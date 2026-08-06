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806 episodes
- We are together in New York recapping the RHUGT premiere party! We still can't believe we got to go! Listen for all the tea from the party, plus our recap of Next Gen NYC. Did Courtney "babysit" Shai at the party? Come judge with us!
You can find us:
Linktree: Two Judgey Girls
Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Instagram & Threads: @twojudgeygirls
TikTok: @twojudgeygirls // @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
YouTube: @twojudgeygirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirls
Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/twojudgeygirls
Patreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirls
LTK: @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Can you guys believe it!? This is our 800th episode! Thank you all for helping us get here, we couldn't do it without you! We update you on Bethenny's and J*x T*ylor's antics and then dive into the RHOA finale. Where is Drew's horse and did the HOA really fine Shamea? We are also so excited for Shamea and Gerald! We get some answers on Angela and Ahmauri as well as the Fangie prototype that still needs work. K Michelle throws a listening party for her upcoming album and Drew trips on her too long pants and/or gets pushed by security! Overall, a lackluster finale for a great season. Come judge with us!
You can find us:
Linktree: Two Judgey Girls
Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Instagram & Threads: @twojudgeygirls
TikTok: @twojudgeygirls // @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
YouTube: @twojudgeygirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirls
Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/twojudgeygirls
Patreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirls
LTK: @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Happy Friday! Are you ready for the weekend? Mary fills us in on House of Stassi and now we think we need to binge the whole thing ASAP. We deep dive RHOC and have to ask, what are wedoing? Can we please stop playing these games? Is Vicki a Debbie Downer? Has Tamra really changed? Are the Tres Amigas finally moving in the right direction? Did Carmella give Emily a fake Dior bag or was it just a re-gift and why is it a storyline? Come judge with us!
You can find us:
Linktree: Two Judgey Girls
Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Instagram & Threads: @twojudgeygirls
TikTok: @twojudgeygirls // @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
YouTube: @twojudgeygirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirls
Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/twojudgeygirls
Patreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirls
LTK: @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We're back checking in on our kids! Why were we crying for Gia? Ava opens up to the group about breaking up with Hook. Brooks is stressing over his $90 resort line sweatshirts... but why are we wearing sweatshirts to the beach? Georgia is only filming with her family and Emira wants nothing to do with her. Meanwhile, Emira meets up with Charlie and somehow he manages to weasel his way out of the situation and remain friends with her. But what happens later this season? Shai can't understand why no one wants to model and Ariana meets Liam's parents. Come judge with us!
You can find us:
Linktree: Two Judgey Girls
Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Instagram & Threads: @twojudgeygirls
TikTok: @twojudgeygirls // @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
YouTube: @twojudgeygirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirls
Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/twojudgeygirls
Patreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirls
LTK: @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It's The Valley Season 3 finale! Read this in the tune of The Valley theme song and listen to Mary's version now! NOTHING IS ALLLLLLLLRIGHT! Kristen is lying! Danny is DRUNK! Janet threw a plastic cup. Jesse wants a babyyyyy. Lacy wants nothing to do with that! Lala is the only one ALLLLLLLRIGHTTTTTTT! Come judge with us!
You can find us:
Linktree: Two Judgey Girls
Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Instagram & Threads: @twojudgeygirls
TikTok: @twojudgeygirls // @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
YouTube: @twojudgeygirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirls
Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/twojudgeygirls
Patreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirls
LTK: @marytwojudgeygirls // @courtneytjg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Two Judgey Girls
Courtney and Mary reside in LA and the Bay, respectively. Though they live 400 miles from each other, their love for reality TV and pop culture never lets the distance get in the way. Join them to discuss the latest shows and gossip with "Two Judgey Girls". Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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