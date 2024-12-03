Terrance "Gangsta" Williams on Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Big Meech, Young Thug, Birdman, Zoe, Diddy
Terrance "Gangsta" Williams returned to VladTV for an in-depth discussion on a variety of topics. He started off by offering his thoughts on Big Meech's release from prison. This caused him to reflect on being locked up with the BMF leader before transitioning to other notable figures who've recently been released from prison, including Ali "Zoe" Adam and King Tut. Throughout the rest of the sit-down, Terrance Williams and DJ Vlad discuss many more topics, such as Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Birdman. View the full interview above to hear more.
3:11:31
Bill Haney on Suing Ryan Garcia, BMF Ties, Tyson v Jake Paul
Boxing trainer Bill Haney returned to VladTV to discuss Mike Tyson's upcoming match against Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia, and much more. Haney gave Jake Paul credit for bringing fresh eyes to boxing and elevating his star power so that he could secure a match against Tyson. He also talked about Ryan Garcia's win over his son, world champion Devin Haney, getting overturned after he tested positive for a banned substance. Revisiting his old BMF ties, Bill Haney reacted to Big Meech's release from prison. He also talked about Lil Durk's legal issues, the state of boxing, and Devin Haney's upcoming plans.
1:57:00
Michael Franzese on Jail w/ Menendez Brothers, Joey Merlino, Sammy the Bull, Diddy
In this new VladTV exclusive, Michael Franzese discussed his experience being locked up with the Menendez brothers. The former mobster empathized with the brothers, particularly Lyle, who he had multiple interactions with and recalled hearing about the abuse that the brothers endured. Franzese also offered his thoughts on Lil Durk's case before reflecting on his social media feud with Joey Merlino and his relationship with Sammy The Bull. Later in the interview, Franzese talked about Diddy's case, the Israel-Palestine conflict, interviewing the Son of Sam, and his thoughts on Mike Tyson's upcoming bout against Jake Paul.
2:18:11
Bricc Baby on Lil Durk, Young Thug, Big Meech, Quando, Wack100, Nipsey, 2Pac
Bricc Baby returned to VladTV to speak on Lil Durk's arrest. He responded to rumors that he was "co-conspirator 4" in the indictment, as well as the rumored reasons for Quando Rondo disassociating himself from the Rolling 60s. After speaking about the details and implications of Lil Durk's case, Bricc Baby gave his reaction to Young Thug's release from jail and Thug's ties to Gunna. The No Jumper host also talked about Big Meech release from prison, Nipsey Hussle, and much more.
2:19:23
Lefty Gunplay Tells His Life Story
In this new VladTV exclusive, LA rapper Lefty Gunplay opens up about his tumultuous upbringing, marked by his mixed heritage and absence of his father. Lefty grew up in Baldwin Park, California, raised by his Guatemalan and Mexican mother after his White father from Mississippi left the family for a new life in Florida. Resentment towards his absent father, who provided only financial support on rare occasions, fueled Lefty's early descent into gang life. Lefty candidly describes the hardships of growing up in a trailer park and turning to the streets at the age of 13, seeking the fatherly guidance he was denied at home through local gangs. By 14, Lefty faced arrest for an alleged shooting incident, leading to a brutal three-year stint in juvenile detention. Despite these early challenges, Lefty's experiences have significantly influenced his music and persona. Throughout the rest of the interview, Lefty Gunplay details overcoming incarceration throughout his 20s to breaking through as a rising rap star.
