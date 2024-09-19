Bad movies - we all love them. Whether it's a hate-watch or a secret guilty pleasure, a bad movie can spark the best conversations and debates ("Was it really t...

Stephen sits down with legendary actor and Hollywood royalty, Eric Roberts and his lovely wife, Eliza, to discuss working with Mickey Rourke (and his dogs) ad-libbing legendary lines, the craft of acting, Eric's favorite role and getting cancelled by Putin. They also discuss a bad movie or two. #PopeOfGreenwhichVillage #RighteousGemstones #BestOfTheBest See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Beverly Hills Cop Scene Stealer, and man of a thousand voices, Bronson Pinchot sits down with Stephen to discuss Madonna's rear end, acting theory, doing nude scenes in the 90s vs. now, and the direction he got from Tony Scott in the most infamous scene in True Romance. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The sequel we've all been waiting for! The conversation gets even wilder as Bronson Pinchot tells Stephen never-before-heard stories from behind the scenes of Risky Business, his inspiration for his most famous character from Beverly Hills Cop and finally answers what is his one bad movie.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Living legend, screen icon and one of the greatest actors alive, Michael Madsen joins the pod to talk fighting fake wolves, Freeing Willy, meeting Al Pacino, what was the story behind his hat in Kill Bill, and we even get a special call-in from Big Brother, Alec. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Everyone's favorite Bond girl and Wild Thing is on the pod to talk her very first movie, filming in front of a forest fire, who her favorite Baldwin brother is and many other topics. Note that this episode's recording time was cut short due to an off-camera incident with a dog. Don't worry, we get into that as well. Enjoy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About One Bad Movie with Stephen Baldwin

Bad movies - we all love them. Whether it's a hate-watch or a secret guilty pleasure, a bad movie can spark the best conversations and debates ("Was it really that bad??")! Stephen Baldwin has a few bad movies to his name (well, maybe 27, but who’s counting?). One Bad Movie explores the lighter side of the movie biz. In each episode, guests will recount fun and entertaining personal anecdotes from some of their less than stellar industry experiences while exploring movies that are so bad they’re good. But bad movies are just a launchpad into conversations that go wherever they want.