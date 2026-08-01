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110 episodes
- Which oil is best, where is the oil going, running lean of peak with a carb, and how to fly a turbo are on tap for this episode.
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Full episode notes below:
Chris' American Champion Super Decathlon has an oil consumption issue. While his engine was apart after a prop strike the cylinders were honed, and he broke it in properly. He has since replaced cylinders, broke it again, and is still only getting three hours per quart. He said oil is coming out of the fuel servo, which everyone has told him is normal, but the hosts quickly disagree. Mike suggests borescoping the back side of the intake valves and looking to see if one is oily. If it is, chances are the intake valve isn't seating properly and is being sucked back up and burned.
Chris is trying to run lean of peak with a carbureted engine. He has an O-360 and he wants to make sure he's not doing anything wrong. His technique is to lean to the point of roughness and enrichen only enough to smooth things out. Mike said that's a solid technique and that most four-cylinder carbureted Lycomings run well lean of peak because they have a good balanced mixture distribution. Mike said not to worry about how lean he is. If the temperatures are within limits and the engine is running smoothly, you are good.
James has a Piper Turbo Lance and he wants to make sure he is running it properly. His manual has a five-minute limitation on takeoff power, and he's wondering where that comes from. Paul said the older Cessna 210s have a five-minute limit at 2,700 rpm, and they discovered that the limit was all about noise, and not about the health of the engine. They told James to check section 2 of his POH, limitations, which would require the procedure regardless of the reason.
Mason uses Aeroshell 100 plus Cam Guard. He's heard that straight weight oil remains on engine parts longer during periods of mis-use. But he read that Aviation Consumer tested oils and that corrosion protection was more correlated to added chemistry than viscosity. He's wondering if there's data to support either position. Mike said he'll recommend a multigrade for pilots who operate in a variety of temperatures. Mike things the cleanliness probably has more to do with Cam Guard use and operating lean of peak.
- A fidgety fuel problem, octane ratings, and water in the oil are on tap for this episode. Email podcasts@aopa.org for a chance to be on the show.
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Full notes below:
Gareth has a turbo Arrow and he's been fighting a problem with fluctuation fuel flow. Sometimes the engine quits on the ground or runs rough in the air. They've checked the fuel spider, fixed intake leaks, overhauled the fuel pump, an exhaust leak, and much more. Paul is convinced that air is entering the system or there is a vapor issue. He suggests checking the heat shields near hot parts of the engine, etc. Mike suggests that it could be related to upper deck pressure, which controls the aneroid in the fuel pump.
Matt wonders if fuel octane impacts timing. He has a Cessna 150 and is running autogas, and he's wondering if his ignition timing should be changed to accommodate a difference in octane. Paul said the airplane was certified with 80 octane, so it's fine to keep the timing as it is.
Scott is wondering about an alternative to safety wire. A company called Bergen makes a safety wire alternative and he's wondering if it's legal to use on FAA certified airplanes. Mike said even if the company doesn't say it's FAA certified that it would almost certainly be a minor alteration, and therefore at the discretion of the installing mechanic. Paul uses them in certain applications and likes them.
Scott has a IO-540 on a Socata Trinidad and was about to overhaul his engine, but found Mike's maintenance philosophy. He's now at 2,300 hours and counting. Everything looks good except that water occasionally shows up in his oil analysis, and he's struck out finding help through his mechanic. The water is a byproduct of the combustion process. When you shut down the crankcase is full of steam, and that steam then condenses into water. You can help keep that water down by taking off the oil cap after shutting down, or by hooking up an engine dehumidifier. Scott flies about 100 hours a year evenly spread out, and he lives in a dry environment, so the hosts agree the dehumidifier probably isn't necessary.
- Very cold cylinders, sort of warm cylinders, turbochargers, and pressurized mags are on tap for this episode. Email podcasts@aopa.org for a chance to get on the show.
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Full episode notes below:
Bill has a Cessna 182S with the Lycoming IO-540 and he has a temperature issue with his number 2 cylinder. Climbing out at full rich he would back up the mixture a bit at 1,000 or 2,000 feet and the CHT would climb to about 405. By going full rich again he can keep it below 400 degrees. Mike said the problem is totally in Bill's head. A CHT of 405 is a perfectly respectable temperature for a Lycoming. The redline on the cylinder is 500 degrees, so there's no need to worry about 405. Mike recommends keeping Lycoming cylinders below about 420 degrees.
Daniel has a Columbia 400 with a TSIO-550. He's been thinking about how car turbochargers don't have enough exhaust gas pressure to start working until a few thousand RPM and he's wondering if airplane turbos are the same. Paul said the waste gate closes immediately upon startup, so all the exhaust runs through the turbocharger from the beginning.
Bob is wondering about corrosion on pressurized magnetos. Mike has previously explained that they are prone to corrosion because of water entering the system. Bob wonders if because the water entering the system can only be in the form of water vapor and because the vapor is coming from clouds, which are low in the contaminate that cause corrosion, if Mike might be overstating the problem. Mike doesn't disagree with Bob's theory, but in practice the issue is real and prevalent.
