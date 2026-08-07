Survivor: 44 - Recaps from Rob has a Podcast | RHAP

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
625 episodes
- Sandra Diaz-Twine Rewatches The Pearl Islands Premiere | Survivor Time Trip
The Survivor Time Trip takes a nostalgic turn as Rob Cesternino and Mike Bloom team up for a special trip back to the iconic Survivor: Pearl Islands premiere. Joined by the legendary Sandra Diaz-Twine and fellow Survivor alum Troyzan, this episode dives straight into the unforgettable launch of Season 7. As Sandra revisits her first taste of Survivor glory—watching the episode again for the first time in 23 years—the panel breaks down every wild twist, from the shocking marooning with only the clothes on their backs to Rupert’s notorious shoe heist.
Rob and the guests don’t just stick to the highlights; they explore the behind-the-scenes moments that made the Pearl Islands premiere so memorable. Sandra dishes on her original castaways’ journey from Miami to Panama, revealing how the players were blindsided into starting the game amid seasickness, clogged toilets, and a surprise drop-off in a Panamanian fishing village. The gameplay starts fast as Sandra’s Spanish skills give her Drake tribe the upper hand in bartering for supplies, setting the tone for the resourcefulness and social savvy Survivor fans love. The crew covers the hilarious and awkward first challenge, where naked solidarity overshadows strategy, and shares personal memories, alliances, and even wardrobe mistakes that shaped the early days on the island.
– Sandra’s unique advantage in the village: leveraging her Spanish to outplay the Morgans in the barter for supplies
– The notorious moment where Rupert steals shoes from the Morgan tribe (and Sandra loses hers)—and how it shaped tribe dynamics
– Behind-the-scenes secrets from the Pearl Islands premiere: what really happened on the boats, and how the players handled the surprise start
– The first-night wine-fueled confessional: Fairplay’s infamous antics and Sandra’s honest first impressions
– Raw reflections on forming alliances, first impressions of Rupert and Krista, and dealing with camp hardships (like chafing, wet feet, and shelter woes)
As the group reflects on those first clutch days in Panama, they question what would have happened if the Drake tribe had gone to Tribal Council and why first impressions—both in challenges and at camp—can seal your fate. Can resourcefulness and quick social reads really make you a Survivor icon from episode one?
Dive in for all the legend-making stories and strategy that set Survivor: Pearl Islands apart—and don’t miss Sandra’s birthday cruise details for the ultimate fan celebration!
Chapters:
0:00 Time-Traveling Back to Pearl Islands
1:28 Celebrating Sandra Diaz-Twine’s Birthday
3:23 Sandra Watches Premiere After 23 Years
5:08 Behind the Surprise Panama Opening
8:32 Chaos and Bartering in Panamanian Village
12:30 Tribe Supplies: Shoes, Chains, and Wine
17:23 The Shopkeeper’s Crush on Trish
21:19 Forming Bonds: Sandra, Rupert, Krista
25:44 The Drake Tribe’s First Night Drinking
27:51 Early Impressions of Johnny Fairplay
34:00 The Iconic Cannon Challenge and Strip
43:43 Makeshift Survivor Clothes and Chafing
47:23 Special Guest Troyzan Joins the Party
49:18 Sandra’s Infamous Fake Idol Story
57:14 Aubry Wins Survivor 50 Reflection
1:03:02 Sandra’s Survivor Cruise Invitation
1:06:55 Wrapping Up with Birthday Wishes
To order Rob’s book, The Tribe and I Have Spoken, visit www.robhasabook.com
Never miss a minute of RHAP’s extensive Survivor coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the Survivor podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
- Talking with T-Bird: Big Tom
The time has come for the return of “Talking with T-Bird.” Each episode, Rob Cesternino (@robcesternino) and Survivor: Africa‘s Teresa “T-Bird” Cooper (@tbirdcooper) will catch up with a former Survivor player and talk about anything and take listener questions.
This week, Rob and T-Bird talk to Survivor Africa and Survivor All Star’s Big Tom Buchanan.
Never miss a minute of RHAP’s extensive Survivor coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the Survivor podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
- Kelley Wentworth Rewatches Her Iconic Idol Play | Survivor Time Trip
Watch this podcast on YouTube!
Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance takes center stage as host Rob Cesternino and co-host Mike Bloom welcome special guest Kelley Wentworth to kick off the “Survivor Time Trip” series. This episode takes listeners on a journey back to Season 31, Episode 8—home to Kelley’s unforgettable hidden immunity idol play and one of the most stunning blindsides in Survivor history.
