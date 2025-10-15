ICE Raids and Media Distortion: The Truth They Ignore | 10 Minutes of Truth EP 43
In this episode, Barrett and Baxa break down the escalating ICE raids stretching from Chicago to Portland to Iowa, exposing how mainstream media frames the story.
From Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago to a Dallas shooting quickly ignored by the press, the hosts reveal how headlines distort reality and downplay violence against ICE. They also highlight misleading narratives about detained immigrants, including the case of a 5-year-old girl in Massachusetts, and tackle the controversy of journalists getting too close to the action.
With sharp analysis and unapologetic commentary, this episode unmasks the bias and selective outrage driving the immigration debate.
