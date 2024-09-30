LIVE with Mark Lewisohn - 60 Years of Hard Day's Night - Part Two
Live with Mark Lewisohn: 60 Years of A Hard Day’s Night - Part Two We are concluding our May 2024 live chat with Mr Mark Lewisohn. Will A Hard Day’s Night get released? Will it be a hit? What will the reviews say? Tune in to find out…Live in Person from Dun Laoghaire, it’s Nothing Is Real. Website: nothingisrealpod.com/X: @BeatlesPodFacebook Group: tiny.cc/NIRFBGMastodon: @[email protected]: instagram.com/beatlespod/YouTube: tiny.cc/NIRYTSupport: tiny.cc/NIRsupportSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:29
Live with Mark Lewisohn: 60 Years of A Hard Day’s Night - Part One
S08 Live with Mark Lewisohn: 60 Years of A Hard Day’s Night - Part One It’s been 60 years since A Hard Day’s Night hit the silver screen. In the intervening years, many myths have risen about how this film came together, and who better to bust those myths than Mr Mark Lewisohn.Live in Person from Dun Laoghaire, it’s Nothing Is Real. Website: nothingisrealpod.com/X: @BeatlesPodFacebook Group: tiny.cc/NIRFBGMastodon: @[email protected]: instagram.com/beatlespod/YouTube: tiny.cc/NIRYTSupport: tiny.cc/NIRsupportSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
45:06
Nothing Is Real Live 2023 - The Q&A Sessions
Nothing Is Real Live 2023 - The Q&A SessionsAt each of the Nothing Is Real live shows in 2023 we had a Q&A session. As a taster for the whole event, here are the sessions for Belfast on October 23rd (Before Now & Then) and Dublin on November 9th (After Now & Then).Live in Person from Belfast & Dublin, it’s Nothing Is Real. Website: nothingisrealpod.com/X: @BeatlesPodFacebook Group: tiny.cc/NIRFBGMastodon: @[email protected]: instagram.com/beatlespod/YouTube: tiny.cc/NIRYTSupport: tiny.cc/NIRsupportSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:02
The Beatles Last Tour - NIR Live 2023 Part Two
S08 Bonus: The Beatles Last Tour NIR Live 2023 Part TwoWhen The Beatles landed for their North American tour in August 1966 only the innermost of inner circles knew that the last gig was nigh. What was the environment that the group was performing in, and was it really the end?Live in Person from London, it’s Nothing Is Real. Website: nothingisrealpod.com/X: @BeatlesPodFacebook Group: tiny.cc/NIRFBGMastodon: @[email protected]: instagram.com/beatlespod/YouTube: tiny.cc/NIRYTSupport: tiny.cc/NIRsupportSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:06:00
The Beatles First Tour - NIR Live 2023 Part One
The Beatles First Tour (NIR Live 2023 Part One)NIR went on tour in 2023, so it seems fitting to tell the story of The Beatles’ first and last tours. In the beginning there was Johnny Gentle, a singing star with enough capital to play venues in the rural highlands of Scotland with the untested Beatles. What could possibly go right?Live in Person from Dublin, it’s Nothing Is Real. Website: nothingisrealpod.com/X: @BeatlesPodFacebook Group: tiny.cc/NIRFBGMastodon: @[email protected]: instagram.com/beatlespod/YouTube: tiny.cc/NIRYTSupport: tiny.cc/NIRsupportSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
50 years on, the world is still in love with The Beatles. Join Nothing Is Real hosts Jason Carty & Steven Cockcroft as they continue the never-ending conversation about the greatest band the world has ever known. Each episode puts a tiny piece of the Beatles story under the microscope to try and make sense of it all. Coming at you live, on tape, from Dublin. Weekly.414227Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.