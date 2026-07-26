The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

Episode 164 of the Truth About Vintage Amps Podcast, where amp tech Skip Simmons tackles all of your questions about guitar tube amps!

Thank our sponsors: Grez Guitars; Emerald City Guitars; and Amplified Parts / Mod Electronics.

Some of the topics discussed this week:

:37 The Garnet book and Garnet ponderings (order the book: http://www.garnetamps.com/order_b.htm), bias supply voltage in optocoupler tremolo



6:13 Our sponsors!



8:21 Two Fretboard Journal videos to check out: Ryan Richter on playing Coachella with Dijon (YouTube link); Gabe Noel playing a Rickenbacker bakelite tenor guitar with matching amp (YouTube link)





14:12 Beginner's corner: Amp switching, comparing different cabinets; reheating white rice; Basque soup



23:25 Can I use my Champ as a bass amp? Bass amp hacks



28:02 Does anyone have spare silverface Fender pilot lot washers, or a toggle switch washer for a Fender?



30:23 Having built a tweed Princeton, Harvard and Deluxe, what should I build next? Spam and Dr. Pepper



32:48 Can you convert the XLR speaker jack on an Ampeg B-15N to a quarter-inch jack?



35:29 The week of three curveballs: A Princeton Reverb drawing too much current; codependent electrolytic capacitors; a reverb unit that eats power transformers; Dave Segal needs an amp on the Oregon coast



44:26 A black panel Fender reverb unit with a two-prong cord



47:17 A two-prong plug needed in Norway (postscript: Jason already sent him one); reading It to your kids, redux; science fiction recommendations?



52:40 The TAVA bookshelf: An '90s Guitar World article on Cesar Diaz; Loomis, California's High Hand nursery



57:06 Plate current on a Suhr Bella 44; Tucana (https://tucana.bandcamp.com/); homemade apple cider



1:05:27 What's with the deal with the little rubber donuts for tubes? Jason is running through the night



1:10:36 Why are the plate voltages so different on my tweed Fender Deluxe clone?



1:16:35 Skip's pre-barn sale barn sale (just call Skip)

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Hosted by amp tech Skip Simmons and co-hosted/produced by Jason Verlinde of the Fretboard Journal.