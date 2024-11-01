In our first ever episode (we promise we get better) we dive into our Florida roots and share all the tea from the Taylor Swift concert. We break down our Halloween costume ideas, what we’re currently watching on TV, and spill some BTS from filming Siesta Key. Plus, we take you back to the Abercrombie & Fitch era and wrap it up with juicy listener confessions in our Tell Me a Secret segment! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In our second (and stronger) episode, we’re hitting our stride as we dive into everything from our most cringe Halloween moments to our ADHD diagnosis. We’re also feeling the early Christmas spirits, regrettable tattoos, and even plotting how we’d (hypothetically!) get away with murder. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

On the big U.S. Election Day, we take a look back at our first jobs, life before Amazon, and our ultimate fast food cravings. We’re also letting you in on a few Hollywood stories (hello, Harvey Weinstein) and rounding it out with some of your best (and most cringeworthy) confessions. God bless America? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Our very first guest, the one and only Vale Genta, joins us for a candid chat about launching a creator event, our new president, the Zach Bryan drama, botox fails, British accents, and the (very) blurred line between gay and straight. #DontBeRidiculous Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Don't Be Ridiculous

Don’t Be Ridiculous is a fresh, unfiltered podcast hosted by Juliette Porter and Sebastian Genta, two bold personalities known for their humor, honesty, and undeniable relatability. Juliette and Sebastian are opening the door to real, out-of-pocket conversations that go beyond what their followers have seen online.Each week, they’ll dive into stories from their own lives—navigating single life, dating, friendships, and the chaos of living in Miami —all while breaking down the latest in pop culture and headlines that have everyone talking. Expect candid, no-holds-barred conversations that feel like catching up with your closest friends, tackling relatable issues with humor, authenticity, and just the right amount of ... ridiculousnessSebastian's Instagram: @SebastianGentaJuliette's Instagram: @JuliettePorterSebastian's TikTok @SebastianGentaJuliette's TikTok: @JulietteP0rter Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.