! One’s about vampires and one has Mickey Rourke - which is scarier!
--------
53:57
Trailer: Heavy Butter
Introducing: Heavy Butter! LA's first and only movie podcast.
--------
0:54
About Heavy Butter
Three best pals who love movies. Watching them, making them, talking about them. All opinions heard here are passionate, stupid, and (most importantly) covered in butter. Hosted by Zach Noe Towers, Evan Williams, and Michael Strassner.
TV & Film
Film Reviews
