Dickie Arbiter on Meghan Markle’s LACK of Jingle BALLS | Harry’s Security | King’s Christmas Speech
This week on Royally Unfiltered, Kinsey Schofield is joined by royal commentator, Duncan Larcombe, and former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, Dickie Arbiter.
The group discusses King Charles’s moving support for persecuted Christians during a candlelit Advent service at Westminster Abbey.
They react to a Bridgerton star who once called the coronation balcony “terribly white” that has now accepted an MBE from Prince William. They also highlight new details from Princess Catherine’s growing Christmas carol tradition.
The episode covers Prince Harry’s newly reviewed security threat level and what a change could mean for taxpayers. Plus, Meghan Markle’s letter to her sick father and the renewed scrutiny over media access to his hospital stay.
A fast, insightful look at the week’s biggest royal stories. Please subscribe!
Royal Security Scares: The Breaches That Shook the Monarchy | Prince Harry’s New Security Assessment
This week on Crown and Conflict, Kinsey Schofield is joined by historian and royal expert Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.
Prince Harry is being given a new threat assessment by the UK Home Office. The first such formal risk evaluation since he stepped down from royal duties in 2020. The new threat assessment is reportedly due to be completed next month… meaning a decision on whether Harry qualifies for reinstated protection will likely come soon. Kinsey and Rafe break down what that might mean and discuss, Royal Security Scares: The Breaches That Shook the Monarchy.
Shots fired during Trooping the Colour… a kidnap plot… and the stranger who sat on the Queen’s bed. We’re unpacking the royal security failures that could have changed history.
Harry & Meghan ‘Clashing More Than Ever’ | Meghan Crowned VILLAIN OF THE YEAR | Thomas Markle
This week on Recollections May Vary, Kinsey Schofield and The Nerve’s Maureen Callahan unpack a fresh round of Harry and Meghan headlines. Meghan Markle has been branded “villain of the year” and a “Montecito diva” by LA boutique Kitson, which featured her in a cheeky “holiday hypocrites” window display that has quickly gone viral.
We also explore Meghan’s “ultimate mortification” over the sluggish performance of her lifestyle brand, As Ever. How does it compete with Goop? Spoiler alert… it doesn’t.
The conversation then turns to what sources describe as Harry and Meghan’s “year from hell,” marked by professional setbacks, dwindling friendships, staff turnover, strained family ties, and growing concern that 2026 could be even worse. Insiders claim the couple is emotionally frayed, clashing more than ever, and struggling to regain momentum after a series of disappointments.
Finally, we examine Prince Harry’s surprising attempt to pivot into humor to rehabilitate his public image, spotlighting his interview with Hasan Minhaj and scripted comedy bits with Stephen Colbert. Is this a fresh strategic reset or a sign of desperation?
Prince William Channels Mum, Meghan Markle Claps Back, & Harry’s Protection Case | Kinsey Schofield
This week on Heirs and Spares, Kinsey Schofield in Los Angeles and Rupert Bell in London take you through the biggest royal headlines of the week with context, commentary, and a dash of cheek.
Princess Catherine sets the tone for the season with her signature Christmas carol concert as Prince William prepares to pass on Princess Diana’s legacy of compassion by bringing Prince George into his homelessness advocacy.
Across the Atlantic, Meghan Markle insists she emailed her ailing father after his surgery, a claim Thomas Markle strongly disputes. Plus, Prince Harry’s security status is back under review for the first time in nearly six years and the outcome could reshape how he travels to the UK.
We also break down Harry’s surprise appearance at a Los Angeles Christmas lunch where he cracked jokes about royal life and avoided mentioning his father-in-law’s health.
‘I’m Not a Bank’: Robert Jobson on King Charles, Harry, Meghan Markle & the Truth Inside the Palace
This week on Crown and Conflict, Kinsey Schofield is joined by Robert Jobson, a royal correspondent for 35 years and author of “The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival.”
Kinsey and Robert dive into the House of Windsor’s most turbulent moments and the challenges the family faces today. They discuss how Andrew has complicated the family’s 2025 plans, whether he is likely to remain in Windsor until October 2026, and how Queen Elizabeth II’s passing changed the monarchy’s stability. Robert shares what he most admired about the late Queen after writing the book and reveals whether any of his research contradicts Prince Harry’s account in Spare.
The conversation also explores the state of King Charles’s reign and the difficulty of writing about a monarch navigating private medical challenges. Robert addresses rumors about the engagement ring Prince William used to propose and revisits Meghan Markle’s headline-making wardrobe, including how the late Queen truly felt about it. Robert also breaks down the story behind King Charles abruptly ending a meeting with Prince Harry.
To close, the episode reflects on the idea of "legacy" itself, with Robert assessing the character and long-term impact of the Princess of Wales (Catherine) ; Prince William; King Charles; Queen Camilla; and Queen Elizabeth II. "The Windsor Legacy" is available for preorder now and arrives in U.S. bookstores in January.
The Sussexes, Hollywood scandals and royal analysis - join US commentator Kinsey Schofield as she takes you through all things pop culture. A dedicated podcast to help you understand the crazy and confusing world of Kings and Queens, Princes and Princesses and the celebrity drama we just can’t get enough of. Kinsey is here for you.
