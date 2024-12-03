Lefty Gunplay Tells His Life Story

In this new VladTV exclusive, LA rapper Lefty Gunplay opens up about his tumultuous upbringing, marked by his mixed heritage and absence of his father. Lefty grew up in Baldwin Park, California, raised by his Guatemalan and Mexican mother after his White father from Mississippi left the family for a new life in Florida. Resentment towards his absent father, who provided only financial support on rare occasions, fueled Lefty's early descent into gang life. Lefty candidly describes the hardships of growing up in a trailer park and turning to the streets at the age of 13, seeking the fatherly guidance he was denied at home through local gangs. By 14, Lefty faced arrest for an alleged shooting incident, leading to a brutal three-year stint in juvenile detention. Despite these early challenges, Lefty's experiences have significantly influenced his music and persona. Throughout the rest of the interview, Lefty Gunplay details overcoming incarceration throughout his 20s to breaking through as a rising rap star.