On this episode of Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star we discuss two movies by German Director Marcel Walz....two amazing films That's a Wrap and Blind....great indie horror movies that should be seen by every horror lover.....

For a second time we cover Marcel Walz and two of his films Blind and That's A Wrap....both are amazing and great movies for the indie horror lovers out there.

About Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

About Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

About Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy Star

Dark Frights Horror News with Jimmy Star brings up to date horror news with world-renowned podcast host Jimmy Star (The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell). Welcome! Time For You to Step into the Shadows…At Dark Frights, we invite you to embrace the darkness and dive deep into the thrilling world of horror. We're more than just a magazine—we're a living, breathing tribute to everything that goes bump in the night. From the blood-curdling screams of classic horror movies to the chilling silence of a suspenseful novel, we're here to keep you on the edge of your seat.