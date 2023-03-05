Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • DCR665 – Drumcode Radio Live – Charles D studio mix from New York City
    This week on Drumcode Radio we have a mix from Charles D recorded in NYC, a few weeks after his remix of ‘Final Chapter’ by Mike Macaluso.
    5/3/2023
    1:00:28
  • DCR664 – Drumcode Radio Live – Mha Iri studio mix from Edinburgh, UK
    This week on Drumcode Radio we have a mix from Mha Iri recorded in Edinburgh, Scotland
    4/26/2023
    1:01:47
  • DCR663 – Drumcode Radio Live – Adam Beyer live mix from Printworks, London, UK
    This week on Drumcode Radio we have a mix from Adam Beyer recorded at the Drumcode show at Printworks in London in March
    4/19/2023
    1:31:44
  • DCR662 – Drumcode Radio Live – Juliet Fox live mix from Printworks, London, UK
    This week on Drumcode Radio we have a mix from Juliet Fox recorded at the Drumcode show at Printworks in London in March
    4/12/2023
    1:00:53
  • DCR661 – Drumcode Radio Live – Alex Stein live mix from Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany
    This week on Drumcode Radio we have a mix from Alex Stein recorded at the Drumcode show in Uebel & Gefährlich in Hamburg last February.
    4/5/2023
    59:42

About Adam Beyer presents Drumcode

Adam Beyer's music is synonymous with all that is exciting about electronic music today. Having emerged as the figure head of the hugely prolific Swedish techno scene Beyer has now confirmed his position as a globally recognized DJ and producer, headlining the world's finest events week in week out. His acclaimed Drumcode label has been at the cutting edge of club music for well over a decade; now for the first time Adam takes to the airwaves with a new weekly radio show. Featuring exclusive live performances, cutting edge studio mixes, artist profiles and previews of exciting material on the Drumcode labels, this show is set to be a sure fire hit with electronic music fans worldwide.
