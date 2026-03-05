Open app
  The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Despina Mirou/ Monique Marvez

    03/05/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Actress/Comedian Despina Mirou and World-Renowned comedian Monique Marvez join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    St Divine/ Julie Anne Prescott

    02/18/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Garage Punk Americana Rock Band St Divine and Actress/writer/director/producer/scream queen Julie Anne Prescott join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Alessandro Folchitto/ William Byron Hillman

    02/11/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Stuntman/Producer/Actor Alessandro Folchitto (Avengers Endgame, Red One, Red Notice) and Writer/Director/Producer William Byron Hillman join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Kristian Bruun/ Emmy Winner Darin Brooks

    02/05/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Kristian Bruun (Ready or Not, Orphan Black, The Recruit) and Darin Brooks (The Roaring Game, The Bold and the Beautiful) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.
  • The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

    Jeff Caperton/ Matt Axton

    01/29/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Emmy-Winning actor/producer Jeff Caperton and Legacy Artist Matt Axton join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell (www.JimmyStarsWorld.com) is tv/radio's coolest syndicated entertainment, music, fashion and pop culture show hosted by none other than the Celebrity Renaissance Man and King of Cool, Dr. Jimmy Star, and his Outrageous Cool Man About Town Ron Russell!! In each live two hour tv/radio program, Jimmy Star and Ron Russell have a blast talking with celebrity friends/ guests and bringing you the Good Times with industry insider ideas along with cool music, movies, tv, and pop culture previews. The Jimmy Star Show is the #1 Webshow in the world with over 4.5 million listens/views per week.The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is one of the most popular tv/film podcasts in the world. Ranked in the top 100 shows in 10 countries including the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, India, Colombia, Indonesia and Algeria. We recently broke 1.2 BILLION views and Jimmy Star was named the 5th most influential radio personality in social media...
