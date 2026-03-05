Kristian Bruun (Ready or Not, Orphan Black, The Recruit) and Darin Brooks (The Roaring Game, The Bold and the Beautiful) join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.

About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

