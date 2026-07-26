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The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

The Fretboard Journal
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The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons
Latest episode

172 episodes

  • The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

    Ep. 168: "Mustard on Your Tie"

    07/26/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    It's the long-awaited episode 168 of the Truth About Vintage Amps, the call-in show where amp tech Skip Simmons fields all of your tube amp and life questions. This week, we kick things off by interviewing one of Skip's clients, Sebastian from Vintage Inspired Pickups! Also: possessed Ampegs, shipping forecasts, and Fender repairs and so much more. 
    Thank our sponsors: Grez Guitars; Emerald City Guitars; and Amplified Parts / Mod Electronics. 
    Some of the topics discussed this week:
    :00 Special Guest: Sebastian Gruenberg of Vintage Inspired Pickups (link); molecular biology; winding pickups, making potentiometers; cryo-tuning magnets; Emerald City Guitars; Gibsonette input jack ground issues; and more!

    30:57 What's on Skip's bench: Magnatones; a Sears 40XL Danelectro; Traynors

    34:07 Jonathan Richman, charming singer-songwriter and stone mason

    36:17 An early National Dobro amp for sale; where's Larry Chung?

    38:51 The Fretboard Summit, August 20-22 in Chicago (register here); this year @vintagetubeamplifiers is bringing out a bunch of old & rare amps along with various other contributors/listeners! 

    39:50 A kitchen cleaning tip, Dutch ovens, Skip's typewriter repair
    44:07 Optocoupler repair in a classic Fender
    45:57 The BBC's Shipping Forecast (link: https://www.bbc.com/weather/coast-and-sea/shipping-forecast) 
    48:54 Rattlesnake Milk's 'Midnight Train', quick Asian rice, and TAVA buzzwords
    50:54 Output tubes for Skip's Mega Champ amp build (Champ with Soursound transformers)
    54:38 A demonic Ampeg B-18N 
    59:04 A new caster for my 1966 Fender Pro Reverb, 'The Magnificent Charlie Parker' compilation; homemade gumbo; Mike Watt 
    1:06:12 What should I do with this Masco A-10 project? using a Hammond 166M12 as a Variac; do old black metal pre-amp tubes like the 6SJ7 have glass inside? 
    1:12:02 A tie story; how can I slow down the tremolo on my modded Silvertone 1484?
     
    1:17:46 Gourmet dog treats 
     
    Want to be a part of the show? Join us by sending your voice memo or written questions to podcast@fretboardjournal.com! Include a photo, too.

    Hosted by amp tech Skip Simmons and co-hosted/produced by Jason Verlinde of the Fretboard Journal.
  • The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

    Ep. 167: "Little Baby Barbells"

    06/25/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    It's the 167th episode of the Truth About Vintage Amps, the call-in show where amp tech Skip Simmons fields all of your tube amp and life questions. 
    Thank our sponsors: Grez Guitars; Emerald City Guitars; and Amplified Parts / Mod Electronics. 
    Some of the topics discussed this week:
    :00 Skip's refrigerator dies (but lives!), taking the train to the Chicago Fretboard Summit, electronica band Chessie 
    10:09 The LA vintage guitar show
    13:52 'The Angel's Share' movie
    16:18 Our sponsors and a great 2026 Fretboard Summit amp giveaway (thanks, Andy!)
    19:19 A non-tech tip: Silverface control panel amps with peeling film
    21:59 What's on Skip's bench: Magnatone amps; an early Dickerson amp; using a Trace Elliot Velocette shell for a tube amp build
    26:38 How long would it take Skip to build a tube amp (on a game show)?
    28:31 Starting an amp repair business, redux (Ahuntsic Amplification https://amplificationahuntsic.ca/homepage-en)
    32:45 Solder Smoke Absorber Remover (Amazon link: https://amzn.to/3QPSuv6)
    36:16 Modding a Silvertone Powermaster PA for guitar, dogbone resistors, 6J7 tubes
    45:21 Novak hybrid guitars; did I fry my transformer?; AI Skip; cooking with duck
    53:51 What to do with my dad's 1959 Gretsch 6161 Electromatic Twin amp?; Uncle Doug on TAVA?
    1:00:05 Serge Gainsbourg with a bunch of smoking kids (https://youtu.be/unYu22Ign1E?si=VkCNtOaDbloJqh63)
    1:01:03 Warehouse speakers for a 1976 Silverface Vibro Champ (Instagram: @cwg_guitars)
     
    Want to be a part of the show? Join us by sending your voice memo or written questions to podcast@fretboardjournal.com! Include a photo, too.
    Hosted by amp tech Skip Simmons and co-hosted/produced by Jason Verlinde of the Fretboard Journal.
  • The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

    Ep. 166: "Seattle, Loma Rica, Amsterdam"

    06/11/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Before talking amps, we talk life! Longtime friend of the show John Vanderslice (Tiny Telephone) joins us to talk about moving to the Netherlands, the life of an expat, the equipment that he moved to Europe (and didn't), staying curious with your gear, and so much more.
    Around 50 minutes in, we get the answer to last episode's Baffler, field various questions and do the usual TAVA amp troubleshooting.
    Thank our sponsors: Grez Guitars; Emerald City Guitars; and Amplified Parts / Mod Electronics. 
    Some of the topics discussed this week:
    :00 Special guest: John Vanderslice!
    50:28 Our sponsors!
    51:47 What's on Skip's bench: A Supro Galaxy
    1:01:19 The O.W. Appleton guitar (link) 
    1:02:33 The answer to episode 155's baffler: Two types of hum
    1:07:03 The high and low power switch on a Music Man HD150
    1:10:34 How can I swap the speaker on my 1949 Spiegel 79-C, pre-heating cast iron
    1:14:35 Ranch Style beans, Herdez guacamole salsa, Electro-Harmonix 12AY7 mic-pre, Peavey Valverb, using an iso cabinet, using both jacks in a Princeton
    1:24:37 Terry Foster at the 2026 Fretboard Summit 
    1:26:11 How many speakers can a Silverface Champ drive safely? Why did Fender keep changing the Princeton schematic?
    1:31:13 Skip at the Fretboard Summit? 
    Want to be a part of the show? Join us by sending your voice memo or written questions to podcast@fretboardjournal.com! Include a photo, too.
    Hosted by amp tech Skip Simmons and co-hosted/produced by Jason Verlinde of the Fretboard Journal.
  • The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

    Ep. 165: "There's an Ethos?"

    05/17/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Episode 165 of the Truth About Vintage Amps Podcast, where amp tech Skip Simmons tackles all of your questions about guitar tube amps!  
    Thank our sponsors: Grez Guitars; Emerald City Guitars; and Amplified Parts / Mod Electronics. 
    Some of the topics discussed this week:
    00 Jason and Nigel
    6:26 Our sponsors!
    10:42  A letter, two beers, some washers, and a crossroads: Follow Joe here and on Instagram
    17:10 1967 Fender Princeton Reverb project with a replaced power transformer; a shorted reverb transformer
    31:36 A baffler: Two kinds of hum 
    36:16 What are "getter" and "wings"? The Barkely Marathon (Wikipedia)
    40:31 Has anyone put the tweed Princeton tone circuit in a guitar? swaddled meat is tender meat, cast iron
    44:15 A Fender Super Reverb that kept blowing fuses; the 1972 Sacramento Farrell's Ice Cream parlor plane disaster (Wikipedia)
    53:33 Federico's pizza dough recipe on the TAVA Patreon; the Tone Quest Report; Tin Can Valley Letterpress
    55:08 Replacing the foam gasket on my Traynor YGM-3 reverb's tank; Vacaville's Pacific Hardware
    1:00:04 Rickenbacker M-11 thoughts; King Sunny Ade 
    1:04:51 What's on Skip's bench: Slim Dossey's Tweed Bassman and another Bassman
    1:08:59 Skip's potential barn sale ponderings 
    1:12:29 Once an amp has replaced caps, do you still need a Variac? rice balls
    1:15:28 Skip still needs a wooden Epiphone Electar Zephyr schematic (all-octal tube with vibrato) schematic!
    1:17:01 1964 Fender Princeton 6G2 with non-working trem 
    1:20:16 Adding a stereo headphone jack to a Princeton clone 
    1:24:04 Jenson transformer website schematics (link)
    1:27:38 What should I do with this untouched 1976 45-watt Fender Pro Reverb?; cornbread
    Want to be a part of the show? Join us by sending your voice memo or written questions to podcast@fretboardjournal.com! Include a photo, too.
    Hosted by amp tech Skip Simmons and co-hosted/produced by Jason Verlinde of the Fretboard Journal.
  • The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons

    Ep. 164: "Kern County Wool Growers"

    04/25/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Episode 164 of the Truth About Vintage Amps Podcast, where amp tech Skip Simmons tackles all of your questions about guitar tube amps!  
    Thank our sponsors: Grez Guitars; Emerald City Guitars; and Amplified Parts / Mod Electronics. 
    Some of the topics discussed this week:
    :37 The Garnet book and Garnet ponderings (order the book: http://www.garnetamps.com/order_b.htm), bias supply voltage in optocoupler tremolo 
     
    6:13 Our sponsors! 

    8:21 Two Fretboard Journal videos to check out: Ryan Richter on playing Coachella with Dijon (YouTube link); Gabe Noel playing a Rickenbacker bakelite tenor guitar with matching amp (YouTube link)


    14:12 Beginner's corner: Amp switching, comparing different cabinets; reheating white rice; Basque soup

    23:25 Can I use my Champ as a bass amp? Bass amp hacks 

    28:02 Does anyone have spare silverface Fender pilot lot washers, or a toggle switch washer for a Fender? 

    30:23 Having built a tweed Princeton, Harvard and Deluxe, what should I build next? Spam and Dr. Pepper

    32:48 Can you convert the XLR speaker jack on an Ampeg B-15N to a quarter-inch jack? 
     
    35:29 The week of three curveballs: A Princeton Reverb drawing too much current; codependent electrolytic capacitors; a reverb unit that eats power transformers; Dave Segal needs an amp on the Oregon coast 
     
    44:26 A black panel Fender reverb unit with a two-prong cord 
     
    47:17 A two-prong plug needed in Norway (postscript: Jason already sent him one); reading It to your kids, redux; science fiction recommendations? 
     
    52:40 The TAVA bookshelf: An '90s Guitar World article on Cesar Diaz; Loomis, California's High Hand nursery 
     
    57:06 Plate current on a Suhr Bella 44; Tucana (https://tucana.bandcamp.com/); homemade apple cider 
     
    1:05:27 What's with the deal with the little rubber donuts for tubes? Jason is running through the night
     
    1:10:36 Why are the plate voltages so different on my tweed Fender Deluxe clone? 
     
    1:16:35 Skip's pre-barn sale barn sale (just call Skip)
    Want amp tech Skip Simmons' advice on your DIY guitar amp projects? Want to share your top secret family recipe? Need relationship advice? Join us by sending your voice memo or written questions to podcast@fretboardjournal.com! Include a photo, too.

    Want to support the show? Join our Patreon page to get to the front of the advice line, see exclusive pics, the occasional video and more. 
    Hosted by amp tech Skip Simmons and co-hosted/produced by Jason Verlinde of the Fretboard Journal.
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About The Truth About Vintage Amps with Skip Simmons
Twice a month, guitar amp guru Skip Simmons fields your questions on vintage tube amp repair, restoration and collecting. Often hilarious and always insightful, it's like no other guitar podcast out there.
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