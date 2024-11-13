The Fretboard Journal Guitar Podcast

Podcast 482: Daisy Tempest

On this week's Fretboard Journal Podcast, we're sharing an inspiring chat on guitarmaking and storytelling with UK-based luthier Daisy Tempest. In just a few years, Daisy's YouTube channel - where she documents the craft (and toil) behind her handcrafted instruments - has exploded in popularity. (A recent video documenting the $36,000 acoustic guitar she built currently has over 300,000 views and counting.) Still in the early stages of her guitar career, she's already expanded the audience for high-end acoustics with her fresh take on content creation and some truly gorgeous instruments. It will be fascinating to see what's next. During our talk, we discuss her background, her decision to become a luthier, her unique build videos (which she currently films and edits entirely on her own...while simultaneously making the guitars), where she finds inspiration, the guitar market today, and so much more. https://www.tempestguitars.com Bonus: Watch the entire interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4IB2k7Gs5Q4