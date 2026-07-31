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288 episodes
- This is a preview of a bonus episode! Listen to the rest, along with our extensive backlog, on our reasonably priced patreon!
A semi-aged Patrick Swayze is forced to drive a load of counterfeit illegal toilets across America, but Meatloaf is determined to get Swayze's load on his hands by any means necessary...
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HANDS OFF LEBANON
Here are some fundraisers to support collective rebuilding and survival efforts on the ground in Lebanon.
-Beit El-Baraka started out as a food bank, but has grown to help people afford rent, cover their essentials, and live with dignity.
https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-directly/ or donate in general https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-now/
-LiveLove was a charity for a number of other matters, but since 2024 has been solely comitted to helping people displaced by Israeli attacks.
https://livelove.org/donate
-Lebanese Food Bank supports displaced and impoverished people
https://lebanesefoodbank.org/take-action/donate/
Solar Powered Lebanon is an initiative to restore people's power using solar panels, since larger infrastructure is at constant risk of attack.
https://fundahope.com/en/campaigns/solar-powered-lebanon
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FREE PALESTINE
My friend Ahmed still needs to feed his family and afford medicine. Anything you can kick in would be hugely appreciated.
https://chuffed.org/project/150817-please-help-ahmed-and-his-family-get-food-drink-and-medicine
And these are some more general links you can support collective efforts with!
-The Palestinian Communist Youth Union is doing a food and water effort, and is part of the official communist party of Palestine
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-preserve-whats-left-of-humanity-global-solidarity
-Water is Life, a water distribution project in North Gaza affiliated with an Indigenous American organization and the Freedom Flotilla
https://www.waterislifegaza.org/
-Vegetable Distribution Fund, which secured and delivers fresh veg, affiliated with Freedom Flotilla also
https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=1102739514947848
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WEB DESIGN ALERT
Tom Allen is a friend of the show (and the designer behind our website). If you need web design help, reach out to him here: https://www.tomallen.media/
Kill James Bond is hosted by November Kelly, Abigail Thorn, and Devon. You can find us at https://killjamesbond.com
- This is an unlocked bonus episode! You can find it, along with hundreds of others, on our reasonably-priced patreon!
Join us, dear listener, as we embark on what will surely not be the only Yorgos Lanthimos movie November makes us watch. A totally normal greek factory worker hides a secret: His three adult children are being raised in a one-house The Village situation.
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HANDS OFF LEBANON
Here are some fundraisers to support collective rebuilding and survival efforts on the ground in Lebanon.
-Beit El-Baraka started out as a food bank, but has grown to help people afford rent, cover their essentials, and live with dignity.
https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-directly/ or donate in general https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-now/
-LiveLove was a charity for a number of other matters, but since 2024 has been solely comitted to helping people displaced by Israeli attacks.
https://livelove.org/donate
-Lebanese Food Bank supports displaced and impoverished people
https://lebanesefoodbank.org/take-action/donate/
Solar Powered Lebanon is an initiative to restore people's power using solar panels, since larger infrastructure is at constant risk of attack.
https://fundahope.com/en/campaigns/solar-powered-lebanon
-----
FREE PALESTINE
My friend Ahmed still needs to feed his family and afford medicine. Anything you can kick in would be hugely appreciated.
https://chuffed.org/project/150817-please-help-ahmed-and-his-family-get-food-drink-and-medicine
And these are some more general links you can support collective efforts with!
-The Palestinian Communist Youth Union is doing a food and water effort, and is part of the official communist party of Palestine
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-preserve-whats-left-of-humanity-global-solidarity
-Water is Life, a water distribution project in North Gaza affiliated with an Indigenous American organization and the Freedom Flotilla
https://www.waterislifegaza.org/
-Vegetable Distribution Fund, which secured and delivers fresh veg, affiliated with Freedom Flotilla also
https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=1102739514947848
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Consider supporting us on our reasonably-priced patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/killjamesbond
------
WEB DESIGN ALERT
Tom Allen is a friend of the show (and the designer behind our website). If you need web design help, reach out to him here: https://www.tomallen.media/
Kill James Bond is hosted by November Kelly, Abigail Thorn, and Devon. You can find us at https://killjamesbond.com
Tags
- This is a preview of a bonus episode. find the rest on our reasonably-priced Patreon!
Today we're examining William Friedkin's re-adaptation of the novel on which Wages of Fear (1953) was based. Famously kneecapped in the box office by the release of 'Star Wars', Friedkin long held that if the movie was given it's proper due, it would have been his great breakout hit, and he would find himself amongst titans like James Cameron, Stephen Spielberg. Let's see if we agree.
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HANDS OFF LEBANON
Here are some fundraisers to support collective rebuilding and survival efforts on the ground in Lebanon.
-Beit El-Baraka started out as a food bank, but has grown to help people afford rent, cover their essentials, and live with dignity.
https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-directly/ or donate in general https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-now/
-LiveLove was a charity for a number of other matters, but since 2024 has been solely comitted to helping people displaced by Israeli attacks.
https://livelove.org/donate
-Lebanese Food Bank supports displaced and impoverished people
https://lebanesefoodbank.org/take-action/donate/
Solar Powered Lebanon is an initiative to restore people's power using solar panels, since larger infrastructure is at constant risk of attack.
https://fundahope.com/en/campaigns/solar-powered-lebanon
-----
FREE PALESTINE
My friend Ahmed still needs to feed his family and afford medicine. Anything you can kick in would be hugely appreciated.
https://chuffed.org/project/150817-please-help-ahmed-and-his-family-get-food-drink-and-medicine
And these are some more general links you can support collective efforts with!
-The Palestinian Communist Youth Union is doing a food and water effort, and is part of the official communist party of Palestine
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-preserve-whats-left-of-humanity-global-solidarity
-Water is Life, a water distribution project in North Gaza affiliated with an Indigenous American organization and the Freedom Flotilla
https://www.waterislifegaza.org/
-Vegetable Distribution Fund, which secured and delivers fresh veg, affiliated with Freedom Flotilla also
https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=1102739514947848
-----
WEB DESIGN ALERT
Tom Allen is a friend of the show (and the designer behind our website). If you need web design help, reach out to him here: https://www.tomallen.media/
-----
Kill James Bond is hosted by November Kelly, Abigail Thorn, and Devon. You can find us at https://killjamesbond.com , as well as on our Bluesky and X.com the everything app account
- Consideration of Unnecessary Violence in the assessment of the Blues Brothers has been approved.
-----
HANDS OFF LEBANON
Here are some fundraisers to support collective rebuilding and survival efforts on the ground in Lebanon.
-Beit El-Baraka started out as a food bank, but has grown to help people afford rent, cover their essentials, and live with dignity.
https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-directly/ or donate in general https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-now/
-LiveLove was a charity for a number of other matters, but since 2024 has been solely comitted to helping people displaced by Israeli attacks.
https://livelove.org/donate
-Lebanese Food Bank supports displaced and impoverished people
https://lebanesefoodbank.org/take-action/donate/
Solar Powered Lebanon is an initiative to restore people's power using solar panels, since larger infrastructure is at constant risk of attack.
https://fundahope.com/en/campaigns/solar-powered-lebanon
-----
FREE PALESTINE
My friend Ahmed still needs to feed his family and afford medicine. Anything you can kick in would be hugely appreciated.
https://chuffed.org/project/150817-please-help-ahmed-and-his-family-get-food-drink-and-medicine
And these are some more general links you can support collective efforts with!
-The Palestinian Communist Youth Union is doing a food and water effort, and is part of the official communist party of Palestine
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-preserve-whats-left-of-humanity-global-solidarity
-Water is Life, a water distribution project in North Gaza affiliated with an Indigenous American organization and the Freedom Flotilla
https://www.waterislifegaza.org/
-Vegetable Distribution Fund, which secured and delivers fresh veg, affiliated with Freedom Flotilla also
https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=1102739514947848
-----
WEB DESIGN ALERT
Tom Allen is a friend of the show (and the designer behind our website). If you need web design help, reach out to him here: https://www.tomallen.media/
-----
Kill James Bond is hosted by November Kelly, Abigail Thorn, and Devon. You can find us at https://killjamesbond.com , as well as on our Bluesky and X.com the everything app account
- KJB's first true venture into Transmasculine Cinema (the director disagrees with us but as ever you'll find us very persuasive): A young woman with a titanium plate in her head is killing, frankly, far too many people for increasingly-spurious justifications.
To lay low, she steals the identity of a long-missing child, but the plan is complicated by the child's father's total commitment to her being his son.
-----
HANDS OFF LEBANON
Here are some fundraisers to support collective rebuilding and survival efforts on the ground in Lebanon.
-Beit El-Baraka started out as a food bank, but has grown to help people afford rent, cover their essentials, and live with dignity.
https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-directly/ or donate in general https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-now/
-LiveLove was a charity for a number of other matters, but since 2024 has been solely comitted to helping people displaced by Israeli attacks.
https://livelove.org/donate
-Lebanese Food Bank supports displaced and impoverished people
https://lebanesefoodbank.org/take-action/donate/
Solar Powered Lebanon is an initiative to restore people's power using solar panels, since larger infrastructure is at constant risk of attack.
https://fundahope.com/en/campaigns/solar-powered-lebanon
-----
FREE PALESTINE
My friend Ahmed still needs to feed his family and afford medicine. Anything you can kick in would be hugely appreciated.
https://chuffed.org/project/150817-please-help-ahmed-and-his-family-get-food-drink-and-medicine
And these are some more general links you can support collective efforts with!
-The Palestinian Communist Youth Union is doing a food and water effort, and is part of the official communist party of Palestine
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-preserve-whats-left-of-humanity-global-solidarity
-Water is Life, a water distribution project in North Gaza affiliated with an Indigenous American organization and the Freedom Flotilla
https://www.waterislifegaza.org/
-Vegetable Distribution Fund, which secured and delivers fresh veg, affiliated with Freedom Flotilla also
https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=1102739514947848
-----
WEB DESIGN ALERT
Tom Allen is a friend of the show (and the designer behind our website). If you need web design help, reach out to him here: https://www.tomallen.media/
-----
Kill James Bond is hosted by November Kelly, Abigail Thorn, and Devon. You can find us at https://killjamesbond.com , as well as on our Bluesky and X.com the everything app account
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November Kelly, Abi Thorn and Devon seek to kill the James Bond in our minds.Podcast website
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