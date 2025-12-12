‘I’m Not a Bank’: Robert Jobson on King Charles, Harry, Meghan Markle & the Truth Inside the Palace

This week on Crown and Conflict, Kinsey Schofield is joined by Robert Jobson, a royal correspondent for 35 years and author of “The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival.” Kinsey and Robert dive into the House of Windsor’s most turbulent moments and the challenges the family faces today. They discuss how Andrew has complicated the family’s 2025 plans, whether he is likely to remain in Windsor until October 2026, and how Queen Elizabeth II’s passing changed the monarchy’s stability. Robert shares what he most admired about the late Queen after writing the book and reveals whether any of his research contradicts Prince Harry’s account in Spare. The conversation also explores the state of King Charles’s reign and the difficulty of writing about a monarch navigating private medical challenges. Robert addresses rumors about the engagement ring Prince William used to propose and revisits Meghan Markle’s headline-making wardrobe, including how the late Queen truly felt about it. Robert also breaks down the story behind King Charles abruptly ending a meeting with Prince Harry. To close, the episode reflects on the idea of “legacy” itself, with Robert assessing the character and long-term impact of the Princess of Wales (Catherine) ; Prince William; King Charles; Queen Camilla; and Queen Elizabeth II. “The Windsor Legacy” is available for preorder now and arrives in U.S. bookstores in January.Masa Chips: Ready to give MASA or Vandy a try? Get 25% off your first order by going to http://masachips.com/KINSEY and using code KINSEY.Pique: Discover how Pique’s Sun Goddess Matcha and Deep Hydration Protocol help you find calm, energy, and glowing skin this holiday season—plus unlock 20% off for life at https://Piquelife.com/KINSEY Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices