Steve Barrett
Barrett and Baxa
  Cats in Hats! The Great Sombrero Meme Meltdown | Ten Minutes of Truth EP 45
    A sombrero, a meme, and a full-blown meltdown. This episode of 10 Minutes of Truth dives into how a lighthearted social media joke about Hakeem Jeffries sparked outrage among Democrats and the mainstream media—complete with cries of “racism,” “filth,” and “depravity.” Steve and Bob unpack the absurdity of political hypersensitivity, the death of humor, and why satire is now considered a hate crime by the woke left. From Megan Kelly’s coverage to a Rodney Dangerfield AI cameo, to Kamala Harris as “Nacho President,” this episode proves comedy isn’t dead—it’s just moved online. 👉 Subscribe, share, and comment on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.   👉 Join the conversation: Are we in a new age of non-PC humor? Should we be?   👉 Stay tuned for upcoming subscriber-only exclusives.   OUR INFORMATION:   Email: [email protected]   Web: BARRETTandBAXA.com   X: x.com/barrettandbaxa   Facebook: facebook.com/@barrettandbaxa   TikTok: tiktok.com/@barrettandbaxa   YouTube: YouTube.com/@barrettandbaxa       Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/31003vWk3WIiLQY9hTg8e3?si=nTZEEEJoRimIEE33ENuR9Q   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barrett-and-baxa/id1802508169?i=1000714314948   Our Kick Ass Music: https://www.ricomonaco.com     #BarrettAndBaxa #10MinutesOfTruth #MediaShmedia #SombreroGate #MemeWar #PoliticalHumor #AIComedy #WokeCulture #CancelCulture #FreeSpeech #SatireIsNotACrime #RodneyDangerfield #KamalaHarris #NachoPresident #MeganKelly #FakeOutrage #MediaBias #CulturalCommentary #ComedyComeback #BarrettAndBaxaPodcast     Barrett and Baxa, 10 Minutes of Truth, sombrero meme, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Democrat outrage, Megan Kelly, AI comedy, Rodney Dangerfield, Speedy Gonzalez, cancel culture, woke left, Kamala Harris Nacho President, political satire, free speech, media bias, humor vs. racism, social media memes, Media Shmedia, comedy comeback
    10:35
  Sorry We're Closed! Government on Pause, Media on Blast | Ten Minutes of Truth EP 44
    Washington is once again "shut down"—but does it even matter? Barrett and Baxa break down the government shutdown circus, the media’s overblown coverage, and why most Americans don’t even notice when D.C. hits pause.   From AOC’s selfied “good deed” tour to the absurdity of 10 park rangers needed to close an open-air memorial, this episode exposes how political theater and media manipulation go hand in hand. Plus: a look back at the Clinton-Lewinsky “shutdown special,” the ongoing trust collapse in mainstream media, and the Democrats’ awkward attempt at a 24-hour livestream flop.     👉 Subscribe, share, and comment on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.   👉 Join the conversation: Do Americans even notice a government shutdown anymore?   👉 Stay tuned for upcoming subscriber-only exclusives.   OUR INFORMATION:   Email: [email protected]   Web: BARRETTandBAXA.com   X: x.com/barrettandbaxa   Facebook: facebook.com/@barrettandbaxa   TikTok: tiktok.com/@barrettandbaxa   YouTube: YouTube.com/@barrettandbaxa   Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/31003vWk3WIiLQY9hTg8e3?si=nTZEEEJoRimIEE33ENuR9Q   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barrett-and-baxa/id1802508169?i=1000714314948   Our Kick Ass Music: https://www.ricomonaco.com   #BarrettAndBaxa #10MinutesOfTruth #MediaSchmedia #GovernmentShutdown #MediaBias #FakeCrisis #AOC #PoliticalTheater #DCShutdown #MainstreamMedia #MediaManipulation #Podcast #TruthPodcast #RealStoriesRawTakes #TrustTheMedia   government shutdown, media hype, Barrett and Baxa, political theater, AOC tour, Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, World War II memorial, trust in media, Gallup poll, government waste, continuing resolution, Al Franken, JD Vance, Maxine Waters, illegal immigration, healthcare for illegals, Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat livestream fail, 10 Minutes of Truth, Media Schmedia  
    10:15
  ICE Raids and Media Distortion: The Truth They Ignore | 10 Minutes of Truth EP 43
    In this episode, Barrett and Baxa break down the escalating ICE raids stretching from Chicago to Portland to Iowa, exposing how mainstream media frames the story.   From Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago to a Dallas shooting quickly ignored by the press, the hosts reveal how headlines distort reality and downplay violence against ICE. They also highlight misleading narratives about detained immigrants, including the case of a 5-year-old girl in Massachusetts, and tackle the controversy of journalists getting too close to the action.   With sharp analysis and unapologetic commentary, this episode unmasks the bias and selective outrage driving the immigration debate.   👉 Subscribe, share, and comment on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.   👉 Join the conversation: Is the mainstream media giving ICE the cold shoulder in coverage?   👉 Stay tuned for upcoming subscriber-only exclusives.   OUR INFORMATION:   Email: [email protected]   Web: BARRETTandBAXA.com   X: x.com/barrettandbaxa   Facebook: facebook.com/@barrettandbaxa   TikTok: tiktok.com/@barrettandbaxa   YouTube: YouTube.com/@barrettandbaxa   Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/31003vWk3WIiLQY9hTg8e3?si=nTZEEEJoRimIEE33ENuR9Q   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barrett-and-baxa/id1802508169?i=1000714314948   Our Kick Ass Music: https://www.ricomonaco.com     #BarrettAndBaxa #10MinutesOfTruth #MediaBias #ICERaids #OperationMidwayBlitz #ImmigrationDebate #DallasShooting #FakeNews #PortlandProtests #MediaManipulation #ICE #TruthPodcast #DeclineOfMedia #RealTalk #PodcastLife #ConservativeVoices #ExposeTheMedia #BorderCrisis #RawTakes #MediaWatchdog #UnfilteredTruth #ImmigrationReality #TruthOverSpin #BarrettAndBaxaPodcast #StopTheSpin     ICE raids, Operation Midway Blitz, Chicago protests, Portland unrest, Dallas ICE shooting, Broadview Illinois detention, media bias, anti-ICE sentiment, immigration enforcement, tear gas protests, pepper balls, fireworks vs police, JD Vance Martha Raddatz, Aurora Colorado gangs, De Moines superintendent immigrant, NBC misleading headline, 5-year-old ICE case, photojournalist clash, CNN reaction, Barrett and Baxa, 10 minutes of truth, media manipulation, traditional media decline
    10:52
  Comey Indicted: The Double Standard Exposed | Ten Minutes of Truth EP 42
    In this episode of 10 Minutes of Truth with Barrett and Baxa, the spotlight is on the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress. Steve and Bob break down the hypocrisy in media and political reactions—contrasting how Democrats celebrated Trump-era indictments as “rule of law,” but now call Comey’s indictment an abuse of power. The discussion pulls in examples from Joe Scarborough’s past warnings, Andrew Weissmann’s double standard, and the long-running issue of political lawfare. It’s a sharp, fast-paced dive into media bias, hypocrisy, and the dangerous cycle of retribution in American politics.   👉 Subscribe, share, and comment on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.   👉 Join the conversation: Comey vs. Trump - is there a difference?   👉 Stay tuned for upcoming subscriber-only exclusives.   OUR INFORMATION:   Email: [email protected]   Web: BARRETTandBAXA.com   X: x.com/barrettandbaxa   Facebook: facebook.com/@barrettandbaxa   TikTok: tiktok.com/@barrettandbaxa   YouTube: YouTube.com/@barrettandbaxa   Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/31003vWk3WIiLQY9hTg8e3?si=nTZEEEJoRimIEE33ENuR9Q   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barrett-and-baxa/id1802508169?i=1000714314948   Our Kick Ass Music: https://www.ricomonaco.com   #JamesComey #FBI #ComeyIndictment #LyingToCongress #RuleOfLaw #Lawfare #MediaBias #PoliticalHypocrisy #Trump #Biden #BarrettAndBaxa #10MinutesOfTruth   James Comey, FBI, Comey indictment, lying to Congress, DOJ, rule of law, Trump administration, Biden administration, political hypocrisy, lawfare, Joe Scarborough, Andrew Weissmann, Mueller, media bias, selective prosecution, double standard, Barrett and Baxa, 10 Minutes of Truth
    10:31
  Trump, Tylenol & TDS: Pregnant Women Popping Pills | Ten Minutes of Truth EP 41
    President Donald Trump warns that Tylenol may not be safe for pregnant women — and suddenly, progressive women online start posting videos of themselves popping the pills as protest. Barrett & Baxa break down the insanity, the medical studies going back years, and the media spin around Trump’s comments. From Yale and Mount Sinai research to Time, Reuters, and even Tylenol’s own warnings, the evidence is clear: this isn’t new. But thanks to Trump Derangement Syndrome, common sense goes out the window. We also highlight how media bias fuels the backlash and why distrust of the press is driving more people to side with Trump,  even reluctantly.   👉 Subscribe, share, and comment on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.   👉 Join the conversation: Is TDS the real threat to the unborn?   👉 Stay tuned for upcoming subscriber-only exclusives.   OUR INFORMATION:   Email: [email protected]   Web: BARRETTandBAXA.com   X: x.com/barrettandbaxa   Facebook: facebook.com/@barrettandbaxa   TikTok: tiktok.com/@barrettandbaxa   YouTube: YouTube.com/@barrettandbaxa   Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/31003vWk3WIiLQY9hTg8e3?si=nTZEEEJoRimIEE33ENuR9Q   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barrett-and-baxa/id1802508169?i=1000714314948   Our Kick Ass Music: https://www.ricomonaco.com   #TrumpDerangementSyndrome #Tylenol #PregnancyHealth #MediaBias #BarrettAndBaxa #10MinutesOfTruth #MainstreamMedia #TrumpNews #PodcastClips #SlowDeathOfTraditionalMedia   Trump, Tylenol, pregnant women, acetaminophen, autism, ADHD, HHS study, Yale study, Mount Sinai study, Time magazine 2014, Reuters Health 2014, Washington Post 2016, Trump derangement syndrome, media bias, TikTok nurse, overdose, Trump supporters, mainstream media corruption
    10:35

About Barrett and Baxa

Barrett & Baxa | 10 Minutes of Truth is where news meets nonsense. Veteran broadcasters and comedians Steve Barrett and Bob Baxa tear apart the headlines, mock media spin, and highlight the absurdity of our cultural circus. Each week they tackle everything from politics and pop culture to bloopers, pet peeves, and “news” stories you’ll never see on the networks. With a mix of sharp commentary, gallows humor, and ridiculous tangents, the show captures the slow, strange death of traditional media in real time. No topic is too serious (or too stupid) to roast. If you like your commentary unfiltered, irreverent, and occasionally unhinged, you’re a PWLTOP now (a Person Who Listens To Our Podcast). Subscribe today and join the chosen few who laugh at the collapse of legacy media.
