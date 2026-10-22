The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast

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626 episodes
- Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu discusses his new film, Digger, with fellow Director Denis Villeneuve in a Q&A at the DGA theater in Los Angeles. In the conversation, he discusses using theater as a meta layer to reflect the truth of reality in another light, utilizing miniatures and old theater tricks in his production design, and working with Actor Tom Cruise to capture the bravado he was aiming for in the title character.
The film tells the story of Digger Rockwell, a rich oil tycoon and the most powerful man in the world. After his company’s drilling in Greenland dislodges a giant ice shelf, he embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the catastrophic tsunami he caused hits Europe.
See photos and a summary of this event below:
https://www.dga.org/events/2026/nov2026/digger_qna_0926
- Director Don Scardino discusses his new film, A Break in the Rain, with fellow Director Laura Belsey in a Q&A at the DGA theater in New York. In the conversation, he discusses working with Actor Elizabeth Davis when writing the songs of the film, casting Actor Michael O’Keefe in the leading role, and recording the score of the movie himself with a guitar.
The film tells the story of Jake, a widower who returns home when his son passes from cancer. Intending to help support his daughter-in-law, he takes a job driving for a limo service and meets a country singer who ultimately changes his life during a musical road trip.
See photos and a summary of this event below:
https://www.dga.org/events/2026/nov2026/abreakintherain_qna_0926
- Director Chris Rock discusses his new film, Misty Green, with fellow Director Spike Lee in a Q&A at the DGA theater in New York. In the conversation, he discusses how lead Actor Rosalind Eleazar was selected for the part, finding which scenes worked and what didn’t through his rehearsal process, and approaching the edit of the film like he would a standup special.
The film tells the story of Misty, a talented actress years after her Hollywood breakthrough. Finding her career stalled, she fights for a second chance at returning to the spotlight.
See photos and a summary of this event below:
https://www.dga.org/events/2026/nov2026/mistygreen_qna_0926
- Director Alex Stapleton discusses her new film, The Brittney Griner Story, with fellow Director Laura Belsey in a Q&A at the DGA theater in New York. In the conversation, she discusses her process of shooting master interviews first to find a foundation for her story, interviewing former President Joe Biden, and how she obtained footage of Russian prisons.
Screened as part of the DGA’s Documentary Series, the film follows WNBA star Brittney Griner, who, while playing abroad in Russia, was seized and placed into detention. Fighting for freedom, she is finally released and makes it her mission to help other wrongfully detained Americans seek justice.
See photos and a summary of this event below:
https://www.dga.org/events/2026/nov2026/docseries_brittneygrinerstory-0926
The Brink of War with Michael Russell Gunn and Rawson Marshall Thurber (Ep. 622)09/30/2026 | 31 mins.Director Michael Russell Gunn discusses his new film, The Brink of War, with fellow Director Rawson Marshall Thurber in a Q&A at the DGA theater in Los Angeles. In the conversation, he discusses using transcripts from the real event as reference for the film, utilizing the authentic locations and furniture that were used by the figures depicted in the film, and casting Actor Jeff Daniels as the lead from their past working on The Newsroom together.
The film follows U.S. President Ronald Reagan as he races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace or to the brink of destruction.
See photos and a summary of this event below:
https://www.dga.org/Events/2026/Oct2026/BrinkOfWar_QnA_0926
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About The Director’s Cut - A DGA Podcast
Brought to you by the Directors Guild of America, ”The Director’s Cut” will bring you the behind-the-scenes stories of today’s most talked about films. Each episode features a different director interviewed by one of their peers, leading to revealing conversations about the grueling, but rewarding process of bringing their films to life.Podcast website
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