Adam flies lean of peak in his Columbia and his CHTs can be as low as around 240 degrees and he's wondering if he's flying too cool and what he should do about it. Paul asks how far lean of peak he's flying. Adam thinks it's about 40 degrees, but at a fuel flow of 12.5 gallons per hour at an RPM of 2400. The hosts agree he's flying very lean. They recommend he try to fly about a gallon per hour more, which will get him a lot more speed and more normal temperatures.
- Carbon monoxide, kickbacks, avionics upgrades, and leaning radials are on tap. Email podcasts@aopa.org for a chance to be on the show.
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Full notes below:
Bill has a Cessna 210 and in climb he gets 50-100 ppm on his CO gauge. When he levels and goes lean of peak it goes back to normal. He's also noticed that if he puts the heat on he also doesn't have a high reading on his gauge. It's not from a hole in the firewall, Paul says. The most common places it can come in are from the header tanks where they come in through the belly, the steering boots on the nose gear, the down-lock boots on the main gear down-locks, the pilot's cabin door (look for light in the lower left corner of the door for light while in flight). The level goes down when he turns on the heat because he's pressurizing the cabin, which keeps the CO draft out. And he doesn't get it at LOP because he doesn't have nearly as much un-combusted fuel in this state, the driver of CO.
Bob has a Cessna 182 and it has a North Point (nee P-Ponk) engine with an MT prop and experienced a kickback during start. He's wondering how to move forward. His mechanic recommended removing one of the impulse couplings (he has two). The kickback would occur if one of them didn't activate properly, Paul said. If the ignition fires early during the start process, the impulse coupling delays the spark until top dead center. If it fails, it doesn't delay it, and the kickback occurs. When the kickback happens, the nylon gears in the mags are stressed, the spring in the starter adapter can break. The hosts recommend changing that and inspecting the impulse coupling. The hosts gristle when Bob mentioned the MT prop. It's so much lighter than aluminum, and they result in many more kickbacks.
Kyle is wondering about the leaning philosophy on the R-985 engine on the Beaver he flies. The manual cautions against leaning below 5,000 feet, and he's wondering what the hosts think. Colleen said since it's his employer's airplane and there's no engine monitor in the Beaver to just keep it full rich as directed. Mike said he might fly it in cruise just like a typical 4-cylinder and lean to the onset of roughness and enrichen it only until smooth again.
Erick is looking at purchasing a Columbia 400 with legacy avionics and he's thinking ahead to potential long-term maintenance issues. The hosts explain the potential repair, maintenance, and replacement options. These include the Avidyne yearly maintenance fee he can choose to do with Avidyne, or he could install Garmin, which is STC'd. The MFD has an AD to replace the battery after 10 years.
- Worn intake valves, pitted camshafts, shock cooling, and AD compliance are on the docket.
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Full notes below:
Norm wonders whether condition-based maintenance and inspections failed him. He is co-owners in an airplane with a Lycoming IO-360, and after a few years they found a crack in the crankcase. The engine was torn down and found to have some rust on the cylinder walls, scoring on the crankshaft, and a worn and pitted lifter. They had been borescoping, doing oil analysis, looking at the filter, and never found any concerns. The hosts say the approach worked perfectly. The point of condition-based maintenance is to fix safety related problems, and they argue that all Norm's issues were financial issues. Mike argues that the lifter wear could have been found with by measuring the valve opening, but that it wouldn't have necessarily resulted in a teardown. The oil analysis wouldn't have found anything because the metal chunks were too large, and although a magnet over the filter material may have helped, he's not sure that would have resulted in a teardown either. The lesson is that the airplane was safe, despite the condition concerns.
Jay has an RV with an experimental IO-540 that he loves. A look at the cylinder data found that one of his intake valves was eroding. As the shop dug into the engine they found a few other issues, including pitting on the camshaft. An IRAN is going to cost him maybe $20,000 or $30,000 less than an overhaul, so he's wondering if it's ok to save the money or should he just overhaul the engine while it's off. The hosts tell him to save his money. The only reason they would overhaul now is to increase the market value if he were planning on selling. Otherwise there's little benefit.
Ronan wonders how to interpret the data on his friend's Piper Arrow as regards shock cooling. They often get the alerts on the Garmin engine analyzer, and they are wondering if there's anything they can do to avoid it. Paul jokes that he should just turn that feature off. Mike said the only time you have to worry about this is when the cylinders are at high temperature, such as cruise to chopping the power. But in a descent the cylinders are already cooling, so he's not worried about it.
Bill is wondering if his club is documenting too much on AD compliance. The hosts give some detailed information on how they document ADs and why it matters. They tend to document everything in a large spreadsheet and note whether or not it applies. If it doesn't, they say so on the document and leave it for a future mechanic or owner. Doing so helps with hours of research, they say. They are also careful to document parts and accessories, especially those inside the engine, as you don't want to have to take the prop off to check a crankshaft serial number every year, for example.
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About Ask the A&Ps
Experts Mike Busch, Paul New, and Colleen Sterling answer your toughest aviation maintenance questions. Submit questions to podcasts@aopa.org. New episodes are released the first and fifteenth of every month.Podcast website
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