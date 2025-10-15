About Barrett and Baxa

Barrett & Baxa | 10 Minutes of Truth is where news meets nonsense. Veteran broadcasters and comedians Steve Barrett and Bob Baxa tear apart the headlines, mock media spin, and highlight the absurdity of our cultural circus. Each week they tackle everything from politics and pop culture to bloopers, pet peeves, and “news” stories you’ll never see on the networks. With a mix of sharp commentary, gallows humor, and ridiculous tangents, the show captures the slow, strange death of traditional media in real time. No topic is too serious (or too stupid) to roast. If you like your commentary unfiltered, irreverent, and occasionally unhinged, you’re a PWLTOP now (a Person Who Listens To Our Podcast). Subscribe today and join the chosen few who laugh at the collapse of legacy media.