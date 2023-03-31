On this episode of the MalloryBros. podcast, the guys start with some reflection on the Gervonta Davis victory over Ryan Garcia. Terrell poses a question about if you can do "Ice Cream Dates" in 2023. They speak to the new crack rock that is the fiend for the Viral moment and the young man who made a video eating in front of a homeless person. With the Bucks being eliminated in Round 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave thoughts on "Failure" to which the guys react and give their perspectives. Terrance shares a nightmare he recently had. Terrell speaks on Tip Culture and how we've gone from tipping individually to tipping corporations. They have Course of Action, Movie Suggestions of the Week, an NBA Playoff update and a random debate about Jalen Hurts Contract.
4/28/2023
2:15:43
Episode 148 | ”Freedom From All Of It”
On this episode of the MalloryBros. podcast, the guys start with the winner of the giveaway for the TPAB Vinyl! Terrance speaks to his relationship status and the guys talk about long distance relationships and what it takes to make it work. In light of Terrance's recent travels, the guys have a short conversation about traveling with a baby on board. The guys finally give thoughts on the boom of AI songs and speak to what AI in general means for the future of not only music, but life its self. Terrell holds Terrance to the fire behind his boy Frank Ocean's recent Coachella set and the guys speak to how Legacy acts move after hiatus. With "Snowfall" airing its finale on Wednesday night, the guys give their thoughts on how the show decided to close and share criticism to some of the decisions made by the writers. (They were not happy). The guys have movie suggestions of the week, give updated thoughts for the NBA playoffs, and make picks for the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight!
4/21/2023
1:58:36
Episode 147 | ”High Risk High Reward”
On this episode of the MalloryBros. podcast, the guys start with Terrell's recap of the movie "Air" that he saw in theaters. The guys then speak to the Freaknik Documentary that's on the way from Hulu, and discuss the response to it's announcement. They speak to the nastiness of the Dalai Lama and the overt pedophilic incident that happened over the past week. They get into a heated discussion over a girl bringing her friend with her on a first date. They speak to the Wall Street Journal's study that shows Americans don't think College is worth it anymore. This leads to a very inspiring conversation about your purpose, channeling your energy, and knowing when your dream is out of reach. They have movie suggestions of the week and talk Basketball as the NBA Play-in Tournament is underway.
Movie Suggestions of the Week:
Terrance/Terrell | "Beef" | Netflix
4/14/2023
1:43:36
Episode 146 | ”Move That Dope”
On this episode of the MalloryBros. podcast, the guys start with a conversation about manifestation and whether it's an empty saying or waste of time. They then debate whether somebody can or cannot love Unconditionally. This leads to Terrell's dissertation on Dopamine and the addiction that has been heightened by Social Media, and the guys speak to the effects. The guys then discuss the death of Rapper BTB Savage and speak to Vlad and the public's role, in adding fuel to the fire that would very quickly burn. Terrance speaks to the rising impact of Womens Basketball, and the guys give their thoughts on the Iowa/LSU game and all the controversy that came after it. They then speak to Quinta Brunsons Saturday Night Live Special and Terrance calls back to his point of view with Black People and changing how we "win". There's some Course of Action and More!
4/7/2023
2:07:48
Episode 145 | ”New Car Smell”
On this episode of the MalloryBros. podcast, the guys start with a conversation about Ski mask culture amongst the youth and reasoning. This leads to a conversation about how responsible somebody is with their perception. Jonathan Majors made his way back to the dockett, but this time for the wrong reasons. The guys clash over what we know about his allegations and challenge each other on their thoughts. The guys give some insight to things people dont tell you about "Being Your Own Boss", and Terrance gives some key advice for people dealing with a Breakup. The guys talk Snowfall and speak to how the show will be received from an "all time" perspective. Terrance brings "Course of Action" back and this was easily the funniest segment yet! Terrell gives his thoughts on the Lamar Jackson situation and the guys give suggestions for Movies of the Week!
Movie Suggestions of the Week:
Terrance | "I See You" | Netflix
Terrell | "The Leftovers" | HBOMax