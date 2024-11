The Beatles First Tour - NIR Live 2023 Part One

The Beatles First Tour (NIR Live 2023 Part One)NIR went on tour in 2023, so it seems fitting to tell the story of The Beatles’ first and last tours. In the beginning there was Johnny Gentle, a singing star with enough capital to play venues in the rural highlands of Scotland with the untested Beatles. What could possibly go right?Live in Person from Dublin, it’s Nothing Is Real. Website: nothingisrealpod.com/X: @BeatlesPodFacebook Group: tiny.cc/NIRFBGMastodon: @ [email protected] : instagram.com/beatlespod/YouTube: tiny.cc/NIRYTSupport: tiny.cc/NIRsupportSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/nothing-is-real-a-beatles-podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.