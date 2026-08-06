Can you guys believe it!? This is our 800th episode! Thank you all for helping us get here, we couldn't do it without you! We update you on Bethenny's and J*x T*ylor's antics and then dive into the RHOA finale. Where is Drew's horse and did the HOA really fine Shamea? We are also so excited for Shamea and Gerald! We get some answers on Angela and Ahmauri as well as the Fangie prototype that still needs work. K Michelle throws a listening party for her upcoming album and Drew trips on her too long pants and/or gets pushed by security! Overall, a lackluster finale for a great season. Come judge with us!



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