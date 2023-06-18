You have made it to Star Wars Theory Podcast! We would be honored if you would join us. We will talk lore, breakdowns, fan fictions, fan films, books, news, col... More
What's With Captain Howzer in The Bad Batch
Captain Howzer Ballast surprised a lot of us in The Bad Batch Episode 11. It almost seems like the inhibitor chip has worn off or that he never even executed order 66 in the first place. His demeanour is so reasonable and so much like the clones during the clone wars, and so little like them after Revenge of the Sith. What do you think the deal with him is? Is he unique in the sense that he isn't affected by order 66? Or did he just never hear about it?
6/18/2023
9:32
10 Interesting Facts About Darth Vader's Suit You Didn't Know
In Star Wars Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker loses to Obi-Wan Kenobi and turns into Darth Vader.
Vader had many functions in the Empire and in the Galaxy even...but what functions did his suit provide for his everyday life? What did they do to hold him back? Make him stronger? Weaker? The specific gadgets he had control of?
What made Anakin Skywalker feel the constant rage within the suit?
6/18/2023
9:41
ANAKIN AND PADME CAUGHT KISSING (CANON) - Star Wars Comics
In the brand new Padme comic which is CANON, we see Anakin and Padme kissing, until they are finally caught by someone.
The rest of this episode covers what Padme was doing on her secret mission.
6/18/2023
5:15
Rise of Skywalker Editor Finally Speaks Out on The Last Jedi - Rule of Two
Welcome back to the Rule of Two Podcast with Marc Fernandez and Star Wars Theory. Today we'll be discussing a slew of different topics, in particular, regarding the views of The Last Jedi from an Episode 9 Rise of Skywalker editor.
We'll also be going over Daisy Ridley's words on The Rise of Skywalker online reviews.
6/18/2023
1:28:59
When Anakin Realized He Can't Ever Kill Palpatine - KENOBI
From the Revenge of the Sith novel by Matthew Stover.
Star Wars fan making content for Star Wars fans. 3.3M on YouTube - This is where the fun begins!