Rob, Mike, and Kelley unpack all the strategy, chaos, and shifting alliances that lead up to this landmark moment. Kelley reveals how she managed to keep her idol a secret—from wearing jean shorts in a water challenge to fabricating excuses that threw castaways off the scent. The trio dives deep into the Bayon alliance’s power struggles, the fallout from Kass’s exit, and Steven Fishbach’s campaign against Joe. They also relive Keith Nale’s legendary tuk-tuk ride, bringing back the fun and unpredictability that defined Cambodia.
Key moments and strategies discussed include:
– Kelley’s behind-the-scenes planning and how she lied her way into idol secrecy
– The alliance dynamics after multiple tribe swaps and the infamous Kass vote
– Savage and Jeremy’s leadership, Steven Fishbach’s outsider status, and internal group tension
– Keith Nale’s memorable tuk-tuk escapade and his role as Survivor’s wild card
– Why the majority alliance failed to split the votes and how it shaped the season
As alliances crumble and big moves define the merge, Rob, Mike, and Kelley consider how one perfectly timed idol play changed the entire trajectory of Survivor Cambodia. What happens when you shake up a season built on shifting voting blocs, and can anyone keep such a big secret in today’s new era of Survivor?
Listen in for the drama, strategy breakdowns, and behind-the-scenes insights that made this episode a classic in Survivor lore!
Chapters:
0:00 Intros
0:40 Kelley Wentworth Returns: Cambodia Iconic Episode
5:03 Kelley Details Secret Idol Acquisition
7:20 Power Struggles: Joe, Stephen, and Alliances
8:08 Keith Nale Drives Tuk-Tuk Reward
13:12 Reward Challenge Alliance Lies Revealed
14:28 Kelley Explains Voting Out Cass
18:08 Debunking Hierarchy: Jeremy and Savage
23:01 Reward Challenge: Wigglesworth Flashback
31:05 Joe Wins Immunity Over Keith Nale
33:44 Joe’s Underrated Challenge Dominance
35:08 What If Joe Lost Immunity?
41:32 How Kelley Learned She Was the Target
45:12 The Essence of Keith Nale: Tuk-Tuk
52:01 Survivor Cambodia’s Meta Narrative Evolution
53:24 Tribal Council: Miracle Idol Setup
1:06:26 The Legendary Idol Play Reactions
1:14:04 Wentworth Will Not Count Legacy
1:17:58 Cambodia’s Energy Versus Modern Survivor
1:28:26 Kelley Reflects on Personal Growth
To order Rob’s book, The Tribe and I Have Spoken, visit www.robhasabook.com
Never miss a minute of RHAP’s extensive Survivor coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the Survivor podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
- Aubry Bracco Talks Big Brother 28
Big Brother 28 is deep into chaos as alliances shift and eviction targets wobble, with the house fixated on the fallout from the HoH’s big move and the relentless push-pull over who stays and who goes. Hosts Rob Cesternino and Taran Armstrong are joined by special guest Aubry Bracco for a recap and strategy deep dive, unpacking the current shakeups and social maneuvering as the game’s pace tests even the most seasoned reality veterans.
This episode covers Devens’ reign as HoH and his struggle adapting to a position of power after mostly playing from the bottom, with discussions on his plan to target Rome and the resulting complications when the veto threatens to throw everything into question. Aubry delves into the differences between Survivor and Big Brother gameplay, especially around pacing and how alliances are built and tested over a week instead of a day. The trio breaks down the influence Dee and Angela wield in the group, Lyric’s social savvy resulting in safety, and the chaotic ripple that comes from changing targets and messy coalition-building. The influence of outside friendships, especially the Survivor/Big Brother crossover, is front and center as Dee, Devens, and Angela navigate loyalty and self-interest.
Aubry points out how Devens relies on feedback from his allies and finds working with others more comfortable than solo gameplay.
Taran notes Dee’s ability to connect with every type of player in the house, keeping her well-positioned even after making nominations.
The hosts observe Lyric’s impressive social maneuvering, getting almost everyone to support taking her off the block.
Aubry and Taran agree that Barrett risks being left behind if he lets Dee’s influence outpace his own relationships.
The struggle between acting boldly and maintaining trust comes up as Devens questions if the house will really back his Rome plan at eviction.
With shifting alliances and the week’s eviction plan up in the air, the balance of power could tip at any moment. Will Devens and his allies keep control, or is another blindside on the way? Tune in for the full breakdown of the latest moves and what might come next in Big Brother 28.
