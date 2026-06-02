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Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

Jimmy Star
Entertainment NewsFilm History
Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star
Latest episode

86 episodes

  • Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

    Shark Thrash/Ice-Pocalypse

    05/19/2026 | 6 mins.
    On this episode of Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star we feature two new films directed by Marcel Walz for The Asylum. Shark Thrash and Ice-Pocalypse....super fun films everyone will enjoy!
  • Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

    Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star - Blind/That's A Wrap

    03/29/2026 | 6 mins.
    For a second time we cover Marcel Walz and two of his films Blind and That's A Wrap....both are amazing and great movies for the indie horror lovers out there.
  • Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

    Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star - That's a Wrap/Blind

    02/09/2026 | 6 mins.
    On this episode of Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star we discuss two movies by German Director Marcel Walz....two amazing films That's a Wrap and Blind....great indie horror movies that should be seen by every horror lover.....
  • Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

    Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star Bad Bunny/ Simon Says

    12/28/2025 | 6 mins.
    On this episode of Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star we feature two independent UK horror films, Bad Bunny and Simon Says....enjoy!
  • Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

    Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star The Boatyard/Sorority of the Damned

    12/28/2025 | 5 mins.
    On this episode of Dark Frights Horror News we feature two indie feature films The Boatyard and Sorority of the Damned. Enjoy!
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    Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star
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About Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star
Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star brings up to date horror news with world-renowned podcast host Jimmy Star (The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell). Welcome! Time For You to Step into the Shadows…At Dark Frights, we invite you to embrace the darkness and dive deep into the thrilling world of horror. We're more than just a magazine—we're a living, breathing tribute to everything that goes bump in the night. From the blood-curdling screams of classic horror movies to the chilling silence of a suspenseful novel, we're here to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Entertainment NewsFilm HistoryFilm ReviewsNewsTV & Film

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