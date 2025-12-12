The crew welcomes Air Force SMU Veteran, Fred Baker, to the Live show. Let's get it on!Thank you to our amazing live episode sponsors. Check them out below, and email us or check out our website at tier1podcast.com if you have any questions!Elevated Silence: “TIER1” for 15% offBrotherhood Blades: “TIER1” for 10% offCloud Defensive: “TIER1” for 15% off and Cloud Defensive will match the 15% from each purchase to donate to the C.A.T. II Foundation for law enforcement training.Combat Solutions Group Industries | KingPixMediaLivestreams happen Monday-Friday at 8pm EST.Venjenz: “TIER1” for 15% offJoin our Patreon! Tier1 Podcast merchandise is available at FRCC.shop.
--------
2:45:05
--------
2:45:05
BETWEEN 2 GUNS | JARRED TAYLOR
In this episode, Jarred gets a cold hard look at himself.Elevated Operator: "TIER1" for 15% off!First Responders Coffee, Cigars, & Cask Company (FRCC): “FRCC15” for 15% offHuman Performance TRT: “TIER1”for 20% offJoin our Patreon! Tier1 Podcast merchandise is available at FRCC.shop.
--------
2:57
--------
2:57
TIER1 PODCAST LIVE | MIKE SARRAILLE
Brent Tucker and crew have on special guest, Mike Sarraille, a former Navy SEAL, Recon Marine and Scout Sniper.Thank you to our amazing live episode sponsors. Check them out below, and email us or check out our website at tier1podcast.com if you have any questions!Elevated Silence: “TIER1” for 15% offBrotherhood Blades: “TIER1” for 10% offCloud Defensive: “TIER1” for 15% off and Cloud Defensive will match the 15% from each purchase to donate to the C.A.T. II Foundation for law enforcement training.Combat Solutions Group Industries | KingPixMediaLivestreams happen Monday-Friday at 8pm EST.Venjenz: “TIER1” for 15% offJoin our Patreon! Tier1 Podcast merchandise is available at FRCC.shop.
--------
2:26:49
--------
2:26:49
FORCE RECON - TIER1 NAVY SEAL | MIKE SARRAILLE
Mike Sarraille started his career as an enlisted Marine who earned his was into the Force Recon community. Mike decided to continue progressing his career by becoming an officer and became a leader in the Navy SEALs, with desire to push himself Mike went all the way to the Navy's most elite SEAL unit and also worked directly for the Army's Tier1 unit getting a unique glimpse into both SMU communities. Elevated Operator: “TIER1” for 15% offhttps://elevatedoperator.com Tasty Gains: “TIER1” for 20% offhttps://tastygains.comCloud Defensive: “TIER1” for 15% off and Cloud Defensive will match the 15% from each purchase to donate to the C.A.T. II Foundation for law enforcement training.https://clouddefensive.comFirst Responders Coffee, Cigars, & Cask Company (FRCC): “FRCC15” for 15% offhttps://frcc.shop Human Performance TRT: “TIER1”for 20% offhttps://hp-trt.comJoin our Patreon! https://patreon.com/tier1podcastTier1 Podcast merchandise is available at FRCC.shop.
--------
1:51:21
--------
1:51:21
ISLAM-RELIGION OF WAR AND DECEIT
Drew Tucker, host of Truth in the Dark Podcast, shares his insight into the true origin and current state of Islam. Thank you to our amazing main episode sponsors. Check them out below, and email us or check out our website at tier1podcast.com if you have any questions!Elevated Operator: "TIER1" for 15% offhttps://www.elevatedoperator.comTasty Gains: “TIER1” for 20% offhttps://tastygains.comCloud Defensive: “TIER1” for 15% off and Cloud Defensive will match the 15% from each purchase to donate to the C.A.T. II Foundation for law enforcement training.https://clouddefensive.comFirst Responders Coffee, Cigars, & Cask Company (FRCC): “FRCC15” for 15% offhttps://frcc.shop Human Performance TRT: “TIER1”for 20% offhttps://hp-trt.comJoin our Patreon! / tier1podcast Tier1 Podcast merchandise is available at FRCC.shop
Hosted by former Delta Force Operator Brent Tucker. Created to take a deeper look and share the stories of brave Americans spanning multiple generations. From interviewing guests to covering historical & current events.