Chapters:
00:00 Big Brother 28 Intros
02:02 Watching Survivor Friends on BB28
04:43 Rick Devens’ Big Brother Approach
07:31 Survivor Mindset Meets Big Brother
10:09 Dee and Devens: Social Strengths
13:20 Big Brother Power Versus Survivor Bottom
16:20 Dee’s Gameplay and Player Connections
18:48 Lyric’s Block Move and House Dynamics
20:29 Melody Versus Rome TV Week
23:22 Angela’s Survivor Knowledge Advantage
26:30 Returning Players and Newbie Dynamics
29:07 Barrett and Dee’s Showmance Impact
32:38 Houseguests Remind of Survivor Players
35:14 Would Aubry Play Big Brother?
38:34 Survivor Versus Big Brother Pacing
41:42 Survivor Stakes in Big Brother House
44:21 Live Feeds Show True Gameplay
46:02 Would Aubry Join Big Brother 29?
49:22 Message to Dee and Devens
Never miss a minute of RHAP’s extensive Big Brother coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the Big Brother podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
- Emily Flippen Talks Big Brother 28
Big Brother 28 is stirring as the line between the returnees and new houseguests becomes impossible to ignore. Host Rob Cesternino sits down with guest Emily Flippin for a lively recap, diving into the tense social dynamics and early power plays shaping the house this season.
Emily shares her thoughts on the first HoH, Dee, and what it means for the game that both Dee and Devens are already aligned, calling them loyal allies likely to ride together unless the rest of the house catches on. The episode covers Dee’s challenging nominations, the “crossovers” alliance including Barrett and Drew, and Angela’s unique place as a returning Big Brother player. Socially, early showmances like Rome and Lyric are discussed as both distractions and potential targets, while new players like Kamu and Yash are evaluated for their low-key strategies and risk of becoming pawns. Emily also points out how the returning trio, by joining forces, paints a huge target that the newer houseguests—especially Jason—are eager to call out, even if it means putting their own games at risk.
Emily says Dee and Devens are fiercely loyal and will stick together unless the house forces them apart.
Jason’s push against the vets draws attention but might endanger his game, as Emily explains.
Angela may be a “loose cannon” in the alliance, with Dee and Devens weighing their long-term trust in her.
Barrett and Drew are playing the superfan game, but Emily wonders if they’ll flip on the vets when the time is right.
Emily notes Kamu’s under-radar social game could set him up to survive mid-game power flips.
With the returnees united but in the spotlight and alliances forming fast, the season’s power could shift at any moment. Will the new houseguests rally to target Dee, Devens, and Angela, or will divided loyalties give the trio room to run? Listen in for the full scoop and all the behind-the-scenes details you won’t want to miss.
Chapters:
00:00 Survivor Veterans Enter Big Brother
06:01 Dee and Rick’s Powerful Alliance
12:32 Angela’s Wild Card Impact
18:44 Showmances and Big Brother Dynamics
24:44 Barrett and Drew Join the Vets
30:29 Loyalty in the Big Brother House
36:38 Who Will Win Big Brother 28
Never miss a minute of RHAP’s extensive Big Brother coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the Big Brother podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
More After Shows podcasts
- Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!After Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle SeahawksAfter Shows, Football, Sports, TV & Film
- Reality Gays with Mattie and PoodleAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the DragonAfter Shows, TV & Film
- How We Made Your MotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Daily Dose of DanaAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
Trending After Shows podcasts
About RHAP: We Know Survivor
The deepest Survivor podcast on the internet. Rob Cesternino, two-time Survivor player (Amazon, All-Stars), Survivor Hall of Famer, leads RHAP’s dedicated Survivor feed with episode recaps, exit interviews, and strategy analysis all season long. After every episode of Survivor 50, Rob and Stephen Fishbach break it all down on Survivor Know-It-Alls. Eliminated players tell their real story in exclusive exit interviews. And the RHAP community weighs in with voicemails, draft episodes, cast assessments, and preseason previews. Also featuring: Mike Bloom, David Bloomberg, Jessica Lewis, Liana Boraas, Shannon Guss, and a rotating roster of Survivor players and superfans. Currently covering Survivor 50, the all-returnee 25th anniversary season premiering February 25, 2026 on CBS. New episodes each day during Survivor 50Podcast website
Listen to RHAP: We Know Survivor, Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
RHAP: We Know Survivor
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.