Courtney & Mary reside in LA and the Bay, respectively. Though they live 400 miles from each other, their love for reality TV and pop culture never lets the dis... More
Courtney & Mary reside in LA and the Bay, respectively. Though they live 400 miles from each other, their love for reality TV and pop culture never lets the dis... More
Available Episodes
5 of 330
TJG: A Vanderpump Special: Miami Girl
SEASON 3, EPISODE 13: MIAMI VICESWe go back in the Vanderpump Rules archives to revisit Miami Girl's confrontation with Sandoval. What’s that expression: Hindsight is 20/20?! No truer words have ever been spoken. Kristen “flies in” Anne-Marie from Miami to tell her every dirty secret from the vacation. We find out Tom was chill, wanted to hold hands, and stayed up all night having heart-to-hearts before having S-E-X with his 4.5 expletive. It’s Scheana’s wedding week and she is worried Kristen might tell someone to “suck a dick” at her reception. Meanwhile Schwartz is pursuing his model/acting career and Jax is trying to girlfriend up Carmen. These men had us all fooled and nine years later, not much has changed in their behavior, but we the viewer have become wiser. We loved going down memory lane and hope you do too! Come judge with us! You can find us:Instagram: @twojudgeygirlsFacebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirlsPatreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirlsCameo: www.cameo.com/twojudgeygirls2Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/TwoJudgeyGirls Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
57:47
TJG: Summer House // Vanderpump Rules // RHONJ
An extra long podcast today because well, we have the time and, well, because we like to ramble on and on and on... This week of Summer House brought us back to the old days. Kory and Sam are the future and we are along for the ride. The Carl and Lindsay fight was brutal: Should he defend her more? Was she too harsh to him? The fighting continues on Vanderpump rules. Round 1: James vs Schwartz with a bad joke about Rachella that ended up with beer in the face and comparing proposals. Round 2: Lala vs Schwartz which consisted of insults like corny, bootleg housewife, and broke 40 year old loser. Round 3: Raquel vs Katie because she's not a homewrecker. Round 4: Sandoval vs Katie, with Sandy projecting on Katie and denying anything has happened between him and Raquel. Can someone roll footage on the 1am Abbey night?! Every time we see progress with Teresa and Melissa, we see a bit of regression. Have we reached the final straw? OVER IT! Should Marge be worried about Lexi? And we love Danielle, who is also the future of RHONJ. Come judge with us!You can find us:Instagram: @twojudgeygirlsFacebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirlsPatreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirlsCameo: www.cameo.com/twojudgeygirls2Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/TwoJudgeyGirls Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
1:46:39
TJG: Summer House // Vanderpump Rules // RHONJ
An unsuccessful FBI trip to Coachella, resulting in seeing not a single VPR cast member. But that's ok because we still have so much to talk about! Did you like Summer House this week? We think Summer House should incorporate more of their city life, as we got to see the RadHousewarming party. Should Carl have talked to Danielle? Will Danielle admit to having a tough summer and she and Lindsay can make up? VPR is truly the gift that keeps giving. We applaud Katie this week for setting up her boundaries with Schwartz and exposing who he really is: making out with 4 people while they were married! Meanwhile, Sandoval can’t wipe the smile off his face around Raquel. She truly is his heroin. He is also trying to find any way not to use his sperm with Ariana. Raquel finds out that Oliver is still sleeping with his (ex?)wife while the internet and Lala call her a mistress…if she only knew what was going to happen. In Ireland, Tre asks how much is 80 Euro in English, Jackie is chugging her Guinness, Danielle and Rachel the Rat are on a hamster wheel of a fight that Marge keeps trying to get in on, Jen Aydin creates a new word, and Antonia is mentioned for not attending Milania’s Sweet 16. The Gorgas think Tre is doing all this so they don’t go to the wedding and look bad but will probably come groveling at the reunion. Come judge with us! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/20/2023
1:22:11
TJG: Vanderpump Rules // RHONJ // Summer House
This week we break down the Tom Sandoval and Howie Mandel interview--who thought that was a good idea? Bravo definitely didn’t approve! In VPR, we get to see Scheana have her happily ever after with her #1 best friend, and come to find out she’s been married for a year! Katie and Kristina in their muppet glory watch it all from the balcony. Katie also finds out about Raquel and Tom kissing and she is livid! How could he humiliate her in front of everyone? Schwartz shows his true colors and tries to seek empathy from James, you know, Raquel's ex-fiancé. The ladies of Jersey head to Ireland to find out what Marge's arsenal has on Melissa. Aydin finally admits to talking to the tea reader prior and shares with Danielle that Melissa was making out with someone in the back of a car! Melissa is still upset her mother, Donna Marco, isn’t invited to the wedding and Tre is the coolest sister around. We loved a party at the Summer House and enjoyed celebrating Kyle's 40th with the cast old and new. Can Danielle and Lindsay every come back from this? Reunions do have a way of healing... Come judge with us! You can find us:Instagram: @twojudgeygirlsFacebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirlsPatreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirlsCameo: www.cameo.com/twojudgeygirls2Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/TwoJudgeyGirls Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/13/2023
1:26:54
TJG: Vanderpump Rules // RHONJ // Summer House
To think that Mary didn’t think anyone would watch VPR this season... We have been dissecting every seconds of this show! Do not miss Schwartz on WWHL! Can you believe Raquel Alex McCord had to deliver the message to Katie Jill Zarin about not being able to use the pool with a swim up bar, you know like the pool that you can swim up to the bar? We also discuss gaslighting Schwartz, LVP trying to stay relevant, Lala warning Ally, and Raquel kissing the other Tom! In New Jersey, we aren’t sure if any of the women have ever been in a modern house, Jackie obsessing over Danielle and her brother story, plus the new bridesmaids since Dina and Tre aren’t talking (GIVE US THAT!). What really happened with Louis and Dina’s husband? Can the show actually survive without Teresa or did this week prove out that she is needed? Can we make Lindsay a housewife and Carl can be the Ken Todd to her LVP? This gang up is just getting to be too much! Too much that we are enjoying the presence of Kory and are excited to watch his relationship with Sam unfold! Come judge with us!You can find us:Instagram: @twojudgeygirlsFacebook: www.facebook.com/twojudgeygirlsPatreon: www.patreon.com/twojudgeygirlsCameo: www.cameo.com/twojudgeygirls2Podcast: ACast, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher Merch: www.etsy.com/shop/TwoJudgeyGirls Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/6/2023
1:10:55
About Two Judgey Girls
Courtney & Mary reside in LA and the Bay, respectively. Though they live 400 miles from each other, their love for reality TV and pop culture never lets the distance get in the way. Join them weekly to discuss the latest shows and gossip with "Two Judgey Girls".