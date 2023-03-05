TJG: Summer House // Vanderpump Rules // RHONJ

An unsuccessful FBI trip to Coachella, resulting in seeing not a single VPR cast member. But that's ok because we still have so much to talk about! Did you like Summer House this week? We think Summer House should incorporate more of their city life, as we got to see the RadHousewarming party. Should Carl have talked to Danielle? Will Danielle admit to having a tough summer and she and Lindsay can make up? VPR is truly the gift that keeps giving. We applaud Katie this week for setting up her boundaries with Schwartz and exposing who he really is: making out with 4 people while they were married! Meanwhile, Sandoval can’t wipe the smile off his face around Raquel. She truly is his heroin. He is also trying to find any way not to use his sperm with Ariana. Raquel finds out that Oliver is still sleeping with his (ex?)wife while the internet and Lala call her a mistress…if she only knew what was going to happen. In Ireland, Tre asks how much is 80 Euro in English, Jackie is chugging her Guinness, Danielle and Rachel the Rat are on a hamster wheel of a fight that Marge keeps trying to get in on, Jen Aydin creates a new word, and Antonia is mentioned for not attending Milania’s Sweet 16. The Gorgas think Tre is doing all this so they don’t go to the wedding and look bad but will probably come groveling at the reunion. Come judge with us! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.