FORCE RECON - TIER1 NAVY SEAL | MIKE SARRAILLE

Mike Sarraille started his career as an enlisted Marine who earned his was into the Force Recon community. Mike decided to continue progressing his career by becoming an officer and became a leader in the Navy SEALs, with desire to push himself Mike went all the way to the Navy's most elite SEAL unit and also worked directly for the Army's Tier1 unit getting a unique glimpse into both SMU communities.