The Fretboard Journal Guitar Podcast

On this week's Fretboard Journal Podcast, we're sharing an inspiring chat on guitarmaking and storytelling with UK-based luthier Daisy Tempest. In just a few years, Daisy's YouTube channel - where she documents the craft (and toil) behind her handcrafted instruments - has exploded in popularity. (A recent video documenting the $36,000 acoustic guitar she built currently has over 300,000 views and counting.) Still in the early stages of her guitar career, she's already expanded the audience for high-end acoustics with her fresh take on content creation and some truly gorgeous instruments. It will be fascinating to see what's next. During our talk, we discuss her background, her decision to become a luthier, her unique build videos (which she currently films and edits entirely on her own...while simultaneously making the guitars), where she finds inspiration, the guitar market today, and so much more. https://www.tempestguitars.com Bonus: Watch the entire interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4IB2k7Gs5Q4 Subscribe to the Fretboard Journal: http://fretboardjournal.com/subscribe Our next Fretboard Summit takes place August 21-23, 2025 at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music. Register today: https://www.oldtownschool.org/concerts/2025/08-21-2025-fretboard-summit-2025/ This week's show is sponsored by: Stringjoy Strings: https://stringjoy.com (Use the code FRETBOARD to save 10% off your first order) Mike & Mike's Guitar Bar: https://mmguitarbar.com Peghead Nation: https://www.pegheadnation.com (Get your first month free or $20 off any annual subscription with the promo code FRETBOARD at checkout). Collings: Check out their new Hill Country series of guitars: https://collingsguitars.com/hill-country-series/ Love the podcast and want to support it? We have a Patreon page just for Fretboard Journal fans and loaded with bonus content. https://www.patreon.com/Fretboard_Journal
Podcast 481: Sierra Hull
Mandolin virtuoso Sierra Hull can do it all: She juggles time with her own band, touring with Bela Fleck, and performing with the likes of Cory Wong, Brad Paisley, Billy Strings, and the Allman Betts Band. On this week's podcast, we discuss a pair of eclectic covers she's just shared: Tears for Fears' "Mad World" and the Grateful Dead's "Black Muddy River" and hear all about them. We also talk about life on the road, electric octave mandolins(!), being a free agent, the art of changing mandolin strings, plans for the future, and so much more.
Podcast 480: Trevor Boone (Emerald City Guitars)
This week, we're joined by Trevor Boone of Seattle's Emerald City Guitars. This Seattle guitar store is like no other, where you'll often find multiple Dumble amplifiers, original 'Bursts and impossibly rare Fenders alongside players' grade guitars and amps. They've also taken a unique approach to marketing and storytelling by hiring a full-time videographer to document some of the great tales behind their inventory, having an RV gassed up and ready to go, and self-producing a reality show about their latest vintage guitar finds on YouTube. During our chat, we talk about the store's big bet on content creation, how Trevor brokers these staggeringly expensive deals, how to move a six-figure Dumble across the country (thanks for the tip, John Mayer), and so much more. Visit Emerald City Guitars: https://emeraldcityguitars.com Follow their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/emeraldcityguitars ECG at the 2024 Fretboard Summit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYXhFarrQiU&t=1170s
Meet the Contributors: Brian Lynch (Bonus Episode)
This week, we're launching a new monthly series called Meet the Contributors. It's where you can meet some of the many creative people who help make this magazine, our podcasts and our events possible. We'll profile the writers, photographers, filmmakers and creatives who make the FJ special...and hear about what other projects they're working on. This month, we're talking to Vancouver-based editor and writer Brian Lynch. Over the years, he's profiled Paul Pigat and builder Warren Murfitt for us. Of course, when he's not writing or editing, he's playing guitar. Brian just released a wild new record where he interprets the soundtrack music of Bernard Herrmann. He tells us all about it, how he got started as a writer/editor, and more. Check out Lynch's new album here: https://blynch1.bandcamp.com/album/circle-spiral We'll be sharing future Meet the Contributors installments over on our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/fretboard_journal
Podcast 479: Woody Platt
Bluegrass musician Woody Platt joins us this week to talk about his new solo album, 'Far Away With You' (Compass Records). https://www.woodyplatt.com/music Woody is best known as the former frontman and cofounder of Steep Canyon Rangers. In 2022, after countless shows with SCR and backing Steve Martin on-stage, Platt stepped down from the band to be closer to home. These days, he's busier than ever: In addition to playing, he's dabbled in real estate, worked as a fly fish guide, and spearheaded several music camps (including Bryan Sutton's Blue Ridge Guitar Camp). For this week's podcast, we talk about Woody's home state of NC in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, his return to making bluegrass, his ever-growing music camp empire, plus a lot more.