The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast

Director Michael Russell Gunn discusses his new film, The Brink of War, with fellow Director Rawson Marshall Thurber in a Q&A at the DGA theater in Los Angeles. In the conversation, he discusses using transcripts from the real event as reference for the film, utilizing the authentic locations and furniture that were used by the figures depicted in the film, and casting Actor Jeff Daniels as the lead from their past working on The Newsroom together.



The film follows U.S. President Ronald Reagan as he races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace or to the brink of destruction.



See photos and a summary of this event below:



https://www.dga.org/Events/2026/Oct2026/BrinkOfWar_QnA_0926