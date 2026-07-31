This is a preview of a bonus episode. find the rest on our reasonably-priced Patreon!



Today we're examining William Friedkin's re-adaptation of the novel on which Wages of Fear (1953) was based. Famously kneecapped in the box office by the release of 'Star Wars', Friedkin long held that if the movie was given it's proper due, it would have been his great breakout hit, and he would find himself amongst titans like James Cameron, Stephen Spielberg. Let's see if we agree.



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HANDS OFF LEBANON



Here are some fundraisers to support collective rebuilding and survival efforts on the ground in Lebanon.



-Beit El-Baraka started out as a food bank, but has grown to help people afford rent, cover their essentials, and live with dignity.

https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-directly/ or donate in general https://beitelbaraka.org/donate-now/



-LiveLove was a charity for a number of other matters, but since 2024 has been solely comitted to helping people displaced by Israeli attacks.

https://livelove.org/donate



-Lebanese Food Bank supports displaced and impoverished people

https://lebanesefoodbank.org/take-action/donate/



Solar Powered Lebanon is an initiative to restore people's power using solar panels, since larger infrastructure is at constant risk of attack.

https://fundahope.com/en/campaigns/solar-powered-lebanon



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FREE PALESTINE



My friend Ahmed still needs to feed his family and afford medicine. Anything you can kick in would be hugely appreciated.

https://chuffed.org/project/150817-please-help-ahmed-and-his-family-get-food-drink-and-medicine



And these are some more general links you can support collective efforts with!



-The Palestinian Communist Youth Union is doing a food and water effort, and is part of the official communist party of Palestine

https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-preserve-whats-left-of-humanity-global-solidarity



-Water is Life, a water distribution project in North Gaza affiliated with an Indigenous American organization and the Freedom Flotilla

https://www.waterislifegaza.org/



-Vegetable Distribution Fund, which secured and delivers fresh veg, affiliated with Freedom Flotilla also

https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=1102739514947848



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WEB DESIGN ALERT



Tom Allen is a friend of the show (and the designer behind our website). If you need web design help, reach out to him here: https://www.tomallen.media/



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Kill James Bond is hosted by November Kelly, Abigail Thorn, and Devon. You can find us at https://killjamesbond.com , as well as on our Bluesky and X.com the everything app account