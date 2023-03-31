Episode 148 | ”Freedom From All Of It”

On this episode of the MalloryBros. podcast, the guys start with the winner of the giveaway for the TPAB Vinyl! Terrance speaks to his relationship status and the guys talk about long distance relationships and what it takes to make it work. In light of Terrance's recent travels, the guys have a short conversation about traveling with a baby on board. The guys finally give thoughts on the boom of AI songs and speak to what AI in general means for the future of not only music, but life its self. Terrell holds Terrance to the fire behind his boy Frank Ocean's recent Coachella set and the guys speak to how Legacy acts move after hiatus. With "Snowfall" airing its finale on Wednesday night, the guys give their thoughts on how the show decided to close and share criticism to some of the decisions made by the writers. (They were not happy). The guys have movie suggestions of the week, give updated thoughts for the NBA playoffs, and make picks for the